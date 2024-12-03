Stretch Signage

About Cookies on This Site

Key Features

  • Screen Size : 105"
  • Resolution : 5,120 × 2,160 (5K)
  • Brightness : 440 nit (Typ.), 385 nit (Min.)
  • 21:9 Wide Screen
  • Remote Device Management
  • Wireless ScreenShare
More

21:9 Widescreen Display Customised for Corporate Environments

A wide display is installed on the wall of the spacious conference hall, and presentation is prominently and clearly displayed on the large screen.

*Images are for illustrative purposes only.

21:9 Extended Wide Format

With support for a 21:9 widescreen aspect ratio, 105BM5N provides an immersive viewing experience with a wider screen than a 16:9 display. Its screen specialisation helps display 21:9 content including widescreen videoconferencing platforms with natural details.

The 105BM5N screen with a 21:9 ratio is installed in a meeting room, providing more information than a 16:9 screen.

* Proximity Sensor operates smoothly within a range of 3 meters in an obstacle-free environment.

Portrait / Landscape Mode

The 105BM5P offers versatile usage, with the ability to be used in both vertical and horizontal orientations. This flexibility allows it to adapt to various installation and usage scenarios.

* Proximity Sensor operates smoothly within a range of 3 meters in an obstacle-free environment.

The 105BM5P is mounted vertically in the left image and horizontally in the right image, showcasing content

High Resolution Display

It provides a resolution that's more than 4 times higher than FHD for visual satisfction. With a resolution of 5,120 × 2,160 and a high pixel density, every single detail of the display screen is conveyed accurately and vividly.

The 105BM5P is mounted vertically in the left image and horizontally in the right image, showcasing content

Slim Depth Design

The 105BM5P can be installed close to the wall and stand out with slim bezels and lightweight design. Making it a stylish interior element that matches customers' interior spaces.



All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

* We recommend professional installation. If you choose to install it yourself, please ensure that at least two people are involved.

* Bezel accessories are sold separately at an additional cost.

Easily Connect & Charge with USB Type-C

USB Type-C connectivity simplifies connections which enables charging and sending data simultaneously over just one single cable.

A laptop is connected to the 105BM5N in a meeting room. The 105BM5N supports USB Type-C, allowing simultaneous data transfer and charging through a single cable, promoting a seamless meeting environment.

* USB Type-C cables are sold separately.

Wireless ScreenShare

Using the LG CreateBoard Share allows for the seamless wireless screensharing of presentation materials, eliminating the clutter of wires and leading to a more streamlined meeting space. This enables users to show up to 9 shared screens or a file on a screen in real-time when the LG CreateBoard Share app is installed on the device. Also, files from the host can be easily sent to any devices connected to the app.

The screens of meeting participants are wirelessly shared on the 105BM5N widescreen, allowing multiple people to share their materials simultaneously on a single screen without any cable interference.

* LG CreateBoard also supports app-less sharing for PC (via website) and mobile devices within the same network..

* For a more stable connection, we recommend the installation of a dedicated app (LG CreateBoard Share).

OPS Slot

105BM5P supports OPS slots, allowing you to conveniently mount OPS Module at the back of the screen without the hassle of connecting to an external desktop, enabling various PC functions and Windows software even on the 105BM5P.

Through the OPS slots, users can conveniently mount the OPS Module on the 105BM5N, enabling various PC functions and Windows software on the 105BM5N.

* OPS : Open Pluggable Specification

* OPS Player for 105BM5P supports 4K output and is sold separately.

Optional LG ConnectedCare DMS

LG ConnectedCare DMS is a cloud solution for remotely monitoring, controlling, and managing the status of devices. This feature enables IT managers to manage important resources on operating devices without physically visiting sites.

* LG ConnectedCare DMS needs to be purchased separately.

* LG Connected Care DMS is available in Australia. For more details, please contact your local LG sales representative.

* LG ConnectedCare DMS supports TV Signage (UM340E, UR640S), LG CreateBoard (TR3DK, TR3DJ, TR3PJ) and Stretch Signage (105BM5N) under a cloud environment.

The IT administrator can remotely control and set up devices within the meeting room via LG ConnectedCare DMS.

Remote Control

Thanks to LG ConnectedCare DMS, IT manager can select specific devices to be controlled remotely and update their settings all at once. General settings, power settings, application management, and multimedia can all be effectively managed and controlled simultaneously, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.

Company announcements and schedules are being displayed on the wide screen in the company's lobby. With LG ConnectedCare DMS, IT manager can remotely broadcast the content to specific devices.

Broadcast / Alert Message

Messages and a range of other content can be sent from the main system's hub to individual devices connected to LG ConnectedCare DMS and you can easily display important company notices or schedules right on your device. In case of urgent occasions such as a fire or a natural disaster, alert messages can be distributed manually across the system, which helps people promptly take a safety action.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    105"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS(ADS)

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Native Resolution

    5120 X 2160 (5K)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    440nit (typ.),385nit (Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    5000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 X 178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bit(8bit + FRC)

  • Response Time

    8ms

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    25%

  • Life time

    50,000 Hours (Min)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    Yes (4) HDCP 2.3 ※ O(1, HDMI2.1), O(3, HDMI2.0)

  • DP In

    Yes (1) HDCP 2.3

  • Audio In

    Yes (1)

  • RS232C In

    Yes (1)

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    Yes (1)

  • USB In

    USB Type C(1)(100W PD, DP-Alt)
    USB3.0 Type A(4)
    USB2.0 Type A(3)
    USB2.0 Type B out (3)

  • DP Out

    No, HDMI Out (1)

  • Audio Out

    Yes (1, Optical 1(SPDIF))

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    Yes (1)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 18/18/18/18mm

  • Weight (Head)

    54.1Kg

  • Packed Weight

    75.9Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2490 X 1074 X 77mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2668×280×1233mm

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    1000 X 600mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    64GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    Yes (Slot type)

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    Yes

  • Power Indicator

    Yes

  • Local Key Operation

    Yes (Power Key)

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    Android 13.0 (AOSP)

  • USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Fail over

    Yes

  • PIP

    Yes (1 external source)

  • Screen Share

    Yes (LG CreateBoard Share)

  • Crestron Connected

    Yes

  • PM mode

    Yes

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • Network Ready

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 90 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    412W

  • Max.

    632W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    1406 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2156 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • DPM

    ≤0.5W

  • Power off

    ≤0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    Yes (16W x 2 + 15W)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL (cULus)

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Yes / Yes

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    Yes (Slot)

  • OPS Power Built-in

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil) Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkiye, Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Power cord, HDMI Cable, Remote Controller
    Remote battery, SI07B, Wall Mount

  • Optional

    OPSJ-5LDJA(4K)

White Paper

extension : pdf
Crestron_White_Paper.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

