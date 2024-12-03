About Cookies on This Site

1,300nits FHD Outdoor Touch Open-frame Display

22XF1TJ-B

1,300nits FHD Outdoor Touch Open-frame Display

Front view with infill image (Landscape)

Versatile Touch Display Fit for Your Business

A woman is charging a car by touching the touchscreen installed on an electric car charger.

*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

The difference comparing at a glance is shown in Ultra HD quality, which is four times higher than Full HD.

Deliver Your Message with High Visibility Even Under Bright Sunlight

With up to 1,300 nits** brightness and UHD picture quality, the 22XF1J series delivers content that can attract the attention of viewers and is suitable for outdoor visibility. Quarter Wave Plate helps clear visibility even when the viewer is wearing polarised sunglasses.

The left one shows a 22XF1TJ installed on the wall showing its 21.5&quot; in size. On the right, there are various screen types: A wall-mount type, hanging type, kiosk type.

21.5 inches of Versatile Screen Size

The small and light size of 21.5 inches allows for flexible use in various spaces. In particular you can install the display differently, allowing for high utilisation for small-medium businesses to large companies.

22XF1TJ is installed as a touch kiosk for drive-in ordering. A woman is touching a kiosk to select a food from the menu.

Built-in Touch Display

The 22XF1TJ has a PCAP Touch* function, and the display accurately detects touch points even on the corners or edges of the display. Users can get the information they need by simply touching the screen.

The 22XF1TJ screen can adjust its brightness automatically according to the ambient light.

Smart Brightness Control

The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility and decreased in darkness for efficient power management.

* PCAP(Projected Capacitive touchscreens) Touch are coated with a transparent conductive film, which allows users interact with a computer by touching the screen directly.

The 22XF1TJ is used as a drive-thru ordering touch kiosk. The display is working well in an environment of 0~50°C.

Wide Range of Operating Temperature

22XF1TJ can operate at various temperatures of 0°C to 50°C*

*22XF1TJ is LG-internally tested under humidity of 30% (55°C ) and 99% (40°C).
** Image illustrated to enhance feature understanding.

When an external impact is applied to the display, the glass screen of non-shatterproof displays breaks and shatters, but the screen of 22XF1TJ only cracks and doesn't shatter.

Shatterproof Design with Boosted Safety

The 22XF1TJ applies a shatterproof film to the back of the front glass, preventing the risk of scattering debris even if a forceful impact damages the glass.

The 22XF1TJ has a conformal coating making it resistant to salinity in moisture.

Conformal Coating

The XF series have been designed with the LG Conformal Coating to provide additional protection to circuit boards in harsh environments such as humidity.

*Conformal Coating : Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor and solid debris.

Antibacterial Coating for
More Hygienic Touch Usage

Equipped with a touch screen covered by Antimicrobial Coating glass, the 22XF1TJ prevents microbial growth and allows users to touch the screen confidently. This coating is also effective in preventing contamination, which can be caused by bacteria transmitted through touching the screen, reducing stains and screen discoloration.

A user is touching the 22XF1TJ screen with an antibacterial coating.

*Antimicrobial coating glass is on surface of screen only and the effect may vary depending on kind of bacteria or conditions of use.
**The antimicrobial coating glass is treated with the antibiotic substance AEM 5700.
***The antibiotic substance AEM 5700 has the antibacterial effectiveness of more than 99% against Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus. (The test (Test method : ISO 22196:2011) is conducted on a glass surface covered with AEM 5700.)
****The antibiotic substance AEM 5700 has the antibacterial effectiveness of more than 99% against SARS-CoV-2. (The test (Test method : ISO 18184:2019) is conducted on fabric covered with AEM 5700.)
*****The antibiotic substance AEM 5700 is certified by U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) and the Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR, Regulation (EU)).

Control Manager

The web-based monitor solution is a solution that enables the user to have access to manage content from their mobile phone. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments and control it remotely.

User can monitor and control their displays through mobile phone and laptop.

*The image is for illustrative purposes only.
*Internet connection is required for web-based monitoring.

Real-time LG ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance gets easier with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, an additional cloud service solution*. The LG ConnectedCare* Service remotely manages the status of displays in your workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote services, helping to ensure the stable operation of your business.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the 22XF1TJ series installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.

*LG Connected Care is available separately at additional cost.

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    21.5”

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920x1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    1300nit (Typ, w/ Glass)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1 (Typ)

  • Dynamic CR

    800,000:1

  • Colour Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle(H x V)

    178x178

  • Colour Depth

    8bit, 16.7Million colours

  • Response Time

    25ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment(Haze)

    Anti glare, 3H(Haze 25%)

  • Life Time

    70,000 Hrs (Typ)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portrait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

  • QWP(Quarter Wave Plate)

    Yes (Apply on glass)

CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)

  • Input

    HDMI (1, HDCP1.4), RS232C IN, RJ45(LAN), USB2.0 Type A (1)

  • Output

    Touch USB, Externel Speaker Out (1, L/R, 10W+10W), RS232C OUT

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Colour

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    30.5mm(R/L), 25.5mm(T/B)

  • Weight(Head)

    8.1 Kg

  • Packed Weight

    10.4 kg

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    541.7 x 322.8 x 60 mm

  • Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)

    644 x 406 x 207 mm

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    100x100

  • Protection Glass

    Depth 3mm, Tempered / Chemical strengthening (Thermal-strengthening), Shatter-Proof

KEY FEATURE

  • HW

    Internal Memory 16GB, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness sensor, Humidity Sensor, Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor, Power Indicator, FAN

  • SW

    webOS ver. (webOS4.1), Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), Sync Mode (Local Network Sync), Video Tag (4, Max One HDMI input), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Status Mailing, Control Manager, Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN, Network Ready), HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 50 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    85W (Full White)
    37W (IEC 62087)

  • Max.

    115W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    290(Typ), 393(Max)

  • DPM

    0.5W↓

  • Power Off

    0.5W↓

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control / Control+

    Yes / Yes

  • Signage 365 Care

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arab, Turkish

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(including battery 2ea),
    Power Cord, Manual (EIG, IG), RS-232C Gender

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • IP Rating

    IP65 (Front Only)

  • Direct Sunlight

    Yes

White Paper

extension : pdf
Crestron_White_Paper.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

