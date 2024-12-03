We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ultra Stretch Signage
All Spec
PANEL
Screen Size
88” (223cm)
Panel Technology
IPS
Aspect Ratio
32:9
Native Resolution
3,850 x 1,080 (FHD)
Brightness
700 cd/m2 (Typ)
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1 (Typ)
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 ° x 178 °
Guaranteed Operating Hour
24 hrs / 7 days
CONNECTIVITY
Input
HDMI(3), DP, OPS, DVI-D,USB 2.0, USB 3.0, SD Card
Output
DP, Anologue Audio (Line out), LAN Out
External Control
RS232C, RJ45, IR+B Receiver,Pixel Sensor
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
Bezel Width
4.4 mm (L/R), 5.9 mm (U/D)
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
2,158.3 x 611.2 x 103.9 mm
Weight (head)
38 kg
Carton Dimensions(W × H × D)
2,274 x 717 x 212 mm
Packed Weight
51 kg
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITION
Operation Temperature
0˚C to 40˚C
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Consumption (Typical)
400W
-
120W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
Safety
AS/NZS 60950, CB Scheme
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32, RCM (Class A)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
OPS Type Compatible
Yes
External Media Player Attatchable
No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
SuperSign Premium
Yes
SuperSign C
Yes
ACCESSORIES
Basic
Remote Controller (including battery 2 ea), Power Cord, DP (2.6 M), RS- 232C Cable (3 M), Owner's Manual (Website upload)
-
AN-WF500 (Wi-Fi USB Dongle), MP700, KT-OPSA (OPS KIT), KT-SP0 (RGB Sensor)