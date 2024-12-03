We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Transparent OLED Signage
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55”
-
Panel Technology
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400 cd/m²
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Transparency (Typ.)
38% (Panel)
-
Viewing Angle (H × V)
178 × 178
-
Surface Treatment
Hard Coating (2H), Anti-reflection Treatment of the Front Polariser (Reflectance Typ. 14%)
-
Lifetime (Typ.)
30,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
18 Hrs / 7 Days *Moving Video Only
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP, USB (2)
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In/out, IR In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Silver (Mirror)
-
Bezel Width
7.9 / 7.9 / 7.9 / 121.7 mm (T/B/L/R)
-
Dimension (W × H × D)
(Head) 1,225.53 x 810.1 x 6.6 mm (Signage Box) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7 mm
-
Weight
(Head) 13.9 kg (Signage Box) 3.4 kg
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption - Typ.
309 W *8 Colour Bar
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes (EU Only) / No
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
No