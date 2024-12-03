About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Touch Open Frame

Features

Gallery

Specs

Resource

Find a dealer

Touch Open Frame

32TNF5P-B

Touch Open Frame

()
  • LG Touch Open Frame, 32TNF5P
  • LG Touch Open Frame, 32TNF5P
  • LG Touch Open Frame, 32TNF5P
  • LG Touch Open Frame, 32TNF5P
  • LG Touch Open Frame, 32TNF5P
  • LG Touch Open Frame, 32TNF5P
  • LG Touch Open Frame, 32TNF5P
  • LG Touch Open Frame, 32TNF5P
  • LG Touch Open Frame, 32TNF5P
LG Touch Open Frame, 32TNF5P
LG Touch Open Frame, 32TNF5P
LG Touch Open Frame, 32TNF5P
LG Touch Open Frame, 32TNF5P
LG Touch Open Frame, 32TNF5P
LG Touch Open Frame, 32TNF5P
LG Touch Open Frame, 32TNF5P
LG Touch Open Frame, 32TNF5P
LG Touch Open Frame, 32TNF5P

Key Features

  • Brightness : 500 nit
  • Multi Touch Point : 10 Points (Max.)
  • Interface : HDMI (2, HDCP 2.2/1.4), RS-232C In, RJ45(LAN), IR In, USB2.0 Type A, Audio Out, Touch USB (USB 2.0 Type B)

In-Cell Touch Open Frame for Optimal Customisation

New In-Cell Touch Open Frame for Optimal Customization1

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

In-Cell Touch

The In-Cell Touch Open Frame has a touch function built into the display, allowing for the implementation of a slim design and a narrow bezel compared to general touch products that require additional touch parts (Film).

Slim & Light1

Clear Picture Quality

Compared to general touch products, TNF5P implements clear picture quality due to the less layer component.

Clear Picture Quality1

Design Flexibility

Users can access to free design tools through the integrated parts such as touchscreen, display and webOS.

Design Flexibility1

*Standard commercial webOS
*Screen images are simulated.

24hrs / 7days1

24hrs / 7days

TNF5P allows for use in kiosks that require a full day of operation.

Wide Viewing Angle1

Wide Viewing Angle

IPS panel technology provides better control of the liquid crystals, which allows the screen to be viewed at wide angle.

45-degree Tilt<br>(Face up) Installation Possible1

45-degree Tilt(Face up) Installation

Max tilt of 45 degrees is supported for user’s viewing comfort.

10 Points of<br>Multi-Touch1

10 Points of
Multi-Touch

The TNF5J-B provides a touch sensation up to 10 points of multi-touch at once. The touch based user services can be provided through the screen.

WebOS6.0 Sensor Connections

The webOS 6.0 smart signage platform provides convenience with intuitive GUI** and simple app development tools such as SDK (Software Development Kit), SCAP, sample applications.

High-Performance with<br>webOS 6.01

* SoC : System On Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    32"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    500

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 × 178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    8bit, 16.7 Million colors

  • Response Time

    9ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 25%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24 / 7

  • Portait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    11.3/11.3/11.3/13.2 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    5.8 kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    723.0 x 419.4 x 39.1 mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    812 x 510 x 142 mm

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    200 x 200

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    8GB (System 5GB + Available 2.48GB)

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    Yes

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Fail over

    Yes

  • Video Tag

    Yes

  • Play via URL

    Yes

  • Screen Rotation

    Yes

  • Gapless Playback

    Yes

  • Setting Data Cloning

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • ISM Method

    Yes

  • Status Mailing

    Yes

  • Control Manager

    Yes

  • Cisco Certification

    Yes

  • Crestron Connected

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • webRTC

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom

    Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    48 W

  • Max.

    65 W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    164 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 222 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    34 W

  • DPM

    0.5 W↓

  • Power off

    0.5 W↓

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class “A” / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    N/A / Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Yes

  • Mobile CMS

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Power Cord 1.55 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 1.8 M*1, User Manual, QSG, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), RS232C Gender, IR Receiver

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø6mm ↑

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    90ms ↓

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    3.5 mm

  • Interface

    USB 2.0

  • Operating System Support

    Win 10 / 11, Android

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max. 10 Points

White Paper

extension : pdf
Crestron_White_Paper.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 