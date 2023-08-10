LG OLED C1 55

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Refresh Rate
-
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
OLED Colour
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion Pro
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
-
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 6.0
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Grey Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colours
-
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
1228 x 706 x 46.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
1228 x 738 x 251
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
1345 x 810 x 207
-
TV Stand (WxD mm)
-
998 x 251
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
-
18.9
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
-
23
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
-
28.6
-
VESA Mounting (WxH mm)
-
300 x 200
-
Bar Code
-
8806091154842
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
