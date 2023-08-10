About Cookies on This Site

39.7" Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display Monitor
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

40WP95C-W

Product Information Sheet
40WP95C-W

39.7" Curved UltraWide™ 5K2K Nano IPS Display Monitor

front view
Display
39.7-inch 5K2K UltraWide™
Nano IPS Display
Color
HDR10
DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
Connectivity
Thunderbolt™ 4
5K Daisy Chain
Comfort
Live Color Low Blue Light (TÜV Rheinland)
Ergonomic Design
Gebogener UltraWide™-Monitor von LG
LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved: See More Create Better

See More Create Better

For professional creators in various fields.

Nano IPS™ Display supports a wide color spectrum with 98% of DCI-P3 color gamut and HDR10.
Curved Nano IPS™ Display

New Generation of Color Performance for Professionals

With Nano IPS™ Display, it supports a wide color spectrum, 98% of DCI-P3 color gamut, and offers vibrant color reproduction with the support of HDR10.

Daisy Chain setup with Thunderbolt™ and DisplayPort helps productive workstation setup.
5K Daisy Chain

The Productive Workstation

Thunderbolt™ and DisplayPort support Daisy Chain setup. So you can establish a productive workstation by connecting two monitors and a laptop.
Immersive Game Experience

Immersive Game
Experience

One Click Stand

Height 110mm / Tilt -5~20˚

Swivel -15~15˚

Nano IPS™ Display

Nano IPS™ express high-fidelity colors at wide angle and support realistic visual immersion.

DCI-P3 98%

With 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, is a great solution for highly accurate color.

Hardware Calibration Ready*

Hardware Calibration makes most of the LG display's wide color spectrum and consistency.

HDR10

HDR10 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of color and brightness.

AMD FreeSync™

Gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

Black Stabilizer

Gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Rich Bass Speaker

10W Stereo Speakers with Rich Bass completes your immersive experience.

Auto Brightness with Ambient Light Sensor

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark. It provides a comfortable working environment.
The sensor reacts to light, making the screen darker in the dark areas.
Day
The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas.
Night
  • Reader Mode
39.7-inch 5K2K UltraWide™

Editing, Reviewing, and Monitoring at Once

The 5K2K UltraWide™ (5120 x 2160) resolution is great for your creative work as it can display various programs such as video editing, virtual instruments and effects at once.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
*Hardware Calibrator is not included in the package (sold separately).
Enhanced Connectivity

Thunderbolt™ 4 and Multi Ports

Thunderbolt™ 4 lets you enjoy viewing your content on an outstanding 5K2K display, transferring data to connected devices, and charging your laptop (at up to 96W) over a single cable with stability, scalability, and security. Also, This LG UltraWide monitor offers USB 3.0, HDMI, and DisplayPort compatible with various devices.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable and the DisplayPort cable included with the package.
*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111246137
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Comfortable Workspace

The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and you can customize the monitor to your optimal position with height, tilt, and swivel adjustment.

*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

39.7 inch

Size (cm)

100.859 cm

Resolution

5120 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Pixel Pitch

0.1815(H) x 0.1815(V) mm

Brightness (Min.)

240 cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

300 cd/m²

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Curved

YES

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

HDR Effect

YES

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

Wide Color Gamut

YES

Color Calibrated

YES

HW Calibration

YES

Auto Brightness

YES

Flicker safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Color Weakness

NO

Super Resolution+

YES

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

AMD FreeSync™

YES

FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)

NO

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Crosshair

NO

FPS Counter

NO

OverClocking

NO

User Define Key

NO

Auto Input Switch

YES

Sphere Lighting

NO

PBP

YES (2PBP)

PIP

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Camera

NO

Mic

NO

Others (Feature)

Low Blue Light

SW APPLICATION

True Color Pro

YES

Dual Controller

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

NO

DVI

NO

HDMI

YES (2ea)

HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3440 x 1440 @72Hz

DisplayPort

YES (1ea)

DP Version

1.4

DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

5120 x 2160 @72Hz

Mini DisplayPort

NO

Thunderbolt

Yes (in 1ea/out 1ea)

Thunderbolt(USB-C Compatiblity)

YES

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

5120 x 2160 @ 72Hz

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

YES

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

96W

USB-C

YES (1ea)

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

5120 x 2160 @ 72Hz

USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

YES

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Power Delivery)

96W

Daisy Chain

YES (UHD/60Hz)

USB Upstream Port

YES (via Thunderbolt)

USB Downstream Port

YES (2ea/ver3.0)

Audio In

NO

Mic In

NO

Headphone out

YES

Line out

NO

SOUND

Speaker

YES

Speaker Output (unit)

10W

Speaker Channel

2ch

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

Maxx Audio

NO

Rich Bass

YES

POWER

Type

Built-in Power

AC Input

100 ~ 240V

Power Consumption (Typ.)

60W

Power Consumption (Max.)

70W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Height: 110mm, Swivel: -15~15˚, Tilt: -5~20˚

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

947.2 x 614.7 x 283.0 mm(Up)
947.2 x 504.7 x 283.0 mm(Down)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

947.2 x 419.2 x 114.8 mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

1050 x 510 x 250 mm

Weight with Stand

12.3kg

Weight without Stand

10.2kg

Weight in Shipping

16.6kg

ACCESSORY

D-Sub

NO

DVI-D

NO

HDMI

YES

Display Port

YES

mDP to DP

NO

Thunderbolt

YES (USB-C Compatible)

USB Type C

NO

USB Type C to A Gender

NO

USB A to B

NO

USB3.0 Upstream Cable

NO

PC Audio

NO

Remote Controller

NO

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(40WP95C-W)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(40WP95C-W)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(40WP95C-W)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(40WP95C-W)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (40WP95C-W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

