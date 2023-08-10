LG NanoCell NANO75 75" 4K Smart TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
-
Type
-
4K NanoCell
-
Screen Size
-
75
-
Resolution
-
3840*2160
-
Color / NanoCell
-
Yes
-
Color / Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Color
-
Color display bits / Billion Rich Colors
-
Yes
-
Motion / Refresh Rate
-
Refresh Rate 60Hz
-
BLU Type
-
Direct
-
Main Processor
-
Quad Core Processor 4K
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
-
Quad
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Upscaling
-
Auto Genre Selection
-
Yes (Dolby HDR)
-
Image Enhancing
-
Image Enhancing
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
HDR
-
Active HDR
-
HDR10 Pro
-
Yes (4K/2K)
-
HLG
-
Yes (4K/2K)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro (+ AI HDR Tone Mapping)
-
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Dimming Algorithm
-
LG Local Contrast
-
Upscaler
-
4K Upscaler
-
HEVC
-
4K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
-
4K@60p, 10bit
-
AV1 (Video Decoder)
-
4K@60p, 10bit
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)
-
- / Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Football, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Speaker (Sound Output)
-
20W (10W per Channel)
-
Channel
-
2.0ch
-
Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
AI Sound / Pro
-
AI Sound
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes (Differ by region)
-
Surround mode = 21Y Spec Out
-
Ultra Surround
-
Clear Voice
-
Clear Voice
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Sound Share
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Sound Mode Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Alive
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Speech to Text
-
Yes
-
LG Voice Search
-
Yes
-
Google Assistant
-
Yes
-
Amazon Alexa
-
Yes
-
AI UX
-
Yes
-
AI Home
-
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Apple Homekit
-
Yes
-
Google Home Connection
-
Yes
-
Amazon Echo Connection
-
Yes
-
Mobile Connectivity
-
Yes
-
Screen Share
-
Yes
-
ThinQ App
-
Yes
-
Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Next Picks
-
Yes
-
Magic Explorer
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Quick Access
-
Yes
-
Universal Control
-
Yes
-
360° VR Play
-
Yes
-
Related Content Search
-
Yes
-
Audio Guidance (Text To Speech)
-
Yes
-
Apps
-
Yes
-
DIAL
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Music Player - Media Player
-
Yes
-
LG Channels
-
Yes
-
TV On With Mobile
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
-
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Network File Browser
-
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
-
Yes
-
Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)
-
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
-
Yes
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
Music Discovery
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception (Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
-
Yes
-
Terrestrial
-
DVB-T2/T
-
Cable
-
DVB-C
-
Satellite
-
DVB-S2/S
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
-
Yes
-
CI + (Common Interface)
-
CI+1.4
-
Teletext Page
-
Yes (2000 page)
-
[DVB] Subtitle
-
Yes
-
AD (Audio Description)
-
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB
-
1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
LAN
-
Yes (Rear)
-
CI Slot
-
Yes (Side)
-
RF In
-
2 (Side, RF/Sat)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Yes (Rear)
-
Wifi
-
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes (V5.0)
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Energy Saving Mode
-
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
-
Yes
-
Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand
-
1678 x 964 x 59.9
-
Size W/O Carton, With Stand
-
1678 x 1027 x 362
-
Size W/ Carton, With Stand
-
1820 x 1115 x 200
-
Stand (W x D)
-
1344 x 362
-
VESA
-
400 x 400
-
EAN Code
-
8806091233974
-
Weight (TV)
-
31.4
-
Weight (TV + Stand)
-
32.1
-
Weight (W/Carton)
-
41
-
Remote
-
MR21
-
Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Attached)
-
OSD Language
-
37 Languages
-
Time Machine (DVR)
-
Yes
-
Digital Recording
-
Yes
-
Time Shift
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
