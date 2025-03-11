LG Electronic Australia Launches DualCool™, AI Air Conditioner

SYDNEY, 3 November 2025 – LG Electronics (LG) has announced the Australian launch of its newly upgraded DUALCOOL™ AI Air residential air conditioner (RAC), available locally from October 2025. Powered by the company’s enhanced AI Core-Tech, the new model combines optimised comfort with energy-saving features, designed to elevate the indoor living experience for households across the country.

Australians are bracing for another hot summer, with temperatures expected to be unusually high between November 2025 and January 20261, making the new DUALCOOL™ AI Air a timely match for the evolving priorities of local consumers. Rising energy costs are also a concern for many Australians, with most buyers now prioritising energy efficiency above all else2 which is matched by a growing demand for smart, app-connected appliances in the home.3

The latest DUALCOOL™ AI Air Conditioner from LG represents the next generation of home comfort, integrating advanced AI and automated features to create the optimised indoor climate for Australians this summer. Equipped with a Smart InverterTM, the air conditioner detects ambient temperature and intelligently adjusts airflow direction, speed and temperature to maintain consistent comfort. Its AI Air4 mode incorporates a spatial analysis via the ThinQ® app5 to learn user behaviour and create efficient airflow pathways. The system provides direct airflow for rapid cooling or heating, then automatically shifts to indirect Soft Air mode once the room reaches the ideal temperature.

Virender Rana, Head of Business of HVAC Solutions at LG Electronics Australia commented:

“At LG, we believe AI make life better. Our new DUALCOOL™ AI Air solution perfectly embodies our approach to AI, known as Affectionate Intelligence, where technology intuitively understands and proactively cares for your family’s comfort and wellbeing. This human-centric design ensures our innovations seamlessly integrate into your home, making life good.

We’ve engineered it to anticipate and adapt to each household's unique needs, delivering powerful, efficient cooling and enabling a comfortable indoor environment. We want LG technology to help create a smarter, more intuitive living space that truly supports any lifestyle, for a refreshing Australian summer ahead.”

For Aussies looking to beat the heat this summer or upgrade a tired air conditioning system, the new DUALCOOL™ AI Air from LG is packed with smart features designed to enhance user comfort and wellbeing.

During the nights when the heat is relentless, and the air conditioner is set on the highest fan speed at the lowest temperature, sleep can be disturbed with plummeting temperatures in the middle of the night. The LG DUALCOOL™ AI Air has an intelligent Sleep Timer+ feature that learns usage patterns to maintain the ideal temperature while operating quietly, creating the optimised environment for a comfortable sleep.

Meanwhile, for many households mindful of their energy consumption during the summer months, the LG DUALCOOL™ solution offers features designed to manage energy usage. The Energy Manager + allows users to set their preferred electricity consumption limit via the ThinQ® app5, and the system will adjust its operation to stay within that target. Further energy saving feature such as ‘Window Opening Detection’ enters energy saving mode automatically to prevent further energy loss when a rapid room temperature change is detected.

When families come inside to escape the summer heat, the air they breathe can be just as important as the temperature. To address this, the LG has included a multi-stage cleaning process that helps maintain a cleaner air conditioning system. Through the ThinQ® app5, the One-click Scheduled Cleaning' mode initiates a complete cycle, using Freeze Cleaning™ and Auto Clean+ to keep the unit fresh and performing efficiently. The deluxe model also features built-in Plasmaster™ Ionizer+ that filters the air to help reduce bacteria and unpleasant odours associated with Escherichia Coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas Aeruginosa.

The LG DUALCOOL™ AI Air Conditioner is available now through authorised LG specialists. To find out more, visit: https://www.lg.com/au/residential-air-conditioner/single-split-inverter-air-conditioners/?ec_model_status_code=Active

1 Climate Outlook for November to February, Bureau of Meteorology, 16 October 2025.

2 Property Seeker Report 2023, REA Group, 2023.

3 IOT @ Home Study, Telsyte, 2024

4 The AI Air function is available in heating and cooling modes when utilised with the ThinQ app. When the function is activated, it automatically operates in one of three airflow modes (Direct, Indirect, Soft Air) using the ThinQ settings based on the occupant’s location. It is necessary to set the positions of both the product and the occupant via the ThinQ app. Based on the set positions and the indoor environment, the airflow mode and product performance are adjusted automatically; however, tracking functionality is not available.

5 LG ThinQ® app available from Google Play Store or Apple App required, compatible with Android or iOS smartphones required (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher). Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by model.