Specs

Reviews

Support

34WK95C

34" Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) Nano IPS Monitor

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

34"/86.72cm Curved

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Colour Gamut (CIE1976)

DCI-P3 98% (typ.)

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

1.07B

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2325 x 0.2325

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Brightness (Typ.)

400cd (Typ.)/320cd (Min.)

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)

(GTG)

5ms (faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes (2ea)

DisplayPort

Yes (ver. 1.2 (HDR Support), 1ea)

USB Type-C

Yes (1ea), DP Alternate Mode, Data Transmission, Power Delivery = 60W

Headphone Out

Yes

USB Up-stream

Yes (1ea/ver2.0)

USB Down-stream

Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

SPEAKER

Audio output (watt)

Speaker 7W*2

Audio Tuning

Maxx Audio

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100 ~240 , 50/60Hz

Output (USB Type-C PD)

60W

Normal On (typ.)

85W (typ.), 200W (max.)

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

1.2W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

FREQUENCY

HDMI (Max resolution with refresh rate)

3440 x 1440 @ 75Hz

DisplayPort (Max resolution with refresh rate)

3440 x 1440 @ 75Hz

USB-C (Max Resolution / Hz)

3440 x 1440 @ 60Hz

SPECIAL FEATURE

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 400

HDR Effect

Yes

Nano IPS™ Technology

Yes

Wide Colour Gamut

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes (Picture Mode)

Colour weakness

Yes

Super resolution +

Yes

RADEON FreeSync™

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

PBP

Yes (2PBP)

Smart Energy saving

Yes

Dual controller

Yes

OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes

STAND

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

819.4 x 251.8 x 561.4 (Up)
819.4 x 251.8 x 451.4 (Down)

Set (without Stand)

819.4 x 94.7 x 361.9

Box

987 x 211 x 525

Wall Mount size (mm)

100 x 100

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

7.00

Set (without Stand)

5.6

Box

10.5

ACCESSORY

HDMI

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

USB Type C to C

Yes

USB Type A to C

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(34WK95C-W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

