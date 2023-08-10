About Cookies on This Site

LG SIGNATURE OLED 4K TV - 65"

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG SIGNATURE OLED 4K TV - 65"

OLED65W8PLA

LG SIGNATURE OLED 4K TV - 65"

All Spec

DISPLAY

Display Type

OLED

Screen Size (in.)

65

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Viewing Angle

Perfect Viewing Angle

Wide Colour Gamut

Perfect Colour

Billion Rich Colours

Billion Rich Colours

Dimming

Self Lighting Pixel

Black

Infinite Contrast

Ultra Luminance

Ultra Luminance Pro

VIDEO

HDR

4K Cinema HDR

Dolby Vision

Yes

HDR10 Pro

Yes

HLG

Yes

Advanced HDR by Technicolor

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes (4K/2K)

Picture Master Processor

α9 Intelligent Processor

Technicolor Expert Mode

Yes

Professional Game TV

Yes

Enhanced Motion Picture response time

Yes

Object/Active Depth Enhancer

Object Depth Enhancer

Colour Enhancer

Adaptive Colour Enhancer

Colour Accuracy

True Colour Accuracy Pro

Upscaler

4K Upscaler

Noise Reduction

Quad Step NR

Sharpness

Frequency based Sharpness Enhancer

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Enhanced Dynamic Tone Mappng

HEVC

Yes

VP9

4K@60p, 10bit

AUDIO

Output

60W(Woofer : 20W)

Channel

4.2 ch

Direction

Height + Front Firing

Woofer

2 ea, WF : 20W

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

DOLBY ATMOS

Yes

Surround Mode

Dolby Surround / OLED Surround

Clear Voice

Clear Voice III

One Touch Sound Tuning

Yes

Adaptive Sound Control

Yes

Audio Upscaler

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Bluetooth Audio Playback

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

AI TV (ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

LG ThinQ AI

Yes

Google Assistant

Yes (Built-in Google Assistant features require software update) – This feature is not available in Republic of Ireland.

Google Home Compatible

Yes (Google Home device sold separately) – This feature is not available in Republic of Ireland.

Amazon Alexa Compatible

Yes (Amazon Alexa device sold separately) – This feature is not available in Republic of Ireland.

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes (Magic Remote required)

Universal Control Capability

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS Smart TV

Number of CPUs

Quad

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Quick Access

Yes

Focus Zoom

Yes

Live Zoom

Yes

Universal Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes
※ Support 10 languages : Korean, English (USA, UK, Australia, Canada), German, Italian, French, Spanish (Spain, Mexico), Portuguese (Brazil), Polish, Turkish, Russian

Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)

Yes

Gallery

Yes

LG Content Store

Yes

Multi-view

Yes

DIAL

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

Music Player

Yes

My Content

Yes

My Channels

Yes

Channel Advisor

Yes

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

Digital Recording

Yes

Time Shift

Yes

Watch & Record

Yes

Auto Calibration

Yes

OSD Language

36 Languages

Block access to harmful site

Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

DVB-T2/C/S2(Main/Sub)

Multi Tuner

Twin Tuner ( DVB-T2/C/S2(Main/Sub) )

EPG (8days)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

4

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

ARC (Audio Return Channel)

Yes (HDMI 2)

USB

3

LAN

Yes

CI Slot

Yes

RF In

3 (Rear, RF/Sat Main/Sat Sub)

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

Yes

Headphone out

Yes

Line out

Yes (Headphone out common)

Wifi

Yes (802.11ac)

Wi-fi Direct

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes (V4.2)

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)

A

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Energy Saving Mode

Yes

Illuminance Green sensor

Yes

WEIGHT(KG)

Weight (TV)

6.7

Weight (W/Carton)

32.1

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand

1446 x 823 x 3.85

Size W/ Carton, With Stand

1641 x 952 x 288

AIO Box

1260 x 78 x 198

EAN Code

8806098145263

ACCESSORY

Remote

MR18

Batteries

Yes
(AA x 2EA)

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(OLED65W8PLA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

