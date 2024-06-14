LG’s promotion of receiving up to 22% off selected UK variant LG products (conditions detailed below).

Summary Terms and Conditions

Promotion Availability

This promotion is only open to residents of the United Kingdom (Mainland) who are aged 18 years and over only.

Promotion Period

The promotion will commence at 08:00 GMT on 14th June 2024 and will run until 23:59 GMT on 2nd July 2024.

Promotion

During the Promotion Period, you could save up to 22% on the recommended retail price (“RRP”) when purchasing 3 selected UK variant LG products with this summer bundle offer. Any participant that purchases 2 selected UK variant LG products on LG.com/uk, will receive a 15% discount off the total amount payable. Any participant that purchases 3 selected UK variant LG products on LG.com/uk will receive a 20% discount off the total amount payable. Further, an additional 2% discount will automatically apply to any member of LG.com/uk. Please refer to point 5 below for further details.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

Full Terms and Conditions

Eligibility

1. This Promotion is only open to residents of the United Kingdom (Mainland) aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.

2. Purchase is necessary only on LG.com/uk. Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases.

3. Promotion Period: The Promotion is available for participants from 08:00 GMT on 14th June 2024 and will run until 23:59 GMT on 2nd July 2024.

4. During the Promotion Period, participants could receive up to 20% off RRP when purchasing any 3 of the selected UK variant LG products on LG.com/uk with an additional 2% LG member discount. The Promotion entails the following conditions:

- Where a participant purchases any 2 of the selected UK LG Products from LG.com/uk, they will receive an automatic discount of 15% off the total amount payable; or

- Where a participant purchases any 3 of the selected UK LG Products from LG.com/uk/. they will receive an automatic discount of 20% off the total amount payable.

The offers outlined above can be used in conjunction with a 2% member discount available at LG.com/uk. This discount is applicable to all members who make purchases at LG.com/uk. This promotion cannot be redeemed in conjunction with any other offers/coupons not mentioned herein.

Excluded Products

Product accessories, products with a value of less than £100 and other selected products are not included in the promotion. The list of excluded products is shown below.

Accessories

383EER4001B

5214FR3188G

AAN30044308

AAN30048602

AAN76449827

ADQ55998601

ADQ72910911

ADQ73613401

ADQ73693903

AHT74413801

AJP74894505

AKB75055702

AKB75455601

AKB76036501

AKB76037605

AKB76039701

AKB76039901

MDS66651605

TV

43UR78006LK

50UR78006LK

55UR78006LK

65UR78006LK

75UR78006LK

86UR78006LB

32LQ630B6LA

32LQ63006LA

43LQ60006LA

Soundbar

SK1D

Speakers

PL2

XG5QBK

XG2TBK

Monitor

22MR410-B

24MR400-B

24TQ510S-PZ

24TQ520S-PZ

27TQ615S-PZ

27MR400-B

34WR50QC-B

Video

DP542H

BP350

BP250

UBK90

Pre-bundled Items

43QNED756RA.S40Q

65QNED756RA.USE6S

65QNED816RE.USE6S

OLED83G45LW.27ART

OLED83C44LA.27ART

OLED97G45LW.US95TR

OLED83G45LW.US95TR

OLED77G45LWUSG10TY

OLED65G45LWUSG10TY

OLED55G45LW.G1

OLED55G46LS.US70TR

OLED65G46LSUSG10TY

27ART10AKPLXT7S

5. How to claim: The Promotion is only redeemable during the Promotion Period. The Promotion together with the LG.com/uk members’ discount (of 2%) is automatically deducted from the total amount payable at the checkout.

6. This promotion is subject to stock availability. To avoid disappointment please enquire with the Promoter to determine stock availability.

7. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to receive the benefit of this Promotion. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery due to the provision of incorrect information.

8. In the event of a return, all products purchased in the bundle must be returned together. The full amount will be credited to the original payment method. A partial refund is not possible under any circumstances.

9. This Promotion cannot be applied to any previously placed orders.

10. This Promotion is non-transferable and non-exchangeable. The Promotion cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.

11. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions at any time and to amend or withdraw this Promotion at any time.

12. The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to extend or shorten the Promotion Period at any time.

13. The Promoter will not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with Promotion or any part of it or does not comply with these Terms and Conditions.

14. The Promoter will not be responsible for promotion claims or discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason. The Promoter does not guarantee continuous or secure access to the internet or any website.

15. The Promoter cannot be held responsible for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities.

16. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies cannot be held responsible for any loss, expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter's liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

17. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes your legal rights as a consumer. For more information on your rights as a consumer, please contact your local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau.

18. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: www.lg.com/uk/privacy.

19. If any part of these Terms and Conditions is legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

20. By participating in the Promotion you agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

21. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will take priority.

22. These Terms and Conditions are governed by and shall be interpreted in accordance with the laws of England and Wales. Any disputes in connection with the Promotion or these Terms and Conditions shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.