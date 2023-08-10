About Cookies on This Site

29” UltraWide FHD IPS Monitor
29WK600_EU new Erp label.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

29" UltraWide FHD IPS Monitor

29WK600_EU new Erp label.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet
29WK600

29” UltraWide FHD IPS Monitor

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

29"/73.7cm Flat

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

8bits( 6bit+FRC), 16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2628x0.2628

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Brightness (Typ.)

300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1 (Typ)

(DFC)

Mega

(GTG)

5ms (High)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)

DisplayPort

Yes (ver. 1.2 (HDR Support), 1ea)

Headphone Out

Yes

SPEAKER

Audio output (watt)

Speaker 5W*2

Audio Tuning

Maxx Audio

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100~240V

Normal On (typ.)

32W

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

0.5W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

Energy Efficiency Class (A to G scale)

G

FREQUENCY

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30 ~ 90KHz

HDMI (V-Frequency)

56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 40~75Hz)

DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

30 ~ 90KHz

DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 40~75Hz)

SPECIAL FEATURE

Picture Mode

(Non HDR Contents) --> Custom, HDR Effect, Reader,Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Custom (Game), (HDR Contents) --> HDR Vivid, HDR Cinema , HDR Game, HDR Standard

Ratio

Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2

PIP

- (PIP mode in Screen Split)

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

HDCP2.2 / HDCP1.4

Key Lock

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

Freesync

Yes

Game Mode

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

Automatic standby

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes (Picture Mode)

Six Axis Control

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Dual controller

Yes

Screen split2.0 (in OSC)

Yes

My Display Preset (in OSC)

Yes

OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes

COLOUR

Front

Black Texture (Middle)

B/Cover

White Texture

Stand

Silver Hair line (Pearl)

Base

Silver Texture (Pearl)

STAND

Tilt (Angle)

-5~15 Degree

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

698.1 x 209.4 x 410.9

Set (without Stand)

698.1 x 76.9 x 317.5

Box

822 x 413 x 159

Wall Mount size (mm)

100 x 100 (VESA compatible)

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

5.2

Set (without Stand)

4.7

Box

7.2

WRAP

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Face Down

Stand Packing Type

Base Detach

Box Printing Type

Flexo (1 Color)

Handle

Hand Hole

STANDARD

UL (cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

CCC (for China)

Yes

VCCI (for Japan)

Yes

Erp

G

Windows10

Yes

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(29WK600-W)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(29WK600-W)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (29WK600-W)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(29WK600-W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

