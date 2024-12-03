About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Kiosk

Features

Gallery

Specs

Resource

Find a dealer

LG Kiosk

LG Kiosk

27KC3P-M
()
  • Front view
  • LG Kiosk, 27KC3P-M
  • LG Kiosk, 27KC3P-M
  • LG Kiosk, 27KC3P-M
  • LG Kiosk, 27KC3P-M
  • LG Kiosk, 27KC3P-M
  • LG Kiosk, 27KC3P-M
  • LG Kiosk, 27KC3P-M
  • LG Kiosk, 27KC3P-M
  • LG Kiosk, 27KC3P-M
  • LG Kiosk, 27KC3P-M
  • LG Kiosk, 27KC3P-M
  • LG Kiosk, 27KC3P-M
  • LG Kiosk, 27KC3P-M
  • LG Kiosk, 27KC3P-M
Front view
LG Kiosk, 27KC3P-M
LG Kiosk, 27KC3P-M
LG Kiosk, 27KC3P-M
LG Kiosk, 27KC3P-M
LG Kiosk, 27KC3P-M
LG Kiosk, 27KC3P-M
LG Kiosk, 27KC3P-M
LG Kiosk, 27KC3P-M
LG Kiosk, 27KC3P-M
LG Kiosk, 27KC3P-M
LG Kiosk, 27KC3P-M
LG Kiosk, 27KC3P-M
LG Kiosk, 27KC3P-M
LG Kiosk, 27KC3P-M

Key Features

  • Modular Design
  • Display Orientation
  • Versatile Stand
  • Serviceability
  • Windows OS
More

LG Self-Service KIOSK Modular

LG Self-Service KIOSK Modular

Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

The LG Kiosk modular features customizable peripherals for enhanced user experience and functionality. Its adjustable display supports both landscape and portrait modes, with simplified USB-C connections on all bezel sides. Available in three stand options including Back-to-Back Stand that adapts seamlessly to various retail environments.

The LG Kiosk modular features customizable peripherals for enhanced user experience and functionality. Its adjustable display supports both landscape and portrait modes, with simplified USB-C connections on all bezel sides. Available in three stand options including Back-to-Back Stand that adapts seamlessly to various retail environments.

Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Modular Design

The Kiosk offers flexible customisation with various peripherals to meet specific needs. Its modular design allows easy integration of devices like barcode scanners and EMV terminals. USB-C ports simplify connection requirements, enabling independent operation for diverse business requirement.

Modular Design

Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Versatile Kiosk

LG Kiosk is modular designed to meet a variety of installation needs with three stand options: general Counter-Top, Floor Stand and Back-to-Back Stand that minimize floor space by allowing two kiosks to be accessed from both sides. This flexibility allows it to adapt seamlessly to different retail environments and requirements. The Touch Computer for Kiosk can be directly mounted on the wall without a stand by utilizing its standard VESA mounting compatibility.

Versatile Kiosk

*A wall mount kit is not included.

Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Display Orientation

The kiosk can be easily pre-configured to be used in either landscape or portrait mode, depending on the location. This ensures that the content is optimally displayed, tailored to the specific service requirements and visual imagery.

Display Orientation

Windows OS

By applying Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, this kiosk
is compatible with a range of peripheral devices
and applications.

Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Optimised Serviceability

The LG Kiosk features accessible core hardware components, simplifying maintenance. It features two separate hinged doors: an upper door to access inner space and a lower door for a printer. The back cover of the touch computer is designed to facilitate convenient repair work for essential components such as the SSD or mainboard battery. This structure allows for easy access whenever needed, making the repair process much smoother and more efficient.

Optimized Serviceability

Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Enhanced Accessibility :
Tactile Keypad Accessory

The LG modular kiosk is meticulously designed to meet essential global accessibility standards including the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in the U.S. It can be equipped with a tactile keypad accessory for individuals with visual impairments that is designed to assist users by providing audio guidance interface and facilitating menu selection, featuring an ergonomic tactile keypad cradle for comfortable use.

Enhanced Accessibility : Tactile Keypad Accessory

Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Content Visibility

The 27-inch kiosk screen features Advanced In-cell Touch (AIT) technology, improving content visibility by removing layers in the touchscreen that reduces reflections in bright indoor settings and offers a brightness level of 300 nits.

Windows OS

Windows OS provides extensive compatibility with peripherals like POS systems and ordering apps, ensuring seamless integration for retail kiosks, while the latest Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC enhances stability and support, solidifying its position as the leading kiosk operating system.

Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.

Specifications

Specifications

*Touch Computer and Counter-Top are not included with stand.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    27"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS (In-cell touch)

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920x1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    300nit

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 95%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 X 178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    8bit(D), 16.7 Million colors

  • Response Time

    9ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 25%

  • Life time

    31,000 Hrs

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

White Paper

extension : pdf
Crestron_White_Paper.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 