42.5-inch 4K UHD IPS Monitor

Massive 4K Suited for Mixed Usage

The LG 43UN700 enables professional and optimal performance with enhanced picture quality on a 42.5-inch enormous screen.

Discover Spaces for Working Together

Large size with wide viewing angles allows you to comfortably work with colleagues for better work efficiency.

Get in Trim and Comfort

With USB Type-C™ you can meet your working data and power up to 60W through a single cable. In addition, expanded inputs with adjustable stand can let you connect a range of devices and make a neat desk to improve competence in task.

Really Big Screen to Increase Enjoyment

43UN700's 42.5-inch large and high-resolution display with supporting HDR, can ensure more overwhelming and realistic gaming experience. Moreover, 10Wx2 stereo speakers with Rich Bass make you have an extreme immersion.

Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.

Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Enjoy More Contents Conveniently

As supporting 4PBP and PIP which are included in the OnScreen control*, you can enjoy streaming media while doing web surfing and online shopping, as well as watch videos through DVD players on a single large screen.

Compatible with Various Devices

The 43UN700 offers expanded interface, supports USB type-C™ as well as various connectivity options*, which can connect simultaneously up to four different multimedia devices. So you can configure your own multiplex and enjoy more contents.

Creative Work Atmosphere

The 43UN700 is a satisfying solution for you who want to manage all creative works on a single large screen. It enables you to active diverse creation tools required for your work at the same time.

*To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com.

*HDMI x 4, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 and USB 3.0 x 2.

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

42.51"/107.98cm

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

NTSC 72%

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

1.07B

Pixel Pitch(mm)

0.2451x0.2451

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

3840x2160

Brightness (Typ.)

400cd (Typ.)/320cd (Min.)

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)

Response Time (GTG)

8ms (Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes (4ea)

DisplayPort

Yes (ver1.4, 1ea)

USB-C

Yes (1ea, DP Alternate Mode, Data Transmission, Power Delivery - 60W)

USB Down-stream

Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

Headphone Out

Yes

SPEAKER

Audio output

10W x 2

Audio Tuning

Rich Bass

POWER

Type

Built-in

Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Normal On (typ.)

95W (Typ.), 200W (Max.)

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

0.5W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

FREQUENCY

HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)

HDMI1/2 : 3840x2160@30Hz(HDMI1.4) HDMI3/4 : 3840x2160@60Hz(HDMI2.0)

DisplayPort (Max Resolution / Hz)

3840 x 2160/60Hz

USB-C (Max Resolution / Hz)

3840 x 2160/60Hz

RESOLUTION

PC (HDMI)

HDMI1/2 : 3840x2160@30Hz(HDMI1.4) HDMI3/4 : 3840x2160@60Hz(HDMI2.0)

DisplayPort

3840x2160@60Hz

PC (USB-C)

3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

SPECIAL FEATURE

HDR 10

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Colour weakness

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

PBP

Yes (2PBP/4PBP)

PIP

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

Dual controller

Yes

OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes

STAND

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mount (mm)

200 x 200

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

967 x 275 x 647.6 mm

Set (without Stand)

967 x 70.6 x 575.2 mm

Box

1065 x 285 x 658 mm

Wall Mount size (mm)

200 x 200

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

17.5

Set (without Stand)

13.8

Box

21.5

ACCESSORY

HDMI

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

USB

Yes (Type C)

Remote Controller

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(43UN700-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(43UN700-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(43UN700-BY)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(43UN700-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (43UN700-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (43UN700-BY)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(43UN700-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

