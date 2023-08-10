We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
29” UltraWide FHD IPS Monitor
All Spec
-
Size (Inch / cm)
-
29"/73.7cm Flat
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
-
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
8bits( 6bit+FRC), 16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.2628x0.2628
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
-
Mega
-
(GTG)
-
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178/178
-
HDMI
-
Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (ver. 1.2 (HDR Support), 1ea)
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Audio output (watt)
-
Speaker 5W*2
-
Audio Tuning
-
Maxx Audio
-
Type
-
Adapter
-
Input
-
100~240V
-
Normal On (typ.)
-
32W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
-
0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
0.3W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A to G scale)
-
G
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
-
30 ~ 90KHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
-
56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 40~75Hz)
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
-
30 ~ 90KHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
-
56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 40~75Hz)
-
Picture Mode
-
(Non HDR Contents) --> Custom, HDR Effect, Reader,Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Custom (Game), (HDR Contents) --> HDR Vivid, HDR Cinema , HDR Game, HDR Standard
-
Ratio
-
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2
-
PIP
-
- (PIP mode in Screen Split)
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
HDCP2.2 / HDCP1.4
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Response Time Control
-
Yes
-
Freesync
-
Yes
-
Game Mode
-
Yes
-
DAS Mode
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Crosshair
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
-
Yes
-
Automatic standby
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes (Picture Mode)
-
Six Axis Control
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Dual controller
-
Yes
-
Screen split2.0 (in OSC)
-
Yes
-
My Display Preset (in OSC)
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
-
Yes
-
Front
-
Black Texture (Middle)
-
B/Cover
-
White Texture
-
Stand
-
Silver Hair line (Pearl)
-
Base
-
Silver Texture (Pearl)
-
Tilt (Angle)
-
-5~15 Degree
-
Set (with Stand)
-
698.1 x 209.4 x 410.9
-
Set (without Stand)
-
698.1 x 76.9 x 317.5
-
Box
-
822 x 413 x 159
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
-
100 x 100 (VESA compatible)
-
Set (with Stand)
-
5.2
-
Set (without Stand)
-
4.7
-
Box
-
7.2
-
Packing Material
-
EPS
-
Stacking Type
-
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
-
Base Detach
-
Box Printing Type
-
Flexo (1 Color)
-
Handle
-
Hand Hole
-
UL (cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-Type
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
-
Yes
-
VCCI (for Japan)
-
Yes
-
Erp
-
G
-
Windows10
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.