34" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

front view
34" UltraWide™ Full HD Display

Elevate Your Home Office Equipment

UltraWide™ Full HD resolution (2560x1080) offers 33% more screen space in width than the FHD resolution (1920x1080) display, giving an aspect ratio of 21:9.

21:9 Full HD display provides 33% more screen than a standard 16:9 Full HD(1920x1080).

More Screen Space of 21:9 UltraWide display compared to 16:9 display with an ongoing online class on the screen.

Online Classroom with Wide Field of View

Easily manage textbooks, lectures, conversations and searches in a single view and turn the wide screen into your favorite online classroom.

Image of displaying datasheets and slides side by side on the screen of 21:9 UltraWide screen, while 16:9 screen does not allow it due to insufficient space.

Start Viewing Side-by-Side

Enables you to work with reports at a glance with datasheets and slides side by side without repeating Alt-tab.

HDR, supporting specific levels of colour and brightness, compared to SDR with dramatic colours of the content
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 high dynamic range, based on the sRGB 95% colour gamut, supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colours of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS with sRGB 95% (Typ.) : True Colours and Wide View
IPS with sRGB 95% (Typ.)

True Colours and Wide View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable colour accuracy. With a wide viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 95% coverage of the sRGB colour spectrum.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

OnScreen Control : Screen Split | Monitor Setting ㅣ 5:9 Preview
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Clear gaming image with seamless, fluid movement when AMD FreeSync™ is on, while screen stuttering and tearing occur when AMD FreeSync™ is off.
AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.

  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • OFF
  • ON
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • OFF
  • ON
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Improved Visual Comfort
Reader Mode

Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode creates a screen with a colour temperature similar to paper and provides optimal condition for reading.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

 

Work report displayed on the monitor with reduced flickering comparing to conventional mode
Flicker Safe

Care for Eyes

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a comfortable working environment for your eyes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 34WP550 on November 2020. The figure may vary in real use conditions.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.

Icon

One Click Stand

Easy installation

Icon

Height

0~110m

Icon

Tilt

-5~20°

Easy and Comfortable

Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

34

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

Curvature

NO

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

2021

DISPLAY

Size [Inch]

34

Size [cm]

86.7

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.312 x 0.310

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Curvature

NO

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

200

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

Dolby Vision™

NO

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

HDR Effect

YES

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

NO

HW Calibration

NO

Auto Brightness

NO

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

VRR

NO

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Crosshair

YES

FPS Counter

NO

OverClocking

NO

User Defined Key

NO

Auto Input Switch

YES

RGB LED Lighting

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Camera

NO

Mic

NO

SW APPLICATION

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

Dual Controller

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

LG UltraGear™ Studio

NO

ACCESSORY

D-Sub

NO

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

YES

Thunderbolt

NO

USB-C

NO

Display Port

NO

USB A to B

NO

Remote Controller

NO

Others (Accessory)

Cable Holder

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

NO

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

DVI-D

NO

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

N/A

HDMI

YES(2ea)

DisplayPort

NO

DP Version

N/A

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB-C

NO

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

NO

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

Daisy Chain

NO

USB Upstream Port

NO

USB Downstream Port

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

LAN (RJ-45)

NO

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

NO

Audio In

NO

Mic In

NO

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

Line out

NO

SOUND

Speaker

NO

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

DTS HP:X

NO

Maxx Audio

NO

Rich Bass

NO

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (Typ.)

35W

Power Consumption (Max.)

39W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

23W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

816.7 x 568.3 x 260(Up) 816.7 x 458.3 x 260(Down)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

816.7 x 364.9 x 65.3

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

940 x 235 x 490

Weight with Stand [kg]

6.8

Weight without Stand [kg]

4.94

Weight in Shipping [kg]

10

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(34WP550-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34WP550-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(34WP550-BY)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(34WP550-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (34WP550-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (34WP550-BY)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(34WP550-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

