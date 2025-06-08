LG ELECTRONICS AUSTRALIA LAUNCHES AI-POWERED MULTI V i COMMERCIAL HVAC AIR SOLUTION

SYDNEY, 6 August 2025 - LG Electronics (LG) has launched its innovative Multi V™ i Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) solution in Australia, setting a new benchmark for intelligent and energy-efficient HVAC systems in commercial buildings. Equipped with an advanced AI engine, the Multi V i is designed to deliver energy savings, indoor comfort, and simplified management for a wide range of B2B applications.

The global energy crisis and the accelerating drive towards decarbonisation have placed pressure on commercial building operators to reduce energy consumption and shrink their carbon footprint. HVAC systems, typically accounting for around 40 percent of a site’s energy use, present a critical area for optimisation.1 The LG Multi V i offers a sophisticated solution that leverages AI to optimise operation, manage energy consumption, and improve indoor air quality.

Mr Dan Lim, Managing Director at LG Electronics ANZ commented:

"At LG, our commitment to empowering a better life through smart, intuitive solutions is clearly demonstrated by our flagship Multi V™ i HVAC solutions. It represents a significant leap forward in HVAC technology, delivering on business concerns around efficiency and comfort. It's about providing an uncompromising experience for our customers, helping them achieve their energy saving goals, and underscoring our dedication to delivering premium air solutions and service across the HVAC sector".

Intelligent energy management

Powered by an AI engine, the innovative Multi V i intelligently adapts to continuously changing environmental factors and user-behaviour patterns, allowing the system to maintain optimised operation and energy efficiency. The AI Smart Care feature collects real-time data on indoor temperature, humidity, and set temperatures. Using advanced AI algorithms, it specifies a ‘Clustering’ level for each indoor unit, automatically controlling operation mode, airflow, and other settings. After an initial period of optimising for comfort, it transitions to power-saving mode, preventing unnecessary energy usage.2

Additionally, the AI Smart Metering feature tracks energy consumption in real-time by collecting operational data during both normal and AI Smart Care operation and creating an Energy Consumption Estimation Model. Businesses can monitor estimated total energy savings daily, weekly, monthly, and annually directly on the controller screen, empowering informed energy management decisions.3

The AI Energy Management feature proactively predicts and controls energy usage through an analysis of operational power-use data and calculation of predicted operating rates. From this, it generates an Energy Pattern Model that allows the Multi V i to regulate the outdoor unit’s operation according to monthly energy usage targets.4 As a result, this prevents excessive power consumption and helps to decrease monthly energy expenditure. For small to medium-sized businesses without a dedicated building energy management system, this offers a solution for energy usage control.

Maximising user comfort

Beyond energy efficiency, the Multi V i is engineered to provide thermal comfort to help address common issues of inconsistent temperatures in commercial spaces. The AI Indoor Space Care feature identifies adjacent indoor units and defines virtual groups, using an AI algorithm to enable specific indoor units to work together to maintain a balanced temperature throughout the indoor space, even as conditions change.

The Multi V i intelligently adapts to external weather conditions through its Weather Interlocking Control, by receiving real time weather information from AccuWeather.5 It activates features such as pre-heating for returning occupants, automatic snow removal from outdoor units in colder parts of the country, and comfort cooling, ensuring optimised indoor conditions regardless of the weather outside.

Design for performance and versatility

The LG Multi V i boasts a powerful performance of 26 HP and guaranteed operation in temperatures ranging from -30℃ to 52℃, with full performance maintained between -11℃ and 43℃.

Its versatility is further enhanced by compatibility with various LG products, including Hydro Kit, providing solutions for heating, hot water, cooling, and humidification applications. The system can also be integrated with an LG leak detector for enhanced indoor safety. It can also be managed conveniently via the Standard III Wired remote controller or ACP 5/AC Smart 5 controller.

The AI engine is continuously improving, with new algorithms and data sources allowing it to introduce new and improved performance optimisations over time. Through ongoing data collection and analysis, LG’s AI engine will further fine tune its prediction and control strategies, supporting operational and energy efficiency.

Furthermore, Noise Target Control allows users to set operational noise limits for outdoor units, supporting noise management and making it an ideal solution for commercial buildings in densely populated areas. 6

Finally, the LG Multi V i may increase operational energy efficiency, decrease energy consumption, during operation. This low-impact, high-performance VRF solution embodies the company’s commitment to investing in a smart future.