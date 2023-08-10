About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SJ2 Soundbar

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG SJ2 Soundbar

SJ2

LG SJ2 Soundbar

01_SJ2_Compact-style-Design

Compact and wireless with big sound

In simplistic elegance, allow the Soundbar to perfectly complement its surroundings. Specifically designed to match and enhance your TV.
02_SJ2_Subwoofer
WIRELESS SUBWOOFER

Place your Bass Wirelessly

Free your living room from wires. LG's active wireless subwoofer allows you to enjoy superb sound quality without compromising on design.




03_SJ2_Bluetooth-Connectivity

Bluetooth, stream anything

Wirelessly stream music directly from your Smartphone or other compatible device for a seamless listening experience.
04_SJ2_Bluetooth-Stand-by_v2

Bluetooth Stand-by, wake up your bar on demand

Sound starts the moment you transfer audio to the Soundbar. The Soundbar remains in sleep mode but turns on and begins playing when the audio is sent via Bluetooth.
05_SJ2_Control-with-your-TV-Remote

Control with your TV Remote

LG Soundbar comes with a remote but you can choose to use your own *TV remote as well. (*LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba and Samsung brand remotes).
Des_06_SJ2_Connectivity

Connected to your entertainment

Feel free to connect to the device you wish with USB, Optical, Portable In and Bluetooth connectivity.
Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2.1

Output Power

160 W

Number of Speakers

3 EA

SOUND EFFECT

Standard

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes / -

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Digital

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Optical

1

USB

1

Bluetooth Version

4

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes / -

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

660 x 56 x 99 mm

Subwoofer

185.5 x 303.0 x 205.0 mm

WEIGHT

Main

1.68 kg

Subwoofer

2.94 kg

Gross Weight

6.16 kg

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

18 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

17 W

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(SJ2)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

SJ2

LG SJ2 Soundbar