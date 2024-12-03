We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65” LED Backlit Panel
All Spec
VIDEO
-
Size
65" (164cm)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Backlight
LED (Edge)
-
Brightness
400cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000,000:1 (Dynamic) / 1400:1 (Native)
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Viewing Angle (HxV)
178° x 178°
-
Field Refresh Rate
240Hz (True Motion)
SIDE CONNECTIVITY
-
USB
Yes (2, USB 2.0)
-
Headphone Out
Yes (1)
REAR CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Input
Yes (2, HDCP, CEC)
-
RF In
Yes (1, DVB-T, PAL)
-
AV In
Yes (1)
-
Component in
Yes (1, Shared with AV)
-
RGB In
Yes (1)
-
PC Audio Input
Yes (1, Shared with AV)
-
RS-232C
Yes (1, IR Out)
-
External Speaker Out
Yes (1, 3.5mm Phono Jack, Stereo 1 W 8Ω)
-
Digital Audio Out
Yes (1, Optical)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Bezel Width
11.9mm(L/R), 11.4mm(T), 15mm(B)
-
SET(with stand,WxHxD,mm)
1460mm x 903mm x 338mm
-
Set (with stand) Dimension (W x H x D)
1460mm x 846mm x 58.5mm
-
Set (with stand) Weight
29.6kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
300mm X 300mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
USB Cloning
Yes
-
Multi IR
Yes
-
Welcome Screen
Yes
-
Auto Off/Auto Sleep
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Remote Diagnosis
Yes (USB)
-
RJP Interface
Yes (RJ45, HDMI)
-
Stereo Speaker System
Yes (10W x 2)
-
DivX HD
Yes
-
USB Auto Playback
Yes
-
HTNG
Yes (CEC)
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power (Typical)
157.2W
-
Stand by
0.30W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Comparative Energy Consumption
450 (kWh/Year)
-
Star Rating
5 (Stars)
-
Passive Standby
0.25 (W)
-
Safety
CB, BIS, SIRIM, TISI, BPS, PSB, SNI
-
EMC
CISPR, C-Tick
-
ErP/US EPA
Yes / Energy Star 6.0
ACCESSORIES
-
Included
Remote Controller, Power cord, CD Title (Basic Manual)
-
Optional
RJP Interface
-
Warranty
3 years Parts and Labour