Transparent OLED Touch Signage
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Panel Technology
OLED
-
Native Resolution
1,920 × 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
150 / 400 nit (APL 100% / 25 %, Without Glass)
-
Contrast Ratio
150,000 : 1
-
Dynamic CR
No
-
Colour Gamut
BT709 120 %
-
Viewing Angle (H × V)
178 × 178
-
Colour Depth
1.07 Billion Colors (10 bit)
-
Response Time
1 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
No
-
Operation Hours (Hours / Day)
18 / 7 (Moving Content Only)
-
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
-
Transparency
33% (Set)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (HDCP 2.2), DP (HDCP 1.3), USB 2.0 Type A, USB 2.0 Type A (Touch Control Board Only)
-
Output
DP, Audio, USB 2.0 Type B (Touch USB)
-
External Control
RS232C In / Out, RJ45 (LAN) In / Out, IR In (External IR Receiver)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Matt Silver
-
Bezel Width
7.9 / 7.9 / 7.9 / 144.5 mm (T/ R/L/B)
-
Weight (Head)
14.6 kg (Head) / 3.4 kg (Signage Box)
-
Monitor Dimensions (W × H × D)
1,225.5 x 832.9 x 7.0 mm (Head)
782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7 mm (Signage Box)
-
Monitor Dimensions with Stand (W × H × D)
No
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
No
-
Protection Glass - Depth
3.0 mm
-
Protection Glass - Tempered / Chemical Strengthening
Yes
-
Protection Glass - Anti-Reflective
Yes
-
Protection Glass - Shatter-Proof
Yes
KEY FEATURES
-
Key Features
Internal Memory (16GB), Temperature Sensor, FAN, webOS 4.0, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail Over, Video Tag (4), Rotation (Screen Rotation), Gapless Playback, Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, Crestron Connected®1), PM Mode, Wake on LAN, HDMI-CEC2), SI Server Setting, Pro:Idiom
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C t o 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100–240 V ~, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption - Typ. / Max
250 W / 280 W
-
Power Consumption - BTU (British Thermal Unit)
853 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 955 BTU/Hr (Max.)
SOUND
-
Speaker
No
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
-
ErP
Yes(EU Only)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Software Compatibility
SuperSign CMS, SuperSign Control / Control+, SuperSign Media Editor, Signage365Care3)
ACCESSORIES(BASIC)
-
Accessories(Basic)
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, FFC Cables (1,600 mm × 4 ea for Connection Between Panel and Signage Box), HDMI Cable (3 M), Micro to A Type USB Cable (1.8 M for Connection Between Touch and Signage Box), A to B Type USB Cable (Touch Out), Tape (10 ea for Cabling / 10 ea EMI Gasket Tape), Screw (M4 × L22, 12 ea / M4 Nut 12 ea / M3 × L5.5, 8 ea / M3 × L3.5, 20 ea), Shield Cover Ass'y, Rubber Damper 4 ea, Touch Cable Holder 2 ea
DISCLAIMERS
-
Disclaimers
1) Network based control
2) Compatibility may differ by equipment.
3) The availability can differ by region.
* Specification are subject to change without notice, so please contact LG sales team to verify before ordering