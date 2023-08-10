We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
LG OLED evo.
The Trailblazer of a Definitive Decade.
What makes LG OLED evo the pinnacle of the world's No.1 OLED brand? Iconic firsts with alluring form factors that challenge your imagination. A brighter, bolder picture² ³ ⁴ so lifelike, you feel like you're in the scene. Spectacular sound⁵ that amplifies the realism of anything you watch. And advanced technology¹ that's constantly evolving and refining how you experience TV.
An image presenting the key features of the LG OLED evo C3 against a black background with a pink and purple firework display. The pink reflection from the firework display on the ground shows the words "OLED evo." Within the picture, an image depicting the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 shows the chip standing before a picture of a lake scene being remastered with the processing technology. An image presenting Brightness Booster Max shows a bird's bright feathers. An image presenting the SC9 Soundbar shows the LG OLED evo C3 and SC9 Soundbar neatly on the wall with a music concert playing on the TV. An image presenting AI Sound Pro shows a rock show playing on the TV with music bubbles depicting soundwaves filling the living space.
*Screen images simulated.
**Brightness differs by series and size.
***Soundbar can be purchased separately.
A Harmony of Spectacular Sights and Sounds with a 10-Year Legacy
*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.
***Video shows TV connected to LG USC9S soundbar - bracket connection not applicable to 42/48/83" C3 models.
A Decade of Evolution at Its Core
Enter the world of α-realism¹, refined over 10 years of innovation. A portal to new universes and the sensation of feeling like you're really there. Be the main character surrounded by the exceptional picture and sound refinements of α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
AI Super Upscaling
An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.
OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro refines imagery through an enhancement process that emphasizes contrast in low-gradation areas, brightens mid-tone areas, and adds expressive detail to high-gradation areas.
HDR Expression Enhancer
HDR Expression Enhancer applies individual tone mapping curves to the objects your eyes are naturally drawn to, making them stand out sharply and expressively.
*Screen images simulated.
AI Sound Pro
Step Into a Realm of Cinematic Sound
Following 10 years of innovation, AI Sound Pro virtually mixes the sound to create the effect of 9.1.2 surround speakers, remastered for clarity and balance control.
An image of an LG OLED TV in a room showing a music concert. Bubbles depicting virtual surround sound fill the space.
*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.
Brightness Booster
Behold Even Brighter OLED
LG OLED's iconic self-lit pixels shine brighter² ³ than before with the Light Boosting Alogirthm⁴, Light Control Architecture, and other refinements driven by α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
*Brightness differs by series and size.
Synergy Bracket
Screen and speakers in harmony
Designed specifically for LG OLED C3⁵, the bracket fits seamlessly to your TV, whether mounted to the wall or placed on a stand. As well as being a sleek match for your interiors, it pushes the Triple Up-Firing Speakers to reach their peak potential.
*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.
Hear Sounds and Sights Come Together as One
TV and Soundbar in Harmony
More Sound Settings
*Soundbar Mode may vary by TV models.
**Soundbar Mode control may vary by soundbar models.
***Soundbar can be purchased separately.
Boundary-Defying Dimensions
Sleek in virtually every way. LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with almost invisible bezels⁶ for a screen with no boundaries. Watch its slim dimensions, refined over 10 years of design iterations, harmonize with your space.
An image of LG OLED G3 on the wall of an ornate room showcasing its One Wall Design. A side view of LG OLED G3's incredibly slim dimensions. An angled view of LG OLED G3 on the wall of a city view apartment with a Soundbar below.
*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.
***Images show he TV connected to LG USC9S soundbar - bracket connection not applicable to 42/48/83" C3 models
No Backlight Necessary
What Makes OLED Different?
While traditional LCD TVs feature bulky layers of backlights and color filters, OLED is made up purely of self-lit pixels for unrivaled contrast and sleek design.
A side-by-side view of an LCD and an OLED. The LCD side shows low contrast and grayish dark areas of the rocky landscape. The OLED side shows dark blacks, vivid colors, and high, natural contrast. A comparison between LCD and OLED's layers of display. LCD's many layers are shown, featuring a polarizer and glass, color filter, cell, TFT glass, polarizer, combined optical sheet, and backlight/edge-lit LEDs. OLED's few layers are presented, showing just a polarizer and glass, color refiner, and TFT/OLED.
Infinite Contrast
With deep dark blacks that can only be achieved by self-lit pixels, bold contrast reveals details your eyes usually miss with crisp, defined visuals.
100% Color Fidelity & 100% Color Volume
With 100% color fidelity and volume, colors are displayed exactly like the original, with rich tones in both bright and dark environments.
Intertek Color Fidelity certification. Intertek Color Volume certification. An image of a parrot's tail against a black background is displayed on the top corner of a slim OLED TV against a black background. Each color on the parrot's feathers is vivid and boldly defined.
*Screen images simulated.
**LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% colour Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 colour patterns.
***Display colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.
Any Size You Like
From the 42" for solo movie marathons to the crowd-pleasing 83" for the most exciting sporting showdowns, the vast LG OLED C3 size range features something for everyone.
An image comparing LG OLED C3's varying sizes, showing 42", 48", 55", 65", 77", and 83".
Tailored to Your Liking
*Screen images simulated.
*Screen images simulated.
**Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
***Menus displayed may be different upon release.
****Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
Sights and Sounds
Come To Life
Spellbinding Cinema
The True Picture
Endless Libraries of Entertainment
Tune into all the streaming services you love straight from your TV, including Netflix⁷, Paramount+, SkyShowtime, Disney+⁸, Prime Video⁹, Apple TV+¹⁰, and LG Channels.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Embark on Epic Gaming Adventures
An image of three men playing a racing game on an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment.
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
Game Settings at a Glance
Three game screens are shown against a black gradient background. One shows a car racing game with the Game Dashboard hovering over the action. Another shows a Sci-Fi game with the Game Optimizer menu. And the last screen shows Game Optimizer's Game Tab over a music game.
A World of Games to Play
Cyberpunk 2077 game poster.
*GeForce NOW subscription may be required.
The Sports Sensation
The Only Match for Games That Take Your Breath Away
Sports step into the spotlight. A personalized Sports Alert keeps you in the know about your favorite team, with direct access to match schedules from your home screen. With a decade of innovation, only LG OLED brings you stadium-like realism with a vast display and the crisp definition of the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 — ideal for watching two games at once with Multi View.
An image of the display showing a soccer game with a player in a red strip about to kick the ball across the stadium. The game score is visible at the bottom of the screen. The green grass from the pitch stretches beyond the screen to the black backdrop.
*Image is for illustration purposes only.
Recommended Soundbars for this TV
1.α-realism refers to the realistic image and sound quality driven by LG's α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
2.All LG OLED evo models, with the exception of 48/42 C3, are brighter than conventional OLED televisions.
3.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
4.Light Boosting Algorithm does not apply to 48/42 C3.
5.Synergy bracket compatible with 77/65/55 C3.
6.Narrow Bezel dimensions do not apply to 83/48 C3.
7.Netflix streaming membership required.
8.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2023 Disney and its related entities.
9.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
10.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
OLED Colour
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
40W
-
Speaker System
-
2.2 channel
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
-
40.6
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
1711x1035x267
-
Packaging Dmensions (WxHxD mm)
-
1879x1130x228
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
1711x982x47.1
-
TV Stand (WxD mm)
-
520x267
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
-
23.5
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
-
29.2
-
VESA Mounting (WxH mm)
-
300x200
-
Game Optimiser
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
x1
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Ethernet Input
-
x1
-
HDMI Input
-
x4 (supports 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 on all ports)
-
CI Slot
-
x1
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
x2
-
USB Input
-
x3 (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Grey Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colours
-
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
Audio Output
-
40W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.2 channel
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 23
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
LG Channels
-
Yes
-
Who.Where.What?
-
Yes
-
EAN Code (Barcode)
-
8806087959796
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote
-
IR Blaster Cable
-
Yes
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (TV Attached)
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2)
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
OLED Colour
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes (Personalised Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.