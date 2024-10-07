Organizer: LG electronics

LGE’s address is as follows: LG Twin Tower, 128 Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, 150-721, Korea. ]

Organizer is committed to protecting the information of those individuals who participates the sweeptakes. This Privacy Policy sets out how the Organizer collects, uses, and shares information that it obtains as a result of your participation of this sweeptakes. Please take a moment to read carefully before click to consent to this Privacy Policy.

1. Gathering of Information

If you participate in this sweeptakes, the Organizer may collect the personal information detailed below. This information may include your personal data (name, , address, age, phone number, photo, etc.), information required for the Sweeptakes (phone number, email, game ID, picture, player’s photos and video that will be taken during the broadcasting.), and information for prize payment (address, Zip code.). You will be notified if further information is required for other purposes.

2. Use of Your Information

Your information will be used for the purpose of:

• User registration, identification, operation and managing product delivery for the Sweeptakes

• Media relevant to the Sweeptakes

• Purpose of use listed by the Organizer if additional information is required

3. Personal Information Collection Methods

The Organizer may collect your personal information when you agree to participate in the Sweeptakes and enter your personal information while signing up either online or offline.

4. General Provision of Personal Information

The Organizer will not process your personal information outside the purpose of collection without your consent. In the case where the Organizer obtains personal information in the sweeptakes of a merger, your personal information will not be used outside the purpose of initial collection. Except in the following cases:

• If required to be disclosed by the laws and regulations

• If disclosure is necessary to prsweeptakes physical harm or financial loss in cases where the subject or his/her legal representative is not able to express intention

• In special cases such as promoting public health and the healthy wellbeing of minors, where it is difficult to receive consent from a specific individual

• In the case where cooperation is required by court order and asking for consent could interrupt the task of the individual, who has been entrusted to work by a national institution, local government, or by court order.

5. Legitimacy in Collecting Personal Information

The Organizer will collect information in legitimate ways and will not collect information for any other reasons such as fraudulent activities. The Organizer does not collect any information from the children under 18 years of age without the consent of their parent(s) or legal guardian(s).

6. Changes in Use of Your Information

The Organizer will not make changes to the initial purpose of using your information unless there is a reason to do so, and if so, the Organizer will give you an advance notice and make a public notice regarding the changes.

7. Securely Processing Information and Employee Management

The Organizer has strict regulations to protect your personal information, and all employees are managed and receive training on government-issued personal information security. Furthermore, the Organizer complies with regulations for secure measures to prevent leakage, loss, and invasion of privacy. Nevertheless, due to the design of the Internet, ever-changing technology, and other factors outside of the Organizer‘s control, the Organizer cannot guarantee that communications between you and its servers will be free from unauthorized access by third parties or that the Organizer will not be subject to security breaches. The Organizer does not accept any responsibility for the disclosure of personal information due to errors in transmission or unauthorized or unlawful acts of third parties.

8. Provision of Personal Information to a Third Party

(1) The Organizer does not provide personal information collected and retained thereby, to any third party without your consent, except in the following cases:

• If required to be disclosed by the laws and regulations

• If disclosure is necessary to prevent physical harm or financial loss in cases where the subject or his/her legal representative is not able to express intention

• In special cases such as promoting public health and the healthy wellbeing of minors, where it is difficult to receive consent from a specific individual

• In the case where cooperation is required by court order and asking for consent could interrupt the task of the individual, who has been entrusted to work by a national institution, local government, or by court order.

• If the following matters were given advance notice or publicly announced:

a. Stated in the Purpose of Information Collection that information is shared with third parties

b. Information items that are shared with third parties

c. Method and process of how information is shared with third parties

d. Sharing information to third parties will be discontinued upon request

(2) Despite the details in the paragraph above, the following cases are exempt from the limitations mentioned above:

• If the Organizer entrusts all or partial information necessary to fulfill the purpose of information

• If the personal information was provided due to business succession such as a merger

• In the case where a specific individual’s personal information is to be jointly used, if the individual received advanced notice on the joint use of person information, the type of information to be jointly used, the extent of the information jointly used, the purpose of use by each party and providing information on the person in charge of processing the personal information, and enabling the individual to clearly check all the details listed above

(3) If the personal information is jointly used with a specific party and there are changes in the purpose of use of personal information, corporate name of the Organizer or the person in charge of processing personal information, you will receive advance notice or be able to access and check the changes.

9. Notifications on Personal Information

The Organizer will make the information below easily accessible to you and will immediately respond upon your request.

(1) Purpose of using your personal information (Except in the case where it is stated that the specific purpose is not obligated based on the privacy related regulations. If you do not get a response, the Organizer will not be obligated to inform you on the matter.)

(2) Contact information for inquiries regarding personal information

10. Transferring Information outside the Europe Economic Area

The Organizer will not transfer your personal information outside the European Economic Area.

11. Request to Review Personal Information

You have the right to request we delete, access, update, and correct inaccuracies in your personal information in the Organizer‘s custody and control, and to receive a copy of your personal information, subject to certain exceptions prescribed by law. You also have the right to object to the manner in which the Organizer uses your personal information and to withdraw any consent you have granted the Organizer. You may exercise these rights any time by emailing or writing to the Organizer at the contact information (support@buildarocket.com) set out in this policy. The Organizer may request certain personal information for the purposes of verifying the identity of the individual seeking access to their personal information records. If the Organizer receives a request to revise, add, or delete (“review”) their personal information due to inaccurate information, the Organizer will do its best to immediately handle the review request within the boundaries of the purpose of collection.

12. Terminating Use of Personal Information

The Organizer will verify whether the requesting person is the actual individual upon your request to destroy personal information due to reasons such as use of information other than the purpose stated, report of fraud and identity theft, etc. The Organizer will immediately investigate the matter, inform you on the findings and destroy the information.

13. Retention Period of Personal Information

The Organizer will destroy any personal information collected immediately after the purpose of collecting and using the personal information has been achieved. Personal information will also be destroyed without delay if you request to withdraw your consent, and or if, the retention period stated on the privacy policy expires.

14. Destruction of Personal Information

The destruction procedure and method are as detailed below.

However, personal information required by relevant laws and regulations will be retained for a specific period before it is destroyed. Your personal information will not be used for any other purposes other than that required by relevant laws and regulations.

(1) Disposal Process: The Organizer will select personal information that needs to be destroyed for various reasons and destroy the information under the authorization of the Chief Privacy Officer.

(2) Disposal Method: Any personal information saved in an electronic file format will be deleted using technology that prevent the recovery of the deleted records. The personal information retained on paper will be shredded or burned.

15. Protecting the Privacy of Children

Protecting the privacy of children is important to us. For that reason, none of this sweepstakes is directed at or designed to attract anyone whose age is under the age of 18. The Organizer also does not knowingly collect or maintain personal information from who are under 18 years old. Should the Organizer learn or be notified that the Organizer have collected information from participants under the age of 18, the Organizer will promptly delete such personal information.