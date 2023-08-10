About Cookies on This Site

XBOOM360 RP4

Specs

Reviews

Support

XBOOM360 RP4

RP4

XBOOM360 RP4

Front angle with yellow lighting on
All Spec

AMPLIFIER

Output Power

120W / 1.0ch

AUX IN 1 (3.5mm)

Yes

USB1

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

INTERFACE

USB 1

Yes

AUX IN 1 (3.5mm)

Yes

DISPLAY

Display - Demo

Yes

SOUND

Custom EQ

Yes (App. Only)

Pop

Yes (App. Only)

Jazz

Yes (App. Only)

Bass Blast (default)

Yes (App. Only)

Standard

Yes (App. Only)

Outdoor

Yes (App. Only)

Classic

Yes (App. Only)

Rock

Yes (App. Only)

POWER

Power Requirement - Narrow

120V 60Hz or 200-240V 50/60Hz

Power Requirement - Wide

110-240V 50/60Hz

Power Consumption at Stand By

0.5W↓

Energy star 3.0

Yes

BATTERY

Type

Lithium Ion

Capacity

28.86W(7.4V/3900mAh)

Charging Time

5Hr

Life

10Hr

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

Yes/Yes

Repeat 1/All

Yes (App. Only)

Suffle

Yes (App. Only)

Skip - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Scan - Fwd/Rev

Yes (App. Only)

Bluetooth

Yes

Bluetooth Remote App (Android/iOS)

Yes/Yes

BluetoothAuto Function Change

Yes

Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

Yes

Multi Phone Pairing (Android/iOS)

Yes/Yes

Multi Colour (RGB) Speaker Lighting

Yes

Party Strobe (App)

Yes

FOTA

Yes

Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)

Yes

Handle

Yes

DJ FUNCTION

DJ Effects

Yes (App. Only)

DJ Loop

Yes (App. Only)

DJ PAD

Yes (App. Only)

DJ Scratcher

Yes (App. Only)

Sampler Creator

Yes (App. Only)

Auto DJ

Yes (App. Only)

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

Instruction Manual - Simple

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

Tip on

Power Cord Cable

Yes

SPEAKER

Tweeter Unit

1" Horn x 1

Woofer Unit

5.25" x 1

Impedance (TW/Woofer)

8 Ohm / 4 Ohm

PHYSICAL

Size (W x H x D, mm) - Main Set

247.5 x 514 x 247.5

Size (W x H x D, mm) - Carton

325 x 613 x 325

Weight (Kg) - Net

5.8

Weight (Kg) - Gross

10.2

Container Q'ty - 40ft HQ

864

Container Q'ty - 40ft

648

Container Q'ty - 20ft

270

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(RP4)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(RP4)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

