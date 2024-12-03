About Cookies on This Site

Pro:Centric SMART Set Top Box

STB-6500

Pro:Centric SMART Set Top Box

-45 degree side view

Enjoy Seamless and Smart TV with Pro:Centric Set Top Box

There is a simulated image to show Pro:Centric Set Top Box, STB-6500, installed in the hotel room. The TV connected to STB-6500 provides various information and services to guests.

*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

The image shows that Pro:Centric SMART help you optimize hospital services for hotel brand and guest.

Pro:Centric Smart Application Platform

Pro:Centric is a bespoke solution optimised for hospitality services using IP & RF infrastructure. With LG’s smart customisation tools and content management software it helps streamline hotel services.

*Actual UI may differ

A man is managing some contents and settings of TV which is connected to the set top box in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management. The Pro-Centric Direct solution lets users edit settings in their interface for customisation of the TV’s in the rooms. The current PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control as well as a voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP).

*Some devices may have limited compatibility, thus may not support voice control and IoT function.

A TV with STB-6500 is screening the natural scenery at high resolution.
SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY

Support for Ultra HD Resolution

STB-6500 supports 4 types of video output resolutions including UHD, FHD, HD and 1,366 x 768px. Full HD content can be enjoyed from HDMI/USB inputs*.

*The output resolution should be set and selected 2160p, and the native resolution of the connected display panel should support Ultra HD. For example, 2160p requires a UHD display panel.

Innovative LG webOS 5.0
SMART PLATFORM

Innovative LG webOS 5.0

Explore the latest LG Smart TV features. Newly added Gallery mode lets you set up the TV as a piece of artwork.

*Image in TV screen is illustrative purposes to enhance feature understanding.

STB-6500 decrypts and unlocks access to premium content through embedded Pro:Idiom technology.

SMART DRM

Embedded Pro:Idiom Decryption

STB-6500 provides embedded Pro:Idiom decryption for non-Pro:Idiom TVs. Pro Idiom DRM (Digital Right Management) technology unlocks access to premium content to deliver a swift and effective deployment of HDTV and other high value digital content.

STB-6500 has side connector that can extend additional 3rd party external modules.
HARDWARE DESIGN

Enclosure Design with an Expansion Side-connector

STB-6500 is designed for additional 3rd party external module expansion to deliver additional capabilities such as DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem card for IP-over-coax installation.

*The external modules must be tested for compatibility with STB-6500.
*External Module Expansion may not work with all plug ins.

Content is being shared easily and quickly on various devices through SmartShare.
SMART CONNECTIVITY

SmartShare

SmartShare allows further ease and simplicity for content sharing across various devices.

*The devices must be DLNA certified to support this feature.

Mobile device and TV with STB6500 are connected via Bluetooth, so music on the device is played on TV.
SMART CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Sound Sync

Bluetooth Sound Sync enables users to listen to music on a mobile device through TV speakers via Bluetooth connection.*

*Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync : Android, iOS based mobile device.

Set Top Box can function as wireless hotspot through SoftAP.
SMART CONNECTIVITY

Soft AP

Software-enabled Access Point (Soft AP) functions as Wi-Fi that uses TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling guests to connect their own devices to the Soft AP.

*Soft AP should be set in installation menu.
*Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
*This feature may not be available in certain devices because of different encryption method.

All Spec

CATEGORY

  • Category

    Set Top Box

VIDEO

  • Output Resolution

    720p / 1366*768 / 1080p / 2160p (60hz / 30hz)

AUDIO

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes (Required Bluetooth)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital (Terrestrial, Cable, Satellite)

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    PAL

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Solution Type

    Pro:Centric (Smart, Direct, V), Quick Menu 4.0

  • Pro:Centric Server*

    PCS400R

  • DRM

    Pro:Idiom (S/W Type), Pro:Idiom Media

  • *

    Sold separately

SMART FEATURE

  • Smart Feature

    webOS 5.0, Gallery Mode, Quick Access, Web Browser, Magic Remote Compatibility (Ready), Soft AP, WiFi (Built-in Type), Screen Share (Miracast), Smart Share (DLNA), Bluetooth Audio Playback, LG Sound Sync / Bluetooth, USB Cloning, TV Link Tuner (RS232C), IR Out (RS232C)

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • Hospitality Feature

    Hotel Mode, One Channel Map (Logical Channel Management), External Audio (Int Variable / Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Line-Out, Typ. 400mVrms ± 100mVrms @10K Ω), Instant ON

JACK INTERFACE

  • Upper Side

    HDMI (2), USB 2.0 (2)

  • Lower Rear

    Power, HDMI Out (2.0), Digital Audio Out (Optical), Audio Line Out (Phone Jack Type), External IR (Phone Jack Type), RS-232C TV Control (Phone Jack Type), External RS-232C Control (Phone Jack Type), Service Port, Antenna Cable In, LAN Port

  • Right Side

    60 pin interface

DIMENSION

  • W × H × D / Weight

    233 × 180.5 × 29.8 mm / 0.72 kg

  • W × H × D / Weight (Shipping)

    366 × 143 × 218 mm / 1.85 kg

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V, 50/60 Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    60 W

  • Power Consumption(Typ.)

    STB only : 17.6 W
    STB + Expansion Module : 47.5 W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W Under

STANDARD APPROVAL

  • Safety

    YES

  • EMC

    YES

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

