29" 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor (29” Diagonal)
All Spec
-
Size (Inch / cm)
-
29"/73.7cm
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
-
sRBG over 99%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
6bit+A-FRC, 16.7M colors
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.2628 x 0.2628
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Resolution
-
2560x1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
250(Typ), 200(Min)
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1(typ.)
-
(DFC)
-
Mega
-
Response Time_Typ. (on/off)
-
5ms
-
(GTG)
-
5ms(High)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
R/L 178 (Typ.), U/D178 (Typ.) (CR≥10)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti glare ,3H
-
HDMI
-
Yes(ver1.4)
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes(ver1.2)
-
USB-C
-
Yes(DP Alt. Mode)
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
-
Back (horizontal)
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
-
Back (horizontal)
-
Type
-
Slim Speaker
-
Audio output (watt)
-
5W x 2ch
-
Others
-
MaxxAudio
-
Type
-
Adapter
-
Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On (typ.)
-
35W
-
Sleep Mode (Max)
-
0.5
-
DC Off (Max)
-
0.3
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)
-
G
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
-
30~83kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
-
56~75Hz
-
HDMI (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))
-
1920 x 1080@75Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
-
30 ~ 90KHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
-
56~75Hz (Freesync : 40~75Hz)
-
DisplayPort (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))
-
2560x1080@75Hz
-
USB-C (H-Frequency)
-
30 ~ 90kHz
-
USB-C (V-Frequency)
-
56Hz~75Hz
-
USB-C (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))
-
2560x1080@75Hz
-
Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)
-
2560x1080/75Hz
-
Display Port & USB-C
-
2560x1080/75Hz
-
Video (HDMI)
-
1080p
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
-
1
-
Key Type
-
Joystick
-
[ Key Location ]
-
Bottom
-
LED Colour (On mode)
-
White
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
-
White Blinking
-
Languange(Country)
-
English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Traditional Chinese
-
Number of Language
-
17
-
Picture Mode
-
Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Original Ratio
-
Full Wide, Original, Cinema1/2
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
Response Time Control
-
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Colour weakness
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Automatic standby
-
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
4 screen split
-
Yes
-
On Screen Control
-
Yes
-
Freesync
-
Yes
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
-
Yes
-
DAS Mode
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Crosshair
-
Yes
-
Front
-
Black high glossy
-
B/Cover
-
Black high glossy
-
Stand
-
Black high glossy
-
Base
-
Black Texture / Red Pearl
-
Others
-
Black high glossy
-
Base Detchable
-
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
-
-5º (front) ~ 20º(rear)
-
Set (with Stand)
-
702.5 x 204.1 x 415
-
Set (without Stand)
-
702.5 x 63.8 x 328.4
-
Box
-
812 x 403 x 151
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
-
75 x75
-
Set (with Stand)
-
5.5
-
Set (without Stand)
-
5.0
-
Box
-
7.6
-
Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
390/828/966
-
Packing Material
-
EPS
-
Stacking Type
-
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
-
Base Detach
-
Box Printing Type
-
Flexo
-
Handle
-
Hand Hole
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-Type
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
-
Yes
-
EPA7.0
-
Yes
-
Erp
-
Yes
-
Windows
-
Yes(win 10)
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
Others
-
Cable Holder
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
