50" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

All Spec
-
Display Type
-
UHD
-
Screen Size (in.)
-
50
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
BLU Type
-
Direct
-
PMI (Picture Mastering Index)
-
1,600
-
Picture Master Processor
-
Quad Core Processor
-
HDR
-
4K Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro
-
Yes
-
HLG
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
2K HFR
-
Yes
-
Colour Enhancer
-
Advanced Colour Enhancer
-
Colour Accuracy
-
True Colour Accuracy
-
Upscaler
-
4K Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
-
NR
-
HEVC
-
Yes
-
VP9
-
4K@60p, 10bit
-
Instant Game Response
-
Yes (ALLM)
-
Picture Mode
-
Yes, 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Output
-
20W (10W per channel)
-
Channel
-
2.0ch
-
Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
-
Yes
-
Adaptive Sound Control
-
Yes
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
-
Yes
-
Surround Mode
-
DTS Virtual:X / Ultra Surround
-
Clear Voice
-
Clear Voice III
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Auto Notification
-
Yes (Bluetooth easy paring)
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
LG ThinQ AI
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Speech to Text
-
Yes
-
LG Voice Search
-
Yes
-
Google Assistant
-
Yes (Requires LG Magic Remote) – This feature is not available in Republic of Ireland.
-
Amazon Alexa Compatible
-
Yes (19.5 MR)
-
AI UX
-
Yes
-
AI Home
-
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
-
Default: off
-
Intelligent Edit
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Auto Device Detection
-
Yes
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
-
Yes
-
Google Home Compatible
-
Yes
-
Amazon Echo Compatible
-
Yes
-
LG Smart Speaker
-
Yes
-
Apple HomePod
-
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
-
Yes
-
LG TV Plus App
-
Yes
-
Smart ThinQ App
-
Yes
-
Apple AirPlay 2
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
-
Quad
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Quick Access
-
Yes
-
Universal Control
-
Yes
-
360 VR
-
Yes
-
Magic Link
-
Default: off
-
Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)
-
Yes
-
LG Content Store
-
Yes
-
DIAL
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Music Player
-
Yes
-
Mobile TV On
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
-
Yes
-
Network File Browser
-
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
-
Yes
-
Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)
-
Yes (with Samba TV App)
-
OSD Language
-
36 Languages
-
Time Machine (DVR)
-
Yes
-
Digital Recording
-
Yes
-
Analog DVR
-
Yes
-
Time Shift
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Terrestrial
-
DVB-T2/T
-
Cable
-
DVB-C
-
Satellite
-
DVB-S2/S
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
-
HbbTV
-
CI + (Common Interface)
-
CI+1.4
-
Teletext Page
-
2,000 page
-
Subtitle
-
Yes
-
Audio Description
-
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
-
Yes
-
Screen Share
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
1 (Rear) / 2 (Side) (HDMI 2.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
ARC (Audio Return Channel)
-
Yes (HDMI 2)
-
USB
-
1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
LAN
-
Yes (Rear)
-
Component / Composite
-
Yes (Rear, Component in/AV in common)
-
CI Slot
-
Yes (Side)
-
RF In
-
2 (Rear, RF/Sat)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Yes (Rear)
-
Wifi
-
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes (V5.0)
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
-
A
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Energy Saving Mode
-
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
-
Yes
-
Weight (TV)
-
11.5
-
Weight (TV + Stand)
-
12.5
-
Weight (W/Carton)
-
15.5
-
Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand
-
1130 x 663 x 86.3
-
Size W/O Carton, With Stand
-
1130 x 728 x 260
-
Size W/ Carton, With Stand
-
1215 x 850 x 175
-
Stand Width
-
819
-
VESA
-
200 x 200
-
EAN Code
-
8806098387625
-
Remote
-
MR19
-
Batteries
-
Yes
(AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (TV Detached)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
