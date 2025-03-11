About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Electronic Australia Launches DualCool™, AI Air Conditioner

LG Electronic Australia Launches DualCool™, AI Air Conditioner

11/03/2025

Sydney, Australia

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

SYDNEY, 3 November 2025 – LG Electronics (LG) has announced the Australian launch of its newly upgraded DUALCOOL™ AI Air residential air conditioner (RAC), available locally from October 2025. Powered by the company’s enhanced AI Core-Tech, the new model combines optimised comfort with energy-saving features, designed to elevate the indoor living experience for households across the country.

 

 

Australians are bracing for another hot summer, with temperatures expected to be unusually high between November 2025 and January 20261,  making the new DUALCOOL™ AI Air a timely match for the evolving priorities of local consumers. Rising energy costs are also a concern for many Australians, with most buyers now prioritising energy efficiency above all else2 which is matched by a growing demand for smart, app-connected appliances in the home.3

 

The latest DUALCOOL™ AI Air Conditioner from LG represents the next generation of home comfort, integrating advanced AI and automated features to create the optimised indoor climate for Australians this summer. Equipped with a Smart InverterTM, the air conditioner detects ambient temperature and intelligently adjusts airflow direction, speed and temperature to maintain consistent comfort. Its AI Air4 mode incorporates a spatial analysis via the ThinQ® app5 to learn user behaviour and create efficient airflow pathways. The system provides direct airflow for rapid cooling or heating, then automatically shifts to indirect Soft Air mode once the room reaches the ideal temperature.

 

 

Virender Rana, Head of Business of HVAC Solutions at LG Electronics Australia commented:

 

 

“At LG, we believe AI make life better. Our new DUALCOOL™  AI Air solution perfectly embodies our approach to AI, known as Affectionate Intelligence, where technology intuitively understands and proactively cares for your family’s comfort and wellbeing. This human-centric design ensures our innovations seamlessly integrate into your home, making life good.

 

 

We’ve engineered it to anticipate and adapt to each household's unique needs, delivering powerful, efficient cooling and enabling a comfortable indoor environment. We want LG technology to help create a smarter, more intuitive living space that truly supports any lifestyle, for a refreshing Australian summer ahead.”

 

 

For Aussies looking to beat the heat this summer or upgrade a tired air conditioning system, the new DUALCOOL™ AI Air from LG is packed with smart features designed to enhance user comfort and wellbeing.

 

 

During the nights when the heat is relentless, and the air conditioner is set on the highest fan speed at the lowest temperature, sleep can be disturbed with plummeting temperatures in the middle of the night. The LG DUALCOOL™  AI Air has an intelligent Sleep Timer+ feature that learns usage patterns to maintain the ideal temperature while operating quietly, creating the optimised environment for a comfortable sleep.

 

 

Meanwhile, for many households mindful of their energy consumption during the summer months, the LG DUALCOOL™ solution offers features designed to manage energy usage. The Energy Manager + allows users to set their preferred electricity consumption limit via the ThinQ® app5, and the system will adjust its operation to stay within that target. Further energy saving feature such as ‘Window Opening Detection’ enters energy saving mode automatically to prevent further energy loss when a rapid room temperature change is detected.

 

 

When families come inside to escape the summer heat, the air they breathe can be just as important as the temperature. To address this, the LG has included a multi-stage cleaning process that helps maintain a cleaner air conditioning system. Through the ThinQ® app5, the One-click Scheduled Cleaning' mode initiates a complete cycle, using Freeze Cleaning™ and Auto Clean+ to keep the unit fresh and performing efficiently. The deluxe model also features built-in Plasmaster™ Ionizer+ that filters the air to help reduce bacteria and unpleasant odours associated with Escherichia Coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas Aeruginosa.

 

 

The LG DUALCOOL™ AI Air Conditioner is available now through authorised LG specialists. To find out more, visit: https://www.lg.com/au/residential-air-conditioner/single-split-inverter-air-conditioners/?ec_model_status_code=Active 

 

 

###

 

1 Climate Outlook for November to February, Bureau of Meteorology, 16 October 2025.

 

 

2 Property Seeker Report 2023, REA Group, 2023.

 

 

3 IOT @ Home Study, Telsyte, 2024

 

 

4 The AI Air function is available in heating and cooling modes when utilised with the ThinQ app. When the function is activated, it automatically operates in one of three airflow modes (Direct, Indirect, Soft Air) using the ThinQ settings based on the occupant’s location. It is necessary to set the positions of both the product and the occupant via the ThinQ app. Based on the set positions and the indoor environment, the airflow mode and product performance are adjusted automatically; however, tracking functionality is not available.

 

5 LG ThinQ® app available from Google Play Store or Apple App required, compatible with Android or iOS smartphones required (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher). Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by model.

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to contact us.

Contact us

Product Support

Product Support

Email

No time to chat? Send your enquiry via email. b2bsupport@lge.com.au

Technical support

Information display: 1300 715 923, IT: 1300 086 839
Air Conditioning Technical Support: 1300 547 378
Air Conditioning B2B Support: 1800 638 080

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 