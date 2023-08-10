About Cookies on This Site

LG LED UQ80 86 inch 4K Smart TV
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

86UQ80006LB

LG LED UQ80 86 inch 4K Smart TV

(6)
86UQ80006LB
A scenic view of a sunset and glaciers.

Crystal clear 4K experience

LG UHD TVs upgrade your viewing experience. Enjoy vivid colours and breathtaking detail in Real 4K.

A UHD TV mount on wall behind a tabe with zen style setting.

See UHD TV on a whole new scale

Experience your favourite content up-close with an ultra-large 4K UHD TV.

Camera moves from a close-up of top of TV down to a close-up of front of TV. TV screen shows green aurora. Camera zooms out to show very wide living room area. The living room is gray overall and there shows a forest through window outside.

Introducing the perfect fit for your space

LG UHD TV now features a slimmer design and minimal bezel that complements your home interior.
An image of a sunset captured in between two trees in a lavender field is enhanced with the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K.
α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

Pure colour fine-tuned by advanced processing

 

The high-powered α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K uses deep learning to better optimise all your content.

*86"UQ91 features α7 Gen5 AI Processor.

Redefine scale in 4K

Redefine scale in 4K

Watch non-4K content in 4K on large UHD screens to enjoy clarity and precision in every moment.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

AI Brightness Control

AI Brightness Control ensures the perfect brightness level for any environment, adapting to brightness by surrounding ambient lighting.

A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.

AI Picture Pro

Enhanced depth of field technology ensures foreground subjects stand out for a more three-dimensional look. Dynamic Vivid mode uses AI learning to analyse your content and expands the colour gamut to maximise your image's colour potential.

AI Picture Pro

Video showing ThinQ AI controlled by voice command as recommended picks are shown after speech bubble is shown.
ThinQ AI

Smart beyond what you think

From voice control to personalised content, ThinQ AI makes LG UHD TV a seriously smart experience.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Smart beyond what you think

Easy control with just your voice. Smart Voice Control via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and more, make controlling your LG UHD TV easier and quicker than ever.

Details showing logos of Hey Google, alexa, Apple Airplay, and Apple HomeKit in which ThinQ AI is compatible with.

*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.

My profile

Enjoy comfort by logging into your own account and watching recommended content just for you.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

Sports Alert

With Sports Alert, you can stop worrying about missing out on your favourite matches! Receive notifications before all the most important games.

*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.

Image showing a couple watching a show using an LG UHD TV.

Cinema-like experience at home

Watch in 4K and enjoy a viewing experience like the one in the cinema.

*4K Ultra HD limitations apply. Visit http://go.nflx.me/4K

HDR10 Pro

FILMMAKER MODE™

Favourites

HDR10 Pro

With HDR10 Pro, brightness level is adjusted to enhance colour and clarity in every image. Be mesmerised by how realistic your content looks.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Enjoy your favourite films just the way they were filmed and appreciate the elements of authenticity from the perspective of the director.

Access to your favourites

Connect to your subscribed OTT media services to keep up with your shows.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported service may differ by country.

Monitor showing character wearing hi-tech gears.

Gear up for epic gaming

Enjoy a fantastic gaming experience using Cloud Gaming, Game Dashboard & Optimiser, and HGiG.

Game Dashboard

HGiG

Game Dashboard & Optimiser

Find all the settings you need for optimal gameplay in one place. Game Dashboard allows you to change the current game genre settings quickly.

HGiG

LG werkt samen met enkele van de grootste namen in de game-industrie, zodat je kunt genieten van de nieuwste HDR-games en helemaal kunt opgaan in je gameplay.

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimiser menu may vary by series.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

Video thumbnail that installs TV stand.

Check out the video on how to install your LG TV stand

Following these simple steps helps you to install the TV stand easily.

Soundbar Selector

Print

Key Spec

Display Type

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

100Hz Native

Picture Processor

α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K UHD

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Backlight Type

Direct

Refresh Rate

100Hz Native

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

AUDIO

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

AI Sound

AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

Yes

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

AI 4K Upscaling

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 22

ThinQ

Yes

Home Dashboard

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Homekit

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Grey Scale

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091212399

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD mm)

1927 x 1104 x 59.9

Packaging Dmensions (WxHxD mm)

2115 x 1215 x 228

Packaging Weight (kg)

58.1

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD mm)

1927 x 1167 x 361

TV Stand (WxD mm)

1532 x 361

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

45.2

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

45.6

VESA Mounting (WxH mm)

600 x 400

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(86UQ80006LB)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(86UQ80006LB)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(86UQ80006LB)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (86UQ80006LB)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

