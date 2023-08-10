We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraWide™ QHD IPS HDR Monitor Ergo
All Spec
-
Size (Inch)
-
34 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
86.72 cm
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch
-
0.2325 x 0.2325 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
-
240 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
300 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
-
Curved
-
NO
-
HDR 10
-
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
NO
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
NO
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
NO
-
Color Calibrated
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness
-
NO
-
Flicker safe
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Color Weakness
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
Yes
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
-
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
Crosshair
-
NO
-
FPS Counter
-
NO
-
OverClocking
-
NO
-
User Define Key
-
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
-
NO
-
Sphere Lighting
-
NO
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Camera
-
NO
-
Mic
-
NO
-
True Color Pro
-
NO
-
Dual Controller
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
Yes
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
NO
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
DVI
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
Yes(2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3440 x 1440 8bit @ 75Hz
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3440 x 1440 8bit @ 75Hz
-
Mini DisplayPort
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt(USB-C Compatiblity)
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
USB-C
-
NO
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
-
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
Headphone out
-
Yes
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Speaker
-
Yes
-
Speaker_Output (unit)
-
7W
-
Speaker_Channel
-
2ch
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
NO
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
-
Rich Bass
-
NO
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
-
AC 100 - 240V 50/60 Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
45W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
67W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Extend/Retract
-
Wall Mountable
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
816.5 x 612.4 x 406.4mm(Up) 816.5 x 482.4 x 406.4mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
940.0 x 516.0 x 268.0 mm
-
Weight with Stand
-
10.8 kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
6.9 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
-
15.2 kg
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
Display Port
-
NO
-
mDP to DP
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB Type C
-
NO
-
USB Type C to A Gender
-
NO
-
USB A to B
-
NO
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
-
NO
-
PC Audio
-
NO
-
Remote Controller
-
NO
-
Others (Accessory)
-
'DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet
