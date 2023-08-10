We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
XBOOM360 RP4
All Spec
-
Output Power
-
120W / 1.0ch
-
AUX IN 1 (3.5mm)
-
Yes
-
USB1
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
USB 1
-
Yes
-
AUX IN 1 (3.5mm)
-
Yes
-
Display - Demo
-
Yes
-
Custom EQ
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
Pop
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
Jazz
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
Bass Blast (default)
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
Standard
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
Outdoor
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
Classic
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
Rock
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
Power Requirement - Narrow
-
120V 60Hz or 200-240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Requirement - Wide
-
110-240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption at Stand By
-
0.5W↓
-
Energy star 3.0
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Lithium Ion
-
Capacity
-
28.86W(7.4V/3900mAh)
-
Charging Time
-
5Hr
-
Life
-
10Hr
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
WMA
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec
-
Yes/Yes
-
Repeat 1/All
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
Suffle
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
Skip - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Scan - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Remote App (Android/iOS)
-
Yes/Yes
-
BluetoothAuto Function Change
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
-
Yes
-
Multi Phone Pairing (Android/iOS)
-
Yes/Yes
-
Multi Colour (RGB) Speaker Lighting
-
Yes
-
Party Strobe (App)
-
Yes
-
FOTA
-
Yes
-
Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)
-
Yes
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
DJ Effects
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
DJ Loop
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
DJ PAD
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
DJ Scratcher
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
Sampler Creator
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
Auto DJ
-
Yes (App. Only)
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
-
Tip on
-
Power Cord Cable
-
Yes
-
Tweeter Unit
-
1" Horn x 1
-
Woofer Unit
-
5.25" x 1
-
Impedance (TW/Woofer)
-
8 Ohm / 4 Ohm
-
Size (W x H x D, mm) - Main Set
-
247.5 x 514 x 247.5
-
Size (W x H x D, mm) - Carton
-
325 x 613 x 325
-
Weight (Kg) - Net
-
5.8
-
Weight (Kg) - Gross
-
10.2
-
Container Q'ty - 40ft HQ
-
864
-
Container Q'ty - 40ft
-
648
-
Container Q'ty - 20ft
-
270
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
