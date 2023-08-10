LG QNED QNED81 86 inch TV 2022

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Quantum Dot meets NanoCell
See Pure Colours Even Richer
Experience colour that's out of this world with the combined power of Quantum Dot and NanoCell.
*QNED91/86/81 feature the α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K.
AI Picture Pro
The perfect picture is closer than ever with AI Picture Pro. The upgraded AI 4K Upscaling and AI Tone Mapping enhance contrast and resolution for optimal detail, while Fore/Background Effect Enhancement and Dynamic vivid maximise depth of field and colour expression for outstandingly lifelike images.
There is a close-up of a woman’s face on left and on right. On left seems darker and less clearer image and on right seems a brighter and clearer image of a woman’s face.
AI Sound Pro
Using deep-learning from audio data points, the processor recognises voices, audio effects, and audio frequencies, allowing it to optimise sound based on the type of content you're watching for more immersive, spatial sound.
A TV screen shows a very bright Ferris wheel in night and there is a visual effect of sound on left and right side of a TV.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*QNED99 feature AI 8K Upscaling.
*QNED91/86/81 feature AI 4K Upscaling.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Smart Assistant & Connectivity
Support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and many more make controlling your TV and connected devices quicker and more convenient than before.
There are four logos displaced in order – Hey Google, alexa built-in, Works with Apple AirPlay, Works with Apple HomeKit.
Sports Alert
Don't miss out on the latest news from your favourite teams and leagues, even when watching other content with real-time updates and reminders for all the big games.
There are Sports Alert graphic UI showing two sports team logos (Jungle King and Dragon) and the two buttons on the right that says “Watch” and “No Alert”. The tagline says "This is the score for the current sports channel".
*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*QNED99/91 features hands-free voice control.
HDR10 Pro
LG's own high dynamic range technology, HDR10 Pro, automatically adjusts screen brightness and intensifies regular HDR content to reveal more detail and clarity in every image.
A man is staring outside, looking mad. The image is divided into two part. On left half of image appears to be dull and less vibrant colour, while on the right half of image looks more vibrant with more colours. On left top corner says ‘conventional’, on right top corner says ‘HDR 10 PRO’.
FILMMAKER MODE
View movies exactly as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE™. The mode preserves the original colours, settings, and frame rates to bring the director's original vision to you.
A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
Game Optimiser & Dashboard
Game Optimiser keeps all of your gaming settings in one easy-to-use menu while the new Gaming Dashboard gives you quick access to your current settings.
An image of a Game dashboard – its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.
HGiG
LG is partnered with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry to bring you the latest HDR games with utmost realism and immersion.
An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less colour, and right half of image is relatively more colourful.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
*Game Dashboard & Optimizer on cloud gaming will be available from the second half of 2022.
*QNED99/91/86/81 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney and its related entities.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by country.
Level-up your experience with an LG Soundbar
Hear everything you watch at its best
TV and sound in perfect harmony
One remote controls them all
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
*TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
*LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
Recommended Soundbars for this TV
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
-
Refresh Rate
-
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
Nano Colour Pro
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Refresh Rate
-
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
Nano Colour Pro
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI 4K Upscaling
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Dimming Technology
-
Local Dimming
-
Motion
-
Motion Pro
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Grey Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colours
-
Yes
-
Bar Code
-
8806091350787
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
1925 x 1105 x 46.1
-
Packaging Dmensions (WxHxD mm)
-
2116 x 1217 x 285
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
-
73.4
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
1925 x 1177 x 452
-
TV Stand (WxD mm)
-
1196 x 452
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
-
55.3
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
-
59.1
-
VESA Mounting (WxH mm)
-
600 x 400
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.