LG Digital Signage UH5B Series
All Spec
PANEL
Screen Size
65" (165cm)
Panel Technology
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (Ultra HD)
Brightness
500cd/m²
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
Operating Hours
24 Hours / Day
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
Orientation
Portrait and Landscape
Surface Treatment
Low Haze 1%
CONNECTIVITY INPUT(REAR)
Digital
HDMI(1), DP (1), DVI-D(1) with HDCP for all input
Analogue
RGB (1)
Audio
Yes (1)
External Control
RS232C (1), IR receiver (1), RJ45 (1), Pixel Sensor (1)
USB
Yes (1, USB3.0)
Wi-Fi
802.11n combo built-in
SD Card
Yes (1)
Wired LAN
CONNECTIVITY OUTPUT(REAR)
Digital
Audio
Yes (1)
External Control
RS232C (1)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
Bezel Width
12.1mm(T), 12.6mm(R/L), 15.7mm(B)
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
1459mm x 849mm x 40mm
Dimension with optional stand (W x H x D)
1458.6 x 915.8 x 313.9mm
Carton Dimensions(W × H × D)
1561mm x 971mm x 190mm
Weight (head)
26.0Kg
Weight(head+stand)
27.4Kg
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
300x300mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
Additional
Temperature Sensor, Auto Config/Phase, Auto Brightness sensor, Smart Energy Saving, File Play with USB, USB Cloning, Calibration mode, PM Mode, Tile Mode, Lock Mode, BEACON (On/Off)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
DPM
0.5W
Typical / Smart Energy Saving On
130W/90W
Power Type
Built In Power
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
Safety
UL/cUL/CB/TUV/KC
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC / C-tick
ErP/US EPA
Yes / No (Energy Star 6.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
External Media Player Attachable
Yes (MP500 FHD/MP700 UHD)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
SuperSign-w lite / SuperSign-c
Yes / Yes
ACCESSORY
Included
Remote Controller (include batteries), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Memory cover
Optional
Speaker (SP-5200), Stand (ST-651T), Pixel sensor (KT-SP0), Wall bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-100)
Warranty
3 years (Parts and Labour)