LG LED UP81 75" 4K Smart TV
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

75UP81006LR

Product Information Sheet
75UP81006LR

LG LED UP81 75" 4K Smart TV

front view with infill image
All Spec

DISPLAY

Type

4K UHD

Screen Size

75

Resolution

3840*2160

Motion / Refresh Rate

Refresh Rate 60Hz

PLATFORM

BLU Type

Direct

Main Processor

Quad Core Processor 4K

Operating System (OS)

webOS Smart TV

Number of CPUs

Quad

VIDEO

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

Image Enhancing

Image Enhancing

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR

Active HDR

HDR10 Pro

Yes (4K/2K)

HLG

Yes (4K/2K)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro (+ AI HDR Tone Mapping)

HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dimming Algorithm

LG Local Contrast

Upscaler

4K Upscaler

HEVC

4K@60P, 10bit

VP9 (Video Decoder)

4K@60p, 10bit

AV1 (Video Decoder)

4K@60p, 10bit

HGIG Mode

Yes

Instant Game Response (VRR/ALLM)

- / Yes

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Football, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

AUDIO

Speaker (Sound Output)

20W (10W per Channel)

Channel

2.0ch

Direction

Down Firing

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

AI Sound / Pro

AI Sound

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes (Differ by region)

Surround mode = 21Y Spec Out

Ultra Surround

Clear Voice

Clear Voice

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

LG Sound Sync

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

Sound Share

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Sound Mode Sync

Yes

Sound Alive

Yes

AI SMART FUNCTION

ThinQ

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Speech to Text

Yes

LG Voice Search

Yes

Google Assistant

Yes

Amazon Alexa

Yes

AI UX

Yes

AI Home

Yes

AI Recommendation

Yes

Intelligent Edit

Yes

Home Dashboard

Yes

Apple Homekit

Yes

Google Home Connection

Yes

Amazon Echo Connection

Yes

Mobile Connectivity

Yes

Screen Share

Yes

ThinQ App

Yes

Airplay2

Yes

Next Picks

Yes

Magic Explorer

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Quick Access

Yes

Universal Control

Yes

360° VR Play

Yes

Related Content Search

Yes

Audio Guidance (Text To Speech)

Yes

Apps

Yes

DIAL

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

Music Player - Media Player

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

TV On With Mobile

Yes

Wi-Fi TV On

Yes

Bluetooth Low Energy On

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

Network File Browser

Yes

Block access to harmful site

Yes

Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)

Yes

Hotel Mode

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

Music Discovery

Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital TV Reception (Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

Yes

Terrestrial

DVB-T2/T

Cable

DVB-C

Satellite

DVB-S2/S

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

Yes

CI + (Common Interface)

CI+1.4

Teletext Page

Yes (2000 page)

[DVB] Subtitle

Yes

AD (Audio Description)

Yes

EPG (8days)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

eARC (HDMI 2)

USB

1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

LAN

Yes (Rear)

CI Slot

Yes (Side)

RF In

2 (Side, RF/Sat)

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

Yes (Rear)

Wifi

Yes (802.11ac)

Bluetooth

Yes (V5.0)

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Energy Saving Mode

Yes

Illuminance Green sensor

Yes

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand

1678 x 964 x 59.9

Size W/O Carton, With Stand

1678 x 1045 x 378

Size W/ Carton, With Stand

1820 x 1205 x 228

Stand (W x D)

895 x 378

VESA

400 x 400

EAN Code

8806091467102

WEIGHT (KG)

Weight (TV)

31.4

Weight (TV + Stand)

34.6

Weight (W/Carton)

44.5

ACCESSORY

Remote

MR21

Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

OSD Language

37 Languages

Time Machine (DVR)

Yes

Digital Recording

Yes

Time Shift

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(75UP81006LR)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(75UP81006LR)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(75UP81006LR)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(75UP81006LR)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (75UP81006LR)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

