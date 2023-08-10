About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
25" 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS LED Monitor (25" Diagonal)
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

25" 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS LED Monitor (25" Diagonal)

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
25UM58

25" 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS LED Monitor (25" Diagonal)

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

25" Flat

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

sRGB over 99%

Color Depth(Number of Colors)

8bits, 16.7M

Pixel Pitch(mm)

0.2286mm x 0.2286mm

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Brightness (Typ.)

250(Typ), 200(min) cd/m2

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1 (Typ)

(DFC)

Mega

(GTG)

5ms (High)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178 (CR≥10)

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes (ver1.4, 2ea)

Headphone Out

Yes

SOUND

Speaker

NO

POWER

Input

100~240V

Normal On (typ.)

27W

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

0.3W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)

E

FREQUENCY

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30 ~ 90KHz

HDMI (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

SPECIAL FEATURES

Picture Mode

Custom, Reader1, Reader2, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness

Ratio

Wide, Original

PIP

- (PIP mode in Screen Split)

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

Game Mode

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

Automatic standby

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes (Picture Mode)

Six Axis Control

Yes

Dual controller

Yes

Screen split2.0 (in OSC)

Yes

My Display Preset (in OSC)

Yes

On Screen Control (OSC)

Yes

STAND

Tilt (Angle)

-5~20 Degree

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

Set (with Stand)

609 x 188 x 383

Set (without Stand)

609 x 55 x 287

Box

682 x 355 x 131

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

4.0

Set (without Stand)

3.7

Box

5.4

WALL MOUNT

Wall Mount size (mm)

75 x 75 (VESA compatible)

WRAP

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Face Down

Stand Packing Type

Base Detach

Box Printing Type

Flexo (1 Color)

Handle

Handle Hole

STANDARD

TCO 6.0

Yes

UL (cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

CCC (for China)

Yes

Erp

Yes

Windows

Yes

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(25UM58-P)
extension:pdf
Dismantling information(25UM58-PG)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(25UM58-P)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(25UM58-PG)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(25UM58-P)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(25UM58-PG)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (25UM58-P)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (25UM58-PG)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(25UM58-P)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 