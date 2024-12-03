We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
22" 250 nits FHD Standard Signage
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
22” (55 cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
250 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Guaranteed Operating Hour
16 hrs / 7 days
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, RGB, Audio, USB 3.0
-
External Control
RS232C In, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor, RJ45
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
16.3 mm
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
510.3 x 302.1 x 53.8 mm
-
Weight (head)
3.6 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
565 x 357 x 103 mm
-
Packed Weight
4.7 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100 mm x 100 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typical)
35W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
On 25.13W / Off 29.76W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32, RCM (Class A)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
No
-
External Media Player Attachable
No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign Lite/W
Yes
-
SuperSign C
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller (include 2ea batteries), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
Pixel Sensor (KT-SP0)