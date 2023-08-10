About Cookies on This Site

LG LED UQ90 60" 4K Smart TV
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG LED UQ90 60" 4K Smart TV

Product Information Sheet
60UQ90006LA

LG LED UQ90 60" 4K Smart TV

(1)
60UQ90006LA_1_Front
All Spec

DISPLAY

Type

4K UHD

Screen Size

60

Resolution

3840*2160

LCD (IPS, VA)

Multi

Refresh Rate

Refresh Rate 60Hz

PLATFORM

BLU Type

Direct

Main Processor

α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

Operating System (OS)

webOS Smart TV

Number of CPUs

Quad

VIDEO

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR

Active HDR

HDR10 Pro

Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)

HLG

Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping

4K HFR

No / No / No / No

2K HFR

No / No / No / No

HEVC

4K@60p, 10bit

VP9 (Video Decoder)

4K@60p, 10bit

AV1 (Video Decoder)

4K@60p, 10bit

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer (VRR/ALLM/GameGenre)

No / Yes / Yes

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker,
(ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

AUDIO

Speaker (Sound Output)

20W (10W per Channel)

Channel

2.0ch

Direction

Down Firing

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

AI Sound / Pro

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Clear Voice Pro

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Share

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual) (Differ by region)


SoundBar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

AI SMART FUNCTION

ThinQ

Yes (Differ by region)

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Speech to Text

Yes

LG Voice Search

Yes

Google Assistant

Yes (Differ by region)

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Differ by region)

AI Home

Yes

AI Recommendation

Yes

Intelligent Edit

Yes

Home Dashboard

Yes

Apple Homekit

Yes

Google Home Connection

Yes (Differ by region)

Amazon Echo Connection

Yes (Differ by region)

Screen Share

Yes

ThinQ App

Yes (Differ by region)

Airplay2

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Quick Access

Yes

Universal Control

Yes

360° VR Play

Yes

Related Content Search

Yes (Differ by region)

Audio Guidance (Text To Speech)

Yes

Apps

Yes

DIAL

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

LG Channels

Yes (France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, Switzerland)

TV On With Mobile

Yes

Wi-Fi TV On

Yes

Bluetooth Low Energy On

Yes

Network File Browser

Yes

Block access to harmful site

Yes

Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)

Yes

Hotel Mode

Yes

Who.Where.What?

UK Only

Sports Alert

Yes (Differ by region)

Music Discovery

Yes

Family settings

Yes

USB Camera Linkage

Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital TV Reception (Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

Yes

Terrestrial

DVB-T2/T

Cable

DVB-C

Satellite

DVB-S2/S

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

Yes (Differ by region)

CI + (Common Interface)

CI+2.0/CI+1.4

Teletext Page

Yes (2000 page)

Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

Yes (TOP: Austria, Germany, Italy, Switzerland,--, Flof: Others) / -

[DVB] Subtitle

Yes

AD (Audio Description)

Yes

EPG (8days)

Yes (UK: Freeview Play EPG)

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

1 (Rear)/2 (Side)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

eARC (HDMI 2)

USB

1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

LAN

Yes (Rear)

CI Slot

Yes (Side)

RF In

2 (Side, RF/Sat)

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

Yes (Rear)

Wifi

Yes (802.11ac)

Bluetooth

Yes (V5.0)

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Energy Saving Mode

Yes

Illuminance Green sensor

Yes

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand

1356 x 783 x 57.5

Size W/O Carton, With Stand

1356 x 845 x 271

Size W/ Carton, With Stand

1490 x 880 x 172

Stand (W x D)

1062 x 271

VESA

300 x 300

EAN Code

8806091209597

WEIGHT (KG)

Weight (TV)

17.1

Weight (TV + Stand)

17.4

Weight (W/Carton)

23

ACCESSORY

Remote

MR22

Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Power Cable

Yes (Detached)

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

OSD Language

37 Languages

Time Machine (DVR)

Yes (Unavailable: Italy, Greece, Turkey)

Digital Recording

Yes (Unavailable: Italy, Greece, Turkey)

Time Shift

Yes (Unavailable: Italy, Greece, Turkey)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(60UQ90006LA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(60UQ90006LA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(60UQ90006LA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (60UQ90006LA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

