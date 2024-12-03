About Cookies on This Site

webOS Box

WP402-B

webOS Box

Upgrade your display to the webOS 4.0 Platform

Upgrade your display to the webOS 4.0 Platform

The WP402 webOS box operates webOS 4.0, the user-friendly LG smart signage platform and can be attached to existing LG digital signage. The webOS 4.0 platform can execute several tasks at once, whilst providing smooth content playback and an excellent user experience.
Near Seamless Content Sharing and Playback
Great Scalability

Near Seamless Content Sharing and Playback

The webOS box provides user-friendly smart functions with dedicated menus that are essential for business use. Users are able to easily manage and distribute content or develop web-based applications for multiple signages simultaneously.
UHD Video Playback Supported
High Performance Media Player

UHD Video Playback Supported

The WP402 supports Ultra HD video playback which provides an exceptionally high-quality media experience at four times higher definition than Full HD.
Display Control Capability
High Performance Media Player

Display Control Capability

Beyond content management, control commands from the WP402 can be sent to LG digital signages through the RS232C cable connection. It allows users to flexibly set up display values such as power, brightness or volume for optimal operation.
All-in-One Home Menu
User-Friendly Smart Platform

All-in-One Home Menu

The WP402 offers a signage-dedicated home menu that shows key information related to signage operation at a glance. A dashboard showing the status of devices, a content management menu, and shortcuts leading to quick settings greatly enhance user convenience.
Embedded Content Management
User-Friendly Smart Platform

Embedded Content Management

Embedded CMS (Content Management System) allows users to edit and play content, and create playlists, all without a separate PC. It's a one-stop solution that lets users manage signage simply and effectively.
Multi Video Tags
Flexible Operation

Multi Video Tags

Several different videos can be played at the same time using the multi video tags feature. This gives you greater flexibility to organize and deploy content when various content items need to be delivered simultaneously via web apps.

* Image simulated for illustrative purposes only.

Split Screen with PBP/PIP
Flexible Operation

Split Screen with PBP/PIP

The PBP (Picture-By-Picture) feature gives a chance to compose up to 4 divided split screens on landscape or portrait display format. PIP (Picture-In-Picture) supports playing both the main screen and sub-screen at the same time in various layouts.
Compatibility with LG SuperSign Solutions

Flexible Operation

Compatibility with LG SuperSign Solutions

LG SuperSign is a comprehensive software solution for the integrated management of LG digital signages. With SuperSign, content creation and distribution gets easier whilst centralised monitoring and control becomes simpler, helping your business save time and operate more effectively across different locations.

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare
Flexible Operation

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.

The availability differs by region.
*LG Connected Care is available separately at additional cost.

Print

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (2ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 1.3)

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    YES

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

  • HDMI Out

    YES

  • DP Out

    YES

  • Audio Out

    NO

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • IR Out

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    N/A

  • Weight (Head)

    0.87Kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    1.77Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    258.0 x 36.5 x 186.0mm

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    359.0 x 124.0 x 314.0mm

  • Handle

    NO

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    N/A

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    NO

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    YES

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 4.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    NO

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    NO

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    YES (4PBP)

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    YES

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    NO

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    NO

  • PM mode

    NO

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • Beacon

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    23W

  • Max.

    27W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    78.48 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 92.13 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    N/A

  • DPM

    0.5W(WOL Off)

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE Class "A"

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    YES

  • Mobile CMS

    NO

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • Optional

    NO

White Paper

extension : pdf
Crestron_White_Paper.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

