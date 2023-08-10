About Cookies on This Site

LG SN4 Soundbar

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Very close up woofer that is maden carbon
Carbon Woofer

Enjoy High Fidelity Sound

Each woofer unit is designed with a carbon diaphragm to ensure excellent clarity.
A TV is shown on a gray wall and LG Soundbar below it on a gray shelf. TV shows a conductor conducting an orchestra.
AI Sound Pro

Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch

AI Sound Pro automatically analyses content and instantly optimises the audio settings for what’s playing. Catch every detail with crystal clear dialogue or more punchy powerful action, depending on the genre.
Sound bar is on the white shelf and left side, there is sub woofer. The subwoofer looks bigger because it's more forward.
Wireless Subwoofer

Powerful bass - easy to install

Feel the beat with the powerful LG Soundbar SL4Y wireless subwoofer. Pumping out an extra 200 watts, it sounds good and is convenient to install in your room.

Creating Sound Together

An image of the "Meridian" logo

Prestigious British Audio, Meridian

Since 1977, Meridian has delivered innovative and elegant high-performance audio solutions. They have pushed boundaries, disrupted norms, and delivered products that have redefined how people enjoy their music and movies, wherever they are.

Collage. Clockwise from top-left: two images of Meridian internal hardware, a white Meridian speaker, and a Meridian R&D desk.

Meridian’s Leading Technologies

Meridian's rigorous and research-led philosophy has maintained their position on the limits of what's possible in sound. As the Pioneer of High Resolution Audio and the Master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Meridian has played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.

Digital Signal Processing

DSP allows absolute control over the audio signal, enabling the design of advanced technologies that can enhance the listening experience in any context.

Meridian Lossless Packing

Meridian has been a long-term collaborator and technology partner with Dolby. Meridian Lossless Packing technology is licensed to Dolby as the standard for DVD audio.

Master Quality Authenticated

Meridian developed MQA - the revolutionary technology for efficiently streaming music with the highest possible sound quality.
Close-up LG Soundbar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner. Connectivity icons shown above the product.

Connectivity

Multiple connection options

Easily play music via Bluetooth®, or conveniently connect and play using optical or HDMI cables.

Close-up right side of LG Soundbar next to smartphone. Two devices are on the white shelf.
Bluetooth® Streaming

Stream Smart for Quality Sound

Stream music directly from your smartphone to the sound bar via Bluetooth®. Exceptional sound for your music collection is now within reach.
The TV is attached to the wall, and the sound bar is on a white shelf. TV showing a man plays guitar.
TV Sound Sync

Sync seamlessly with your LG TV

This LG Soundbar can be simply connected to your LG TV via Bluetooth® or optical cable. Your complete TV audio experience is ready in no time.
Key Spec

Number of Channels

2.1

Output Power

300 W

Main

890 x 57 x 85 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 390 x 261 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2.1

Output Power

300 W

Number of Speakers

3 EA

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

23 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

33 W

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

WEIGHT

Main

2.1 kg

Subwoofer

5.3 kg

Gross Weight

9.4 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

- / Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

890 x 57 x 85 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 390 x 261 mm

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Bluetooth Version

4

USB

1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Optical

1

AUDIO FORMAT

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS Virtual:X

Yes

AAC

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(SN4)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(SN4)
