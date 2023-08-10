About Cookies on This Site

LG UltraWide™ QHD IPS HDR Monitor Ergo
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG UltraWide™ QHD IPS HDR Monitor Ergo

Product Information Sheet
34WN780-B

LG UltraWide™ QHD IPS HDR Monitor Ergo

front view with the monitor arm on the right
All Spec

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

34 Inch

Size (cm)

86.72 cm

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Pixel Pitch

0.2325 x 0.2325 mm

Brightness (Min.)

240 cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

300 cd/m²

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

Curved

NO

FEATURES

HDR 10

Yes

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

HDR Effect

Yes

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

Wide Color Gamut

NO

Color Calibrated

YES

HW Calibration

NO

Auto Brightness

NO

Flicker safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Color Weakness

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

AMD FreeSync™

Yes

FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)

NO

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

NO

FPS Counter

NO

OverClocking

NO

User Define Key

NO

Auto Input Switch

NO

Sphere Lighting

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Camera

NO

Mic

NO

SW APPLICATION

True Color Pro

NO

Dual Controller

Yes

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Yes

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

NO

DVI

NO

HDMI

Yes(2ea)

HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3440 x 1440 8bit @ 75Hz

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3440 x 1440 8bit @ 75Hz

Mini DisplayPort

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt(USB-C Compatiblity)

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

USB-C

NO

USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

NO

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

Audio In

NO

Mic In

NO

Headphone out

Yes

Line out

NO

SOUND

Speaker

Yes

Speaker_Output (unit)

7W

Speaker_Channel

2ch

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

Maxx Audio

YES

Rich Bass

NO

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

AC Input

AC 100 - 240V 50/60 Hz

Power Consumption (Typ.)

45W

Power Consumption (Max.)

67W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Extend/Retract

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

816.5 x 612.4 x 406.4mm(Up) 816.5 x 482.4 x 406.4mm(Down)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5 mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

940.0 x 516.0 x 268.0 mm

Weight with Stand

10.8 kg

Weight without Stand

6.9 kg

Weight in Shipping

15.2 kg

ACCESSORY

D-Sub

NO

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

Yes

Display Port

NO

mDP to DP

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB Type C

NO

USB Type C to A Gender

NO

USB A to B

NO

USB3.0 Upstream Cable

NO

PC Audio

NO

Remote Controller

NO

Others (Accessory)

'DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(34WN780-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34WN780-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34WN780-BY)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(34WN780-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (34WN780-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (34WN780-BY)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(34WN780-B)
