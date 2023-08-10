We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SN4 Soundbar
Creating Sound Together
An image of the "Meridian" logo
Prestigious British Audio, Meridian
Collage. Clockwise from top-left: two images of Meridian internal hardware, a white Meridian speaker, and a Meridian R&D desk.
Meridian’s Leading Technologies
Digital Signal Processing
Meridian Lossless Packing
All Spec
-
Number of Channels
-
2.1
-
Output Power
-
300 W
-
Number of Speakers
-
3 EA
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
23 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
-
33 W
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
-
Main
-
2.1 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5.3 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
9.4 kg
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
- / Yes
-
Main
-
890 x 57 x 85 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
171 x 390 x 261 mm
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Bluetooth Version
-
4
-
USB
-
1
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
Optical
-
1
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Buy Directly from LG
SN4
LG SN4 Soundbar