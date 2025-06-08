About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG ELECTRONICS AUSTRALIA LAUNCHES AI-POWERED MULTI V i COMMERCIAL HVAC AIR SOLUTION

LG ELECTRONICS AUSTRALIA LAUNCHES AI-POWERED MULTI V i COMMERCIAL HVAC AIR SOLUTION

08/06/2025

Sydney, Australia

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

SYDNEY, 6 August 2025 - LG Electronics (LG) has launched its innovative Multi V™ i Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) solution in Australia, setting a new benchmark for intelligent and energy-efficient HVAC systems in commercial buildings. Equipped with an advanced AI engine, the Multi V i is designed to deliver energy savings, indoor comfort, and simplified management for a wide range of B2B applications.

 

The global energy crisis and the accelerating drive towards decarbonisation have placed pressure on commercial building operators to reduce energy consumption and shrink their carbon footprint. HVAC systems, typically accounting for around 40 percent of a site’s energy use, present a critical area for optimisation.1 The LG Multi V i offers a sophisticated solution that leverages AI to optimise operation, manage energy consumption, and improve indoor air quality.

 

Mr Dan Lim, Managing Director at LG Electronics ANZ commented:

 

"At LG, our commitment to empowering a better life through smart, intuitive solutions is clearly demonstrated by our flagship Multi V™ i HVAC solutions. It represents a significant leap forward in HVAC technology, delivering on business concerns around efficiency and comfort. It's about providing an uncompromising experience for our customers, helping them achieve their energy saving goals, and underscoring our dedication to delivering premium air solutions and service across the HVAC sector".

 

Intelligent energy management

 

Powered by an AI engine, the innovative Multi V i intelligently adapts to continuously changing environmental factors and user-behaviour patterns, allowing the system to maintain optimised operation and energy efficiency. The AI Smart Care feature collects real-time data on indoor temperature, humidity, and set temperatures. Using advanced AI algorithms, it specifies a ‘Clustering’ level for each indoor unit, automatically controlling operation mode, airflow, and other settings. After an initial period of optimising for comfort, it transitions to power-saving mode, preventing unnecessary energy usage.2

 

Additionally, the AI Smart Metering feature tracks energy consumption in real-time by collecting operational data during both normal and AI Smart Care operation and creating an Energy Consumption Estimation Model. Businesses can monitor estimated total energy savings daily, weekly, monthly, and annually directly on the controller screen, empowering informed energy management decisions.3

 

The AI Energy Management feature proactively predicts and controls energy usage through an analysis of operational power-use data and calculation of predicted operating rates. From this, it generates an Energy Pattern Model that allows the Multi V i to regulate the outdoor unit’s operation according to monthly energy usage targets.4 As a result, this prevents excessive power consumption and helps to decrease monthly energy expenditure. For small to medium-sized businesses without a dedicated building energy management system, this offers a solution for energy usage control.

 

 

Maximising user comfort

 

Beyond energy efficiency, the Multi V i is engineered to provide thermal comfort to help address common issues of inconsistent temperatures in commercial spaces. The AI Indoor Space Care feature identifies adjacent indoor units and defines virtual groups, using an AI algorithm to enable specific indoor units to work together to maintain a balanced temperature throughout the indoor space, even as conditions change.

 

The Multi V i intelligently adapts to external weather conditions through its Weather Interlocking Control, by receiving real time weather information from AccuWeather.5 It activates features such as pre-heating for returning occupants, automatic snow removal from outdoor units in colder parts of the country, and comfort cooling, ensuring optimised indoor conditions regardless of the weather outside.

 

 

Design for performance and versatility

 

The LG Multi V i boasts a powerful performance of 26 HP and guaranteed operation in temperatures ranging from -30℃ to 52℃, with full performance maintained between -11℃ and 43℃.

 

Its versatility is further enhanced by compatibility with various LG products, including Hydro Kit, providing solutions for heating, hot water, cooling, and humidification applications. The system can also be integrated with an LG leak detector for enhanced indoor safety. It can also be managed conveniently via the Standard III Wired remote controller or ACP 5/AC Smart 5 controller.

 

The AI engine is continuously improving, with new algorithms and data sources allowing it to introduce new and improved performance optimisations over time. Through ongoing data collection and analysis, LG’s AI engine will further fine tune its prediction and control strategies, supporting operational and energy efficiency.

 

Furthermore, Noise Target Control allows users to set operational noise limits for outdoor units, supporting noise management and making it an ideal solution for commercial buildings in densely populated areas. 6

 

 

Finally, the LG Multi V i may increase operational energy efficiency, decrease energy consumption, during operation. This low-impact, high-performance VRF solution embodies the company’s commitment to investing in a smart future.

 

To find out more, visit: https://www.lg.com/au/business/air-solution/vrf/multi-v-i

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 