We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Self-Service KIOSK Modular
Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
Modular Design
The Kiosk offers flexible customisation with various peripherals to meet specific needs. Its modular design allows easy integration of devices like barcode scanners and EMV terminals. USB-C ports simplify connection requirements, enabling independent operation for diverse business requirement.
Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
Versatile Kiosk
LG Kiosk is modular designed to meet a variety of installation needs with three stand options: general Counter-Top, Floor Stand and Back-to-Back Stand that minimize floor space by allowing two kiosks to be accessed from both sides. This flexibility allows it to adapt seamlessly to different retail environments and requirements. The Touch Computer for Kiosk can be directly mounted on the wall without a stand by utilizing its standard VESA mounting compatibility.
*A wall mount kit is not included.
Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
Display Orientation
The kiosk can be easily pre-configured to be used in either landscape or portrait mode, depending on the location. This ensures that the content is optimally displayed, tailored to the specific service requirements and visual imagery.
Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
Optimised Serviceability
The LG Kiosk features accessible core hardware components, simplifying maintenance. It features two separate hinged doors: an upper door to access inner space and a lower door for a printer. The back cover of the touch computer is designed to facilitate convenient repair work for essential components such as the SSD or mainboard battery. This structure allows for easy access whenever needed, making the repair process much smoother and more efficient.
Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
Enhanced Accessibility :
Tactile Keypad Accessory
The LG modular kiosk is meticulously designed to meet essential global accessibility standards including the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in the U.S. It can be equipped with a tactile keypad accessory for individuals with visual impairments that is designed to assist users by providing audio guidance interface and facilitating menu selection, featuring an ergonomic tactile keypad cradle for comfortable use.
Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
Content Visibility
The 27-inch kiosk screen features Advanced In-cell Touch (AIT) technology, improving content visibility by removing layers in the touchscreen that reduces reflections in bright indoor settings and offers a brightness level of 300 nits.
Windows OS
Windows OS provides extensive compatibility with peripherals like POS systems and ordering apps, ensuring seamless integration for retail kiosks, while the latest Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC enhances stability and support, solidifying its position as the leading kiosk operating system.
Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use.
Specifications
*Touch Computer and Counter-Top are not included with stand.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
27"
-
Panel Technology
IPS (In-cell touch)
-
Back Light Type
Edge
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920x1080 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
300nit
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
-
Color Gamut
BT709 95%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 X 178
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
8bit(D), 16.7 Million colors
-
Response Time
9ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 25%
-
Life time
31,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
-
Portait / Landscape
Yes / Yes