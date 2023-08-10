We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34” 21:9 UltraWide™ WUHD (5120 x 2160) Nano IPS Display
All Spec
-
Size (Inch / cm)
-
34"/86.4cm
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1976)
-
DCI-P3 98% (typ.), DCI-P3 90% (min.)
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Resolution
-
5120 x 2160
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
450 (Typ.), 360 (Min.) cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1200:1 (Typ), 740:1 (Min.)
-
(GTG)
-
5ms (faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti glare, 3H
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10
-
HDMI
-
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (1ea)
-
Thunderbolt
-
Yes (1ea)
-
USB Type-C
-
Yes (1ea)
-
USB Up-stream
-
Yes (1ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Down-stream
-
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Audio output (watt)
-
5W x 2ch
-
Audio Tuning
-
Rich Bass
-
Type
-
Built-in
-
Input
-
100 ~240 , 50/60Hz
-
Normal On (typ.)
-
70W (typ.), 200W (max.)
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
-
1.2W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
0.3W
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
85W
-
HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)
-
5120x2160 at 60Hz
-
DisplayPort (Max Resolution / Hz)
-
5120x2160 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Max Resolution / Hz)
-
5120x2160 at 60Hz
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
60Hz
-
HDR 10
-
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
Yes
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
-
HW Calibration
-
Yes
-
Auto Brightness
-
Yes
-
Colour weakness
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
PBP
-
Yes (2PBP)
-
Smart Energy saving
-
Yes
-
True Colour Pro
-
Yes
-
Dual controller
-
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-
Yes
-
Height(mm)
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount (mm)
-
100 x 100
-
Set (with Stand)
-
816.9 x 234.3 x 559 (Up)
816.9 x 234.3 x 449 (Down)
-
Set (without Stand)
-
816.9 x 57.1 x 359.8
-
Box
-
982 x 191 x 527
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
-
100x100
-
Set (with Stand)
-
9.0
-
Set (without Stand)
-
7.7
-
Box
-
12.3
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes
-
Thunderbolt
-
Yes
-
USB Type A to B
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.