Home appliance product delivery, installation and disposal

1. We can deliver anywhere in mainland Great Britain only. This excludes Northern Ireland, Republic Ireland & the surrounding Isles.



2. Installation is only available for Home Appliance products (Refrigerators, Washing Machines, stand-alone Dishwashers except LG Stylers and built-in Dishwashers) Installation and disposal services are available on Home Appliance products excluding LG Stylers and built-in Dishwashers.



3. We will deliver and install the product(s) to the delivery address you specify in your order. We will not deliver the Products to your delivery address unless there is someone present to accept and sign for them. If you have not received the Product(s) within the estimated delivery time specified in the Dispatch Confirmation you should contact us via our website or by email or by telephoning the Customer Call Centre (details are available here: Contact Us ).



4. Installation services



4.1. Delivery does not normally include installation unless we expressly specify otherwise for a Product when you checkout or if you have specifically selected and paid for the installation service. The following terms apply to any installation service:



(a) We offer installation across mainland Great Britain only, Northern Ireland and the Scottish Highlands are excluded.



(b) Any installation service provided is supplied by a third party installer authorised by LG and is subject to availability.



(c) Following your selection of the installation service at checkout and following your product purchase, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for our installer to attend at your nominated premises and carry out the installation service.



(d) The installation will only take place if an adult is present at the nominated premises at the scheduled appointment date and time, to allow entry to the premises and sign for the completed installation. If there is no one is present on the scheduled date a new appointment will need to be rescheduled. Please refer to the clause (g).



(e) Where our installer fails to carry out any installation service due to unavailability of electricity and/or internet connection, existing water supply for laundry and dishwashers or any other interference or hindrance at the nominated premises, you will need to reschedule. Please refer to clause (g).



(f) If you need to reschedule your appointment, or have an issue with the installation service performed for you, please contact our Customer Call Centre (details are available here: Contact Us ).



(g) Installation and disposal service will be performed at the same time as delivery. Where our installer fails to carry out any installation and disposal service due to your situation and circumstance at the time of delivery, we will only allow one rescheduling for installation and the disposal service.



(h) Any item requiring collection must be ready for pick up, on the selected date and time. If the product is not ready for collection we may reject it. For example items must be unplugged, defrosted, and any plumbing must be removed.



(i) We reserve the right to inspect and verify any issue you have with the installation service performed for you. Where the issue is found to be a result of: (i) your instructions to us or our installer being against our or our installer’s advice; (ii) misuse, neglect, physical damage, tampering or incorrect adjustment; or (iii) normal wear and tear, we reserve the right to refuse to issue a refund to you, or claim compensation from you where we perform a repeat installation service. This does not affect your statutory rights.



(j) If you wish to return a Product(s) that has been installed, you will be required to arrange for the Product(s) to be uninstalled at your cost. If you wish to exchange a Product that has been installed, you will have to arrange for the Product to be uninstalled at your cost and purchase a new installation service for that Product. This does not affect your statutory rights.



4.2. The following restrictions apply to each installation service:



(a) We are unable to provide adaptors or extension leads.



(b) Our home appliance installations are only available in a domestic property and the appliance must adequately fit in the installation space, which for clarification must be a suitable location. There needs to be a working power point within 50cm of the appliance; there must be independent water and waste outlets for ‘wet’ appliances and all stop valves must be fully operational; and no carpentry or plumbing work is required to enable connection. If it is not required, the hot water supply (where applicable) must be capped off.



(c) We will be unable to install if your appliance is hardwired or there is no plug socket within 1 meter of the final product location (You will have to make sure your old appliance is removed and there are no obstructions before we arrive.



(d) If there is an issue with your plumbing, we will be unable to install. If your water flow is poor or in any way hinders installation, or if you are missing necessary parts, we will have to rearrange at an additional cost.



(e) We cannot make any changes to the plumbing in your house.



5. Collection and Return Services



5.1. Any item requiring collection must be ready for pick up, and if not we may reject it, for example if a refrigerator has not been fully defrosted this will not be collected.



5.2. If you wish to return a Product(s) that has been installed, you will have to arrange for the Product(s) to be uninstalled at your cost.



5.3. If you wish to exchange a Product that has been installed, you will have to arrange for the Product to be uninstalled at your cost.



Cost of Installation & Disposal:



A once off fee of £24 including VAT will be charged to your account for installation.



A once off fee of £42 including VAT will be charged to your account for installation and disposal.



Please note that disposal only is not allowed.



