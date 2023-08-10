About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
4.1 Ch 320W SoundPlate™ with LG Smart & 3D Blu-ray Disc™ Playback

Specs

Reviews

Support

4.1 Ch 320W SoundPlate™ with LG Smart & 3D Blu-ray Disc™ Playback

LAB540

4.1 Ch 320W SoundPlate™ with LG Smart & 3D Blu-ray Disc™ Playback

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / mm)

700 x 39.5 x 320

Stand or Foot (H / mm)

3

AMPLIFIER

Channel

4.1 CH

Total Power Output

320 W

└ Front

40W x 2

└ Surround

40W x 2

└ Subwoofer

160W

CONNECTIVITY

Wired

Ethernet

Wi-Fi Built-In

Yes

Wi-Fi Direct

Yes

DLNA

DMP / DMR(Mobile to TV Streaming)

LG SMART TV

Premium Contents

CP

LG Apps

Yes

All-in-One Search

CP / Apps / WEB / AutoFill

INPUT & OUTPUT

Front - Display

LCD

└ Auto Display Off

Yes

└ Dimmer

Yes

└ Key LED Colour

Red

└ Audio input

1

└ HDMI

1 Output / 1 Input

└ Ethernet

RJ45

└ USB (Rear Panel)

1

POWER

Type

SMPS 100-240V

Power Off Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES

Manual

Yes

Remote Control Unit

Yes

Batteries

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

USB Cable

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(LAB540)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 