LG UR80 65 inch 4K Smart UHD TV 2023
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

65UR80006LJ

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
65UR80006LJ

LG UR80 65 inch 4K Smart UHD TV 2023

(6)
A front view of the LG UHD TV

*The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes.
*Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

The nature image with rock mountain facing each other from above and below shows the contrast and details.

Reveal the Last Detail

LG UHD TV with HDR10 Pro brings optimized brightness levels for vivid colour and remarkable detail.

*HDR10 Pro is not a format LG's own Dynamic Tone Mapping applied frame by frame for HDR10 content.

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

Boost Your Viewing Experience

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 enhances the LG UHD TV to provide you with an immersive experience.

*86"UR80 feature α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

A view of nature, compared picture quality that non 4K content and upscaled 4K content.

Redefine Scale of 4K

Watch non-4K content in 4K on big UHD screens to enjoy clarity and precision in every moment.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
*86"UR80 feature α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
*UR78, UR73 feature virtual surround 5.1 up-mix.

AI Sound Pro

Rich audio immersion. AI Sound Pro's deep learning algorithms enhance sound by converting 2 channels of audio into 5.1.2 virtual surround, so you enjoy full sound for all the content you love. Sound settings are automatically adjusted based on what you're watching, for an exceptional audio-visual experience.

AI Sound Pro is activated and an image is shown as if rich sound fills the space with sound effects.

AI Brightness Control

AI Brightness Control ensures the perfect brightness level for any environment, adapting to brightness by surrounding ambient lighting.

A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.

A UHD TV mount on wall behind a tabe with zen style setting.

See UHD TV on a Whole New Scale

Experience your favourite content up-close with an ultra-big 4K UHD TV.

The Perfect Fit for Full Sound

Pair up all you love to watch with crystal-clear sound—the way it was meant to be heard.
A half of bottom screen and half of the sound bar. The TV displays white hoarses running above the water.
The interface to change settings is displayed on the TV screen.
WOW Interface

Diversified Settings

Enjoy better control of your soundbar through your LG TV's on-screen settings menu.

*This feature is only supported on 2023 TV models. Support varies by model.
*Feature support varies by LG Soundbar model.

webOS 23 new Home

Tailored to Your Liking

From your favourite content to your preferred way to view, webOS 23 new Home is the hub that revolved around you.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

My Profile

Get tailored movie recommendations, an overview of your team's next games, and your own notifications, all from one place dedicated to you.

*Cursor movement related to Magic Remote control, available to purchase seperately. Standard remote supplied with this model.
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

Quick Cards

Easily find apps, content recommendations and more for various interests including Music, Gaming, Home Office and more in the dedicated Quick Cards.

AI Concierge

Get recommendations for new things to watch based on your voice search history.

A man's face is displayed on the TV screen, and recommended keywords are displayed nearby.

*Service Availability may vary depending on region and series.
*'For you keyword' can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

Smart Assistant & Connectivity

LG UHD TV takes convenience to a new level with support for Amazon Alexa Built-in, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and Matter. Conveniently monitor connected appliances, check information almost instantly with your voice.

The logo of alexa built-in The logo of works with Apple AirPlay The logo of works with Apple Home The logo of works with Matter

*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial Connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.

*Voice Command availability may vary by product and country.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.

*Support for Amazon Alexa may vary by language and region.

Image showing a couple watching a show using an LG UHD TV.

Cinema-Like Immersion at Home

Watch in 4K and enjoy a viewing experience like the ones in the cinema.

*Support for FILMMAKER MODE™ may vary by country.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Enjoy movies as the director intended, without adjustments to the texture or other visual settings of the film.

A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.

There are logos of streaming service platforms and matching footages right next to each logo. There are images of Netflix's Wednesday, Apple TV's TED LASSO, Paramount+'s Tulsa King, PRIME VIDEO's The rings of power, sky showtime's TOP GUN, and LG CHANNELS' leopard.
Entertainment

Endless Content On Demand

Easily enjoy content from the biggest streaming platforms directly on LG UHD TV.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney and its related entities.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*Number of channels and available content may vary by product and region.

A video following a car from behind in a video game as it drives through a brightly-lit city street at dusk.

AAA Gaming Begins Here

Transform your experience with fast, smooth gaming and feel like you're truly immersed in the game.

Game Optimizer

HGiG

Cloud Game

Game Optimizer & Dashboard

Find all the settings you need for optimal gameplay in one place. Game Dashboard allows you to change the current game genre settings quickly.

Game Optimizer & Dashboard

LG is partnered with some of the big names in the gaming industry, allowing you to enjoy the latest HDR games and immerse yourself in your gameplay.

Cloud Gaming

Get expanded access to your favorite games with Cloud Gaming compatibility through GeForce NOW.

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

Home Living

Key Spec

Display Type

4K UHD LED

Refresh Rate

50Hz Native

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K UHD LED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Direct

Refresh Rate

50Hz Native

GAMING

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

AUDIO

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

x1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

x1

HDMI Input

x3 (supports 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1 on all ports)

CI Slot

x1

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x2 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Grey Scale

Yes

Invert Colours

Yes

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806087083385

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD mm)

1454x838x57.7

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

1600x970x172

Packaging Weight (kg)

27.7

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD mm)

1454x906x269

TV Stand (WxD mm)

1201x269

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

21.4

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

21.7

VESA Mounting (WxH mm)

300x300

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

