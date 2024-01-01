LG UT81 75 inch 4K Smart TV 2024

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
A vibrantly colored, long stretch of hardwood flooring is displayed on an LG UHD TV.

Bring every detail into clear view

Ultra HD brings every colour to vivid vibrancy. See crystal-clear images in lifelike clarity.

*Screen image simulated.

HDR10 Pro

Shine a light on fine details

Enter a world where every colour pops and brightness is fine-tuned for breathtaking views, all achieved by brilliant HDR10 Pro.

111

*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard 'HDR10'.

alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

Experience superb entertainment enhanced from within

 

Smart alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 auto-optimizes audio and brightness, for full immersion in action.

 

Two square images are shown in a horizontal row. In the first image on the left, the alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 chip is shown with yellow light emanating from underneath. The second image on the right, LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs.

*Screen image simulated.

AI Customisation

Syncs with how you watch

An image of an LG TV mounted on a wall in a living room with a guitar player shown on the screen. Concentric circle graphics representing sound waves.
AI Acoustic Tuning

The optimal audio fits your space

The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.

Intelligence that's bright in any light

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.

An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in nighttime. The image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Night

An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in daytime. The image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Day

AI Sound Pro

Hear every detail of the soundscape

LG TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

Lifelike audio soars through your space

Hear every breath and beat, as the 9.1.2 virtual surround sound system fills your space with rich, soundstage quality audio.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Impactful sound resonates

AI processor refinements give your sound a dynamic boost packed with power.

LG TV showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the space.

Sound suits whatever you watch

Adaptive Sound Control balances the audio according to the genre in real-time for rich clarity.

*Screen images simulated.

**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.

***Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

webOS Re:New Program logo is against a black background with a yellow and orange, purple circular sphere at the bottom.

webOS Re:New Program

Every year new TV for 5 years

Stay up to date with handy features and technologies through 4 promised webOS upgrades over 5 years.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of 4 webOS upgrades over five years.

**The five-year upgrade threshold for the webOS Re:New Program is the global launch of a new product.

***The first upgrade to webOS will occur two years from the time of purchase.

****Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the current version at point of purchase.

*****Upgrades are available for 2022 release models including all OLED and 8K QNEDs, and models released after 2023 include UHD, NanoCell, QNED and OLED.

******Features are subject to change and some feature, application, and service updates may vary by model.

webOS 24

 

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Applied to OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.

****A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country.

*****Screen images simulated.

A rhinoceros in a safari setting is shown on an Ultra Big LG TV, mounted on the brown wall of a living room surrounded by cream-colored modular furniture.

Ultra Big Screen

Supersizing your thrills

An ultra-big display transforms all your entertainment to blockbuster scale and clarity.

A remote control pointed at an LG TV showing settings on the right side of the screen.

WOW Interface

Simplicity at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface on LG TV for simple soundbar control, like modes, profiles, and handy features.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

****UHD is compatible for WOW interface.

Dive into blockbusters and boss battles

Filmmaker Mode™

 

See it just as directors dreamed it

Immerse yourself in the most authentic cut. FILMMAKER Mode delivers movies just as the director intended with precise settings.

 

An image of a man in a dark editing studio looking at an LG TV displaying the sunset. On the right bottom of the image is a FILMMAKER Mode logo.

*Screen images simulated.

**FILMMAKER Mode is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

Home Cinema Experience

 

Movie magic with the comfort of
your own home

Movie theater ambience, recreated at home. HDR10 Pro ensures every film is presented in true glory, with exceptionally accurate colour and contrast for more immersive cinematic viewings.

 

An image of a family sat on the floor of a low-lit living room by a small table, looking up at an LG TV mounted on the wall showing the Earth from space.

*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard 'HDR10'.

Powerful Gameplay

 

Dive full-speed into the action

Immersive HGiG play stays smooth at high-speed with ALLM, and eARC ensures it all sounds amazing.

 

A car racing game on the finish line, with the sign saying 'WIN!', as the player clenches on to the game joystick. ALLM, eARC, HGiG logo are placed on the bottom left corner.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

**Support for HGiG may vary by country.

Controls right where you need them

Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.

An image of two gaming scenes. One shows an FPS game with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. The other screen shows a dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on. 

**Screen images simulated.

Access to all your favorite games

Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.

An image of the Boosteroid home screen showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" and another image of GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.

***Boosteroid subscription may be required.

Key Spec

Display Type

4K UHD LED

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K UHD LED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Direct

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, APS(Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Built-in)

Full Web Browser

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Input

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

CI Slot

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x2 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1678 x 964 x 59.9

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1820 x 1205 x 228

Packaging Weight (kg)

44.5

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1678 x 1045 x 378

TV Stand (WxD)

895 x 378

TV Weight without Stand

31.4

TV Weight with Stand

34.6

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 400

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806084650160

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

