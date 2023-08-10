About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG OLED C1 55
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG OLED C1 55

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
OLED55C14LB

LG OLED C1 55

(4)
front view
Print

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate

100Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

AI Upscaling

AI Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Motion

OLED Motion Pro

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 6.0

ThinQ

Yes

Home Dashboard

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Grey Scale

Yes

Invert Colours

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD mm)

1228 x 706 x 46.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD mm)

1228 x 738 x 251

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

1345 x 810 x 207

TV Stand (WxD mm)

998 x 251

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

18.9

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

23

Packaging Weight (kg)

28.6

VESA Mounting (WxH mm)

300 x 200

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091154842

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(OLED55C14LB)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(OLED55C14LB)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(OLED55C14LB)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(OLED55C14LB)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (OLED55C14LB)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 