Upgrade your display to the webOS 4.0 Platform

Upgrade your display to the webOS 4.0 Platform

The WP400 webOS box operates webOS 4.0, the user-friendly LG smart signage platform and can be attached to existing LG digital signage. The webOS 4.0 platform can execute several tasks at once, whilst providing smooth content playback and an excellent user experience.

Near Seamless Content Sharing and Playback

Near Seamless Content Sharing and Playback

The webOS box provides user-friendly smart functions with dedicated menus that are essential for business use. Users are able to easily manage and distribute content or develop web-based applications for multiple signages simultaneously.
Ultra HD Video Playback Supported
High Performance Media Player

Ultra HD Video Playback Supported

The WP400 supports Ultra HD video playback which provides an exceptionally high-quality media experience at four times higher definition than Full HD.
Display Control Capability
High Performance Media Player

Display Control Capability

Beyond content management, control commands from the WP400 can be sent to LG digital signages through the RS232C cable connection. It allows users to flexibly set up display values such as power, brightness or volume for optimal operation.
All-in-One Home Menu
User-Friendly Smart Platform

All-in-One Home Menu

The WP400 offers a signage-dedicated home menu that shows key information related to signage operation at a glance. A dashboard showing the status of devices, a content management menu, and shortcuts leading to quick settings greatly enhance user convenience.
Embedded Content Management
User-Friendly Smart Platform

Embedded Content Management

Embedded CMS (Content Management System) allows users to edit and play content, and create playlists, all without a separate PC. It's a one-stop solution that lets users manage signage simply and effectively.

Split Screen with PBP/PIP
Flexible Operation

Split Screen with PBP/PIP

The PBP (Picture-By-Picture) feature gives a chance to compose up to 4 divided split screens on landscape or portrait display format. PIP (Picture-In-Picture) supports playing both the main screen and sub-screen at the same time in various layouts.

Compatibility with LG SuperSign Solutions
Flexible Operation

Compatibility with LG SuperSign Solutions

LG SuperSign is a comprehensive software solution for the integrated management of LG digital signages. With SuperSign, content creation and distribution gets easier whilst centralised monitoring and control becomes simpler, helping your business save time and operate more effectively across different locations.
Signage 365 Care
Easy Maintenance

Signage 365 Care

Maintenance gets easier and faster with the optional Signage 365 Care service, a cloud service solution provided by LG*. Signage 365 Care remotely manages status of displays in your workspaces for fault diagnosis and remote services, helping ensure the stable operation of your business.

*Additional charges apply

    CONNECTIVITY

    • Input

      HDMI (2), DP, USB 2.0 (2)

    • Output

      HDMI, DP (Daisy Chain Only)

    • External Control

      RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR In

    KEY FEATURE(HARDWARE)

    • KEY FEATURE (HARDWARE)

      Internal Memory 8GB (System 4GB, Available 4GB), Wi-Fi Built-in (ac combo), Thermal Sensor, Power Indicator, Local Key Operation

    KEY FEATURE(SOFTWARE)

    • webOS ver.

      webOS 4.0

    • Embedded CMS

      USB Auto Playback, Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager

    • Fail Over

      Yes

    • Image Customisation

      No Signal

    • Content Sync.

      RS-232C, Local Network

    • Multi-screen

      PIP/PBP(4)

    • Screen Share

      Yes

    • Video Tag

      Yes (2)1)

    • Play via URL

      Yes

    • OSD Rotation

      Yes

    • Lock mode

      Yes (Home Dashboard, USB, OSD, IR Operation, Local Key, WiFi, Screen Share)

    • Content Rotation

      Yes

    • Gapless Playback

      Yes

    • Tile Mode Setting

      Yes (Max. 15x15)

    • Setting Data Cloning

      Yes ( Network, USB)

    • Firmware Update by Network

      Yes

    • SNMP(ver.2)

      Yes

    • ISM Mode(Image Sticking Minimisation)

      Yes

    • Status Mailing

      Yes

    • Control Manager

      Yes

    • Power Mgmt.

      DPM, On/Off Schedule, Holiday Schedule, Power on Status, Smart Energy Saving, Wake on LAN, Power on Delay

    • Daylight Saving Time

      Yes

    • Beacon

      Yes

    • HDMI-CEC2)

      Yes

    • SI Server Setting

      Yes

    • webRTC

      Yes

    POWER

    • Power Supply

      100-240V~, 50/60Hz

    • Power Type

      Built-In Power

    • Power Consumption - Typ.

      16 W

    • Power Consumption - Max

      22 W

    CERTIFICATION

    • Safety

      AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme

    • EMC

      AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)

    SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY3)

    • Content Management Software

      SuperSign CMS

    • Control and Monitoring Software

      SuperSign Control/Control+

    ACCESSORIES

    • Basic

      Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

    White Paper

    extension : pdf
    Crestron_White_Paper.pdf
    Download

    To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

