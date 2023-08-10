We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM Go PJ3 Bluetooth Speaker
All Spec
-
Main (W x H x D / MM)
-
82.9 x 102.3 x 82.9
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)
-
Gift box :106x151x106
Shipping box:550x327x230
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
-
0.36
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
Gift box : 0.47; Shipping box :10.18
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
-
12000
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
-
24000
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)
-
28000
-
Channel
-
360˚ Sound
-
Channel-Passive Radiator
-
Yes
-
Audio In-Portable In (Φ3.5)
-
Yes
-
Power-microUSB 5 pin (Female)
-
Yes
-
EQ-Bass Boost Mode (Default)
-
Yes
-
Battery Type
-
Lithium Ion
-
Battery Capacity
-
3.7V 1500mAh
-
Battery Charging Time
-
3
-
Battery Life
-
10hrs
-
Power Requirement-SMPS/Adapter
-
5V 1.2A↑
-
Power Consumption-Power-on mode (Charging status)
-
6W
-
Power Consumption-Stand-by mode (Bluetooth function on)
-
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption-Stand-by mode (Bluetooth function off)
-
0.5W↓
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
Easy Connection & Service-Multipoint
-
Yes
-
Easy Connection & Service-Dual Play
-
Yes
-
Button-Power
-
Yes
-
Button-Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Button-Play/Pause
-
Yes
-
Button-Volume +
-
Yes
-
Button-Volume -
-
Yes
-
Button-Dual Play
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
Yes(IPX7)
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Battery Indicator
-
Yes
-
Speaker Phone
-
Yes
-
Built-in Demo Music
-
Yes
-
Instruction Manual-Simple manual
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
micro USB cable
-
Yes
-
Speaker Basic Under Cover
-
Yes
-
Strap
-
Hook Only (No Leather Strap)
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
-
Offset
