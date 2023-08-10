About Cookies on This Site

LG XBOOM ON2D

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG XBOOM ON2D

ON2D

LG XBOOM ON2D

All Spec

GENERAL

Entity

UK

System Model Name

ON2D-F

AMPLIFIER

Function Selector - CD/DVD

Yes/Yes

Function Selector - FM

Yes

Function Selector - AUX 2

Yes (RCA)

Function Selector - USB1

Yes

Function Selector - Bluetooth

Yes

INTERFACE

Audio In - USB 1

Yes

Audio In - AUX IN 2

Yes (RCA)

HDMI Out

Yes

Door Lock Key (Disc)

Yes

Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)

Yes

Karaoke Function - Mic Jack

2EA (Φ6.3)

Karaoke Function - Echo (on RCU)

Yes

DISPLAY

Display - Type

14 Seg / 5 Digit

Display - Dimmer

Yes

SOUND

EQ - User EQ

Yes

EQ - Standard

Yes

EQ - Bass Blast / Bass Blast+

Yes (Bass Blast)

POWER

Power Requirement - Wide

110/220V

Power Consumption at stand by

0.5W↓

AUDIO CONTROL

Dolby Audio

Yes

Mute

Yes

TUNER

Type

PLL

Band

FM

Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)

87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

Station Preset

50 / - (FM / DAB+)

Memory / Erase

Yes/Yes

Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set

No / No / Yes / No

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

Disc

1

Loading Type

1-CD Tray

Graphic User Interface

Yes

Language

Yes

Initial Language

Yes

Playable DISC Format - DVD(NTSC)

Yes

Playable DISC Format - DVD(PAL)

Yes

Playable DISC Format - DVD-R

Yes

Playable DISC Format - DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)

Yes/No

Playable DISC Format - DVD+R/+R(Double Layer)

Yes

Playable DISC Format - DVD+RW(Video mode)

Yes

Playable DISC Format - Audio CD

Yes

Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD

Yes/Yes

Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW

Yes/Yes

Playable DISC Format - CDG

Yes

Playable File Format - MP3

Yes

Playable File Format - WMA

Yes

Playable File Format - JPEG

Yes

Playable File Format - Progressive JPEG

Yes

Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

No/Yes

Playable File Format - MPEG2

Yes

Playable File Format - Xvid

Yes

Convenience - Repeat 1/All

Yes/Yes

Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - Slow - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth

Yes

Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

Yes

Convenience - Lock (Parental Control) Settings

Yes

KARAOKE

Echo Vol.

Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

Remote Control Unit - Unit

Yes

Remote Control Unit - Model name

LA1

Remote Control Unit - Number of Key

53

Remote Control Unit - Battery

AAAx2

Instruction Manual - Simple

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

FM Antenna

Yes

Carton Box Type

Flexo

SPEAKER

Spreaker - System

2Way 2Speaker

Spreaker - Tweeter Unit

2"x 1

Speaker - Woofer Unit

6.5"

Speaker - Impedance (TW/Mid/Woofer)

6Ω / 3Ω

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / mm)

300 x 390 x 324

Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)

512 x 376 x 370

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

6.5

Gross Weight (Kg)

7.8

Container Quantity - 40ft (HQ)

966

Container Quantity - 40ft

828

Container Quantity - 20ft

396

