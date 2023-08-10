About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
34” 21:9 UltraWide™ WUHD (5120 x 2160) Nano IPS Display
34WK95U_EU new Erp label.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

34” 21:9 UltraWide™ WUHD (5120 x 2160) Nano IPS Display

34WK95U_EU new Erp label.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet
34WK95U

34” 21:9 UltraWide™ WUHD (5120 x 2160) Nano IPS Display

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

34"/86.4cm

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Colour Gamut (CIE1976)

DCI-P3 98% (typ.), DCI-P3 90% (min.)

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

1.07B

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.1554 x 0.1554

Resolution

5120 x 2160

Brightness (Typ.)

450 (Typ.), 360 (Min.) cd/m2

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1200:1 (Typ), 740:1 (Min.)

(GTG)

5ms (faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment

Anti glare, 3H

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes (2ea)

DisplayPort

Yes (1ea)

Thunderbolt

Yes (1ea)

USB Type-C

Yes (1ea)

USB Up-stream

Yes (1ea/ver2.0)

USB Down-stream

Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

Headphone Out

Yes

SPEAKER

Audio output (watt)

5W x 2ch

Audio Tuning

Rich Bass

POWER

Type

Built-in

Input

100 ~240 , 50/60Hz

Normal On (typ.)

70W (typ.), 200W (max.)

Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

1.2W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

85W

FREQUENCY

HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)

5120x2160 at 60Hz

DisplayPort (Max Resolution / Hz)

5120x2160 at 60Hz

USB-C (Max Resolution / Hz)

5120x2160 at 60Hz

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

60Hz

SPECIAL FEATURE

HDR 10

Yes

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 600

HDR Effect

Yes

Nano IPS™ Technology

Yes

Wide Colour Gamut

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

HW Calibration

Yes

Auto Brightness

Yes

Colour weakness

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

PBP

Yes (2PBP)

Smart Energy saving

Yes

True Colour Pro

Yes

Dual controller

Yes

STAND

Tilt (Angle)

Yes

Height(mm)

Yes

Wall Mount (mm)

100 x 100

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

816.9 x 234.3 x 559 (Up)
816.9 x 234.3 x 449 (Down)

Set (without Stand)

816.9 x 57.1 x 359.8

Box

982 x 191 x 527

Wall Mount size (mm)

100x100

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

9.0

Set (without Stand)

7.7

Box

12.3

ACCESSORY

DisplayPort

Yes

Thunderbolt

Yes

USB Type A to B

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(34WK95U-W)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34WK95U-W)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34WK95U-WF)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34WK95U-WH)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34WK95U-WY)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(34WK95U-W)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (34WK95U-W)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (34WK95U-WF)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (34WK95U-WH)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (34WK95U-WY)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(34WK95U-W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 