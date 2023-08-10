We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM ON2D
All Spec
-
Entity
-
UK
-
System Model Name
-
ON2D-F
-
Function Selector - CD/DVD
-
Yes/Yes
-
Function Selector - FM
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - AUX 2
-
Yes (RCA)
-
Function Selector - USB1
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Audio In - USB 1
-
Yes
-
Audio In - AUX IN 2
-
Yes (RCA)
-
HDMI Out
-
Yes
-
Door Lock Key (Disc)
-
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)
-
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
-
2EA (Φ6.3)
-
Karaoke Function - Echo (on RCU)
-
Yes
-
Display - Type
-
14 Seg / 5 Digit
-
Display - Dimmer
-
Yes
-
EQ - User EQ
-
Yes
-
EQ - Standard
-
Yes
-
EQ - Bass Blast / Bass Blast+
-
Yes (Bass Blast)
-
Power Requirement - Wide
-
110/220V
-
Power Consumption at stand by
-
0.5W↓
-
Dolby Audio
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Type
-
PLL
-
Band
-
FM
-
Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
-
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
Station Preset
-
50 / - (FM / DAB+)
-
Memory / Erase
-
Yes/Yes
-
Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set
-
No / No / Yes / No
-
Disc
-
1
-
Loading Type
-
1-CD Tray
-
Graphic User Interface
-
Yes
-
Language
-
Yes
-
Initial Language
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - DVD(NTSC)
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - DVD(PAL)
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - DVD-R
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)
-
Yes/No
-
Playable DISC Format - DVD+R/+R(Double Layer)
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - DVD+RW(Video mode)
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - Audio CD
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD
-
Yes/Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW
-
Yes/Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - CDG
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - MP3
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - JPEG
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - Progressive JPEG
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec
-
No/Yes
-
Playable File Format - MPEG2
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - Xvid
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
-
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Slow - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Lock (Parental Control) Settings
-
Yes
-
Echo Vol.
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Unit
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model name
-
LA1
-
Remote Control Unit - Number of Key
-
53
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery
-
AAAx2
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
FM Antenna
-
Yes
-
Carton Box Type
-
Flexo
-
Spreaker - System
-
2Way 2Speaker
-
Spreaker - Tweeter Unit
-
2"x 1
-
Speaker - Woofer Unit
-
6.5"
-
Speaker - Impedance (TW/Mid/Woofer)
-
6Ω / 3Ω
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
-
300 x 390 x 324
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)
-
512 x 376 x 370
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
-
6.5
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
7.8
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HQ)
-
966
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
-
828
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
-
396
