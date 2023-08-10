About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Soundbar S90QY

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Soundbar S90QY

S90QY

LG Soundbar S90QY

Front view with sub woofer
Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Number of Channels

5.1.3

Output Power

570 W

Number of Speakers

11 EA

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Music

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Sports

Yes

Game

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

IMAX Enhanced

Yes

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

MQA

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Optical

1

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

USB

1

Bluetooth Version

5

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

Works with Alexa

Yes

Spotify Connect

Yes

Tidal Connect

Yes

AirPlay 2

Yes

Works with the Google Assistant

Yes

Chromecast

Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

120Hz

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

1200 x 63 x 135 mm

Subwoofer

201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm

WEIGHT

Main

5.03 kg

Subwoofer

10.0 kg

Gross Weight

20.8 kg

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

78 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

40 W

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(S90QY)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 