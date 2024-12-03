We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Pro:Centric SMART Set Top Box
Pro:Centric SMART Set Top Box
Enjoy Seamless and Smart TV with Pro:Centric Set Top Box
There is a simulated image to show Pro:Centric Set Top Box, STB-6500, installed in the hotel room. The TV connected to STB-6500 provides various information and services to guests.
*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*Actual UI may differ
*Some devices may have limited compatibility, thus may not support voice control and IoT function.
*The output resolution should be set and selected 2160p, and the native resolution of the connected display panel should support Ultra HD. For example, 2160p requires a UHD display panel.
*Image in TV screen is illustrative purposes to enhance feature understanding.
*The external modules must be tested for compatibility with STB-6500.
*External Module Expansion may not work with all plug ins.
*The devices must be DLNA certified to support this feature.
*Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync : Android, iOS based mobile device.
*Soft AP should be set in installation menu.
*Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
*This feature may not be available in certain devices because of different encryption method.
All Spec
CATEGORY
-
Category
Set Top Box
VIDEO
-
Output Resolution
720p / 1366*768 / 1080p / 2160p (60hz / 30hz)
AUDIO
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital (Terrestrial, Cable, Satellite)
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
PAL
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Solution Type
Pro:Centric (Smart, Direct, V), Quick Menu 4.0
-
Pro:Centric Server*
PCS400R
-
DRM
Pro:Idiom (S/W Type), Pro:Idiom Media
-
*
Sold separately
SMART FEATURE
-
Smart Feature
webOS 5.0, Gallery Mode, Quick Access, Web Browser, Magic Remote Compatibility (Ready), Soft AP, WiFi (Built-in Type), Screen Share (Miracast), Smart Share (DLNA), Bluetooth Audio Playback, LG Sound Sync / Bluetooth, USB Cloning, TV Link Tuner (RS232C), IR Out (RS232C)
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
-
Hospitality Feature
Hotel Mode, One Channel Map (Logical Channel Management), External Audio (Int Variable / Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Line-Out, Typ. 400mVrms ± 100mVrms @10K Ω), Instant ON
JACK INTERFACE
-
Upper Side
HDMI (2), USB 2.0 (2)
-
Lower Rear
Power, HDMI Out (2.0), Digital Audio Out (Optical), Audio Line Out (Phone Jack Type), External IR (Phone Jack Type), RS-232C TV Control (Phone Jack Type), External RS-232C Control (Phone Jack Type), Service Port, Antenna Cable In, LAN Port
-
Right Side
60 pin interface
DIMENSION
-
W × H × D / Weight
233 × 180.5 × 29.8 mm / 0.72 kg
-
W × H × D / Weight (Shipping)
366 × 143 × 218 mm / 1.85 kg
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Consumption(Max)
60 W
-
Power Consumption(Typ.)
STB only : 17.6 W
STB + Expansion Module : 47.5 W
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W Under
STANDARD APPROVAL
-
Safety
YES
-
EMC
YES