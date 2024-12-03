We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
webOS Box
All Spec
CONNECTIVITY
Input
HDMI (2), DP, USB 2.0 (2)
Output
HDMI, DP (Daisy Chain Only)
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR In
KEY FEATURE(HARDWARE)
KEY FEATURE (HARDWARE)
Internal Memory 8GB (System 4GB, Available 4GB), Wi-Fi Built-in (ac combo), Thermal Sensor, Power Indicator, Local Key Operation
KEY FEATURE(SOFTWARE)
webOS ver.
webOS 4.0
Embedded CMS
USB Auto Playback, Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager
Fail Over
Yes
Image Customisation
No Signal
Content Sync.
RS-232C, Local Network
Multi-screen
PIP/PBP(4)
Screen Share
Yes
Video Tag
Yes (2)1)
Play via URL
Yes
OSD Rotation
Yes
Lock mode
Yes (Home Dashboard, USB, OSD, IR Operation, Local Key, WiFi, Screen Share)
Content Rotation
Yes
Gapless Playback
Yes
Tile Mode Setting
Yes (Max. 15x15)
Setting Data Cloning
Yes ( Network, USB)
Firmware Update by Network
Yes
SNMP(ver.2)
Yes
ISM Mode(Image Sticking Minimisation)
Yes
Status Mailing
Yes
Control Manager
Yes
Power Mgmt.
DPM, On/Off Schedule, Holiday Schedule, Power on Status, Smart Energy Saving, Wake on LAN, Power on Delay
Daylight Saving Time
Yes
Beacon
Yes
HDMI-CEC2)
Yes
SI Server Setting
Yes
webRTC
Yes
POWER
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
Built-In Power
Power Consumption - Typ.
16 W
Power Consumption - Max
22 W
CERTIFICATION
Safety
AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY3)
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control/Control+
ACCESSORIES
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender