About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
1280 x 720 RGB LED 450 Lumen 100000:1

Specs

Reviews

Support

1280 x 720 RGB LED 450 Lumen 100000:1

PH450UG

1280 x 720 RGB LED 450 Lumen 100000:1

Print

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Native Resolution

HD(1280x720)

Brightness (Lumen, lm)

450

Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)

100,000:1

Noise - High Brightness

30dB(A) ↓

Noise - Normal

24dB(A) ↓

Noise - Economic

23dB(A) ↓

Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)

80% ↑

Projection Lens - Focus

Manual

Projection Lens - Zoom

Fixed

Projection Image - Screen Size

40" ~ 80"

Projection Image-Standard (lens to wall)

Set to wall: 80"@33cm -Standard: 60"@38.5cm

Projection Image - Throw Ratio

0.29

Projection Offset

120%

Light source - Type

RGB LED

Light source - Life High Brightness

30,000 Hrs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Menu Language

Korean / English / French/ Spanish/ German / Rumania / Swedish / Portuguese / Chinese Simplified / polish/ Brazilian Portuguese/ Russian/ Arabic/ Turkish/ Taiwanese/ Bulgarian/ Croatian/ Hungarian/ Indonesian/ L-Spanish/ Slovene/ Czech/ Hindi

Aspect Ratio Control

4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./ 16:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom

Sound

1W + 1W Stereo

Battery

Built-in type (up to 2.5H)

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

132 x 200 x 80.5

Net Weight (kg or g)

1.1kg

Power Consumption (Max.)

55W

Stand-by Power

0.5W ↓

Power Supply

Adapter

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)

1080p/1080i/720p/480p

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5)

HDMI

1 (MHL)

USB

1 (Type A)

MAIN FEATURES

3D

3D Optimizer

Digital Keystone Correction

Yes (Vertical)

Auto Keystone

Yes (Vertical) (Off)

Picture Still

Yes

Plug & Play(RGB, DVI/HDMI Input)

Yes

Auto Source Detection (Auto Input Search)

Yes

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

Yes (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

Auto Sleep (Off)

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Blank

Yes (Blue, Green)

Image Flip

Horizontal/Vertical

Color Temperature Adjustment

Yes

Black Level Control

Yes

Expert controlvADJ

Yes

Gamma Correction

Yes

Noise Reduction

Yes

Automatic Standby

Yes

ADDED FEATURES

USB Host (DivX, MP3, Photo)

Yes (HD DivX)

File(Office) Viewer

Yes

Wireless Mirroring

Screen Share

Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - MHL

Yes

Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Apple Digital AV Adapter

Yes

Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Slimport

Yes

Bluetooth Sound out

Yes

Bluetooth AV Sync Adjustment

Yes

Self Diagnosis

Yes

DESIGN

Cabinet Color

Titan Silver

Local Key

Joystick

Kensington Lock

Yes

Leg-Stand

Yes

Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

Yes

ACCESSORY

Manual (Full or Simple Book) (will be changed, TBA)

Simple Book (Japan : Full Book)

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

3D Glasses

- DLP Link Glasses (sold separately)

Cable - Adaptor

1

Cable - Power cord

1

Remote Control

Remote + Battery

Conformances(Regulation)

CE/CB, IEC, MIC USA/Chinese

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 