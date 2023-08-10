About Cookies on This Site

LG XBOOM Go PK7 Portable Speaker

Specs

Reviews

Support

PK7

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / MM)

320 x 167 x 152

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

2.95

Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)

368 x 235 x 219

Gross Weight (Kg)

3.77

Container Quantity - 20ft

1200

Container Quantity - 40ft

2400

Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)

2700

AMPLIFIER

Channel

2ch

Channel - Tweeter

Yes (2)

Channel - Passive Radiator

Yes (2)

Power Output (W)

40W (Battery Mode: 30W)

IN/OUT

Audio In-Portable In (Φ3.5)

Yes

Power-AC Adaptor jack

Yes

DISPLAY

Type

LED indicator (BT, Power on, Battery, EQ, Dual play)

AUDIO SOUND MODE

EQ - Clear Vocal+Enhanced Bass (default)

Yes

EQ - Clear Vocal

Yes

EQ - Enhanced Bass

Yes

EQ - Standard

Yes

BUILT-IN BATTERY

Battery Type

Lithum-ion

Battery Capacity

7.4V 5200mAh

Battery Charging Time

3.5hr

Battery Life

22hrs

POWER

Power Requirement-SMPS/Adapter

Adaptor

Power Consumption-Power-on mode (Charging status)

32W

Power Consumption - Stand-by mode

Under 0.5W

AUDIO FORMAT

APT-X HD

Yes

APT-X

Yes

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

SMART UX

Easy Connection & Service-Multipoint

Yes

Easy Connection & Service-Dual Play

Yes

Easy Connection & Service-BLE (Auto music play)

Yes

Upgrade Manager(FOTA)

Yes (Android only)

Bluetooth App(Android/iOS)

Yes (Android only)

CONVENIENCE

Button - Power

Yes

Button - Bluetooth

Yes

Button - Play/Pause

Yes

Button - Volume +

Yes

Button - Volume -

Yes

Button - EQ (Enhanced bass)

Yes

Button - EQ (Clear Vocal)

Yes

Button - Lighting/Mic

Yes

Button - Dual Play

Yes

Button - Reset

Yes

Voice command (Google Now, Siri Compatible)

Yes

Lighting - Mood/Lighting LED

Yes

Water/Splashproof

Yes (IPX5)

Bluetooth

Yes

Battery Indicator

Yes

Speaker phone

Yes

Security Lock (in-store)

Yes

ACCESSORY KIT

Instruction Manual-Simple manual

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AC Adaptor

Yes

Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

Offset

