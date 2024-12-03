About Cookies on This Site

55" 500 nits FHD 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall

55" 500 nits FHD 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall

55VSM5J-H

55" 500 nits FHD 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall

front view with inscreen

0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall

Both the external and internal premises of the shopping center are monitored in the CCTV control room through a large video wall.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

A woman is looking up at the screen installed upstairs.

Higher Viewing Angle

When a large video wall is positioned higher than human eye-level, the VSM5J series has a viewing angle high enough to display vivid colours and maintain uniform picture quality throughout the screen with virtually no distortion.

* Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.

Several screens installed on both sides and front wall provide a more vivid and wider view.

Wide Viewing Angle

LG IPS panels allow you to enjoy great picture quality with minimal variation from wide viewing angles. Featuring excellent consistency in colour temperature and less change in contrast, LG IPS panels boast excellent image reproduction.
Low Uniformity Screen projects a darkening vignette on the corners of its bezel, whereas VSM5J series is able to display a balanced projection of colors.

Improved Brightness Uniformity

LG has improved backlight brightness uniformity reducing the shadowing effect on the screen edge. The VSM5J series display boasts greater visibility and consistent brightness across the screen.

*Images are illustrated to enhance feature understanding
*Actual results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.

The 55VSM5J series consists of less image gaps between the tiled screens compared to the 55SVM5F series. This improves the viewing experience of the displayed content as it minimizes the visual disturbance by the gaps.

Image Gap Reduction

The VSM5J series includes an image improvement algorithm that can reduce image gaps among tiled displays when playing back videos. Objects located on the bezel boundaries are adjusted for a near seamless viewing experience.

* The "55SVM5F series" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.

Smart Calibration

Smart Calibration is a solution that enables accurate calibration in a video wall configuration, helping reduce time and costs compared to existing sensor calibration methods. It analyses not only the colour property differences within each individual display but also the property differences between the connected displays.

On the left, there is a person using sensor calibration to adjust the colours of the video wall through the connected laptop, and the other person on the ladder is assessing the screen error. In contrast, LG Smart Calibration user on the right is simply and conveniently adjusting on a remote controller.

* Depending on the user, the difference in colour can be seen after smart calibration. In this case, adjusting the colour manually is recommended.
*Image dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Increased Haze for a Clear View

Reflected light can take away from the viewing experience and the content displayed on digital signage. The VSM5J series has an increased hazel level of 28% which can help enhance visibility and text readability.

The 55VM5F series is affected by bright lights, giving it the layer of white cast over the image. The 55VSM5J series screen in contrast, is able to remain vibrant under bright lightings.

The included SoC and webOS smart signage platform demonstrate its ability to execute several tasks at once.

High-Performance SoC with webOS

Quad Core SoC (System on Chip) can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player. Additionally, the webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive UI and simple app development tools.

* SDK can be downloaded with the link below. (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com)

One side of the video wall is live streaming a soccer game, while the other side of the screen is utilizing CSS effects to add more content.

Flexible Content Creation

Four different videos can be played simultaneously via web apps, and various animation effects, such as scaling or rotating, are added to content using CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) transition effects. Real-time streaming* is also available, providing the flexibility to organise and diversify content free from capacity limits.

* Supported protocols : RTSP, RTP, HLS, UDP Multicast

Several tasks could be accomplished simultaneously with the intuitive GUI.

User-Friendly Smart Signage UXIntuitive Menu Structure

The menu structure has been optimised for commercial use. It simplifies the user experience and groups similar functions together, allowing for a more intuitive GUI.

The menu screen consists of both landscape and portrait options.

User Convenience Intuitive GUI

The GUI(Graphic User Interface) is carefully designed with a four-way navigation remote control that lets users easily switch to other settings. The GUI also adopts a larger font for better visibility, which is necessary when users want to control displays from relatively far distances.
Multiple displays are being managed simultaneously through the LAN daisy chain. The UHD daisy chain utilizing HDMI and DisplayPort allows easy access to adjusting UHD settings.

USER CONVENIENCE LAN Daisy Chain Support

The LAN daisy chain feature allows users to control and monitor signage, distribute content, and even update firmware all at once.

* Panel itself supports 4K UHD.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the VSM5J series installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.

*LG ConnectedCare is available separately at additional cost.

    PANEL

    • Screen Size (Inch)

      55

    • Panel Technology

      IPS

    • Back Light Type

      Direct

    • Aspect Ratio

      16:9

    • Native Resolution

      1920 x 1080 (FHD)

    • Refresh Rate

      60Hz

    • Brightness

      500nit (Typ.)

    • Contrast Ratio

      1,100:1

    • Dynamic CR

      500,000:1

    • Color Gamut

      NTSC 72%

    • Viewing Angle (H x V)

      178º x 178º

    • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

      1.07 Billion colors

    • Response Time

      8ms (G to G)

    • Surface Treatment (Haze)

      Haze 28%

    • Life time

      60,000Hrs (Typ.)

    • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

      24/7

    • Portait / Landscape

      YES / YES

    • Transparency

      N/A

    • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

      N/A

    CONNECTIVITY

    • HDMI In

      YES (2ea)

    • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

      2.2

    • DP In

      YES (HDCP 2.2)

    • DVI-D In

      YES (HDCP 1.4)

    • RGB In

      NO

    • Audio In

      YES

    • RS232C In

      YES

    • RJ45(LAN) In

      YES (1ea)

    • IR In

      YES

    • USB In

      USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

    • HDMI Out

      NO

    • DP Out

      YES

    • Audio Out

      YES

    • Touch USB

      NO

    • External Speaker Out

      NO

    • RS232C Out

      YES

    • RJ45(LAN) Out

      YES

    • IR Out

      NO

    • Daisy Chain

      NO

    MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

    • Bezel Color

      Black

    • Bezel Width

      Even bezel : 0.44mm

    • Weight (Head)

      18.4Kg

    • Weight (Head+Stand)

      N/A

    • Packed Weight

      23.6Kg

    • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

      1210.51 x 681.22 x 86.5mm

    • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

      N/A

    • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

      1353 x 855 x 263mm

    • Handle

      YES

    • VESA Standard Mount Interface

      600 x 400 mm

    FEATURE - HARDWARE

    • Internal Memory (eMMC)

      8GB

    • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

      NO

    • Temperature Sensor

      YES

    • Auto Brightness Sensor

      NO

    • Pixel Sensor

      NO

    • Proximity Sensor

      NO

    • Current Sensor

      NO

    • BLU Sensor

      YES

    • Humidity Sensor

      NO

    • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

      YES

    • Power Indicator

      NO

    • Local Key Operation

      YES

    • FAN (Built-in)

      NO

    FEATURE - SOFTWARE

    • OS Ver. (webOS)

      webOS 4.1

    • Local Contents Scheduling

      YES

    • Group Manager

      YES

    • USB Plug & Play

      YES

    • Fail over

      YES

    • Booting Logo Image

      NO

    • No Signal Image

      YES

    • RS232C Sync

      YES

    • Local Network Sync

      YES

    • Backlight Sync

      NO

    • PIP

      NO

    • PBP

      NO

    • Screen Share

      NO

    • Video Tag

      YES (4 Video Tag)

    • Play via URL

      YES

    • Screen Rotation

      YES

    • External Input Rotation

      YES

    • Gapless Playback

      YES

    • Tile Mode Setting

      YES

    • Setting Data Cloning

      YES

    • SNMP

      YES

    • ISM Method

      YES

    • Auto Set ID

      YES

    • Status Mailing

      YES

    • Control Manager

      YES

    • Cisco Certification

      NO

    • Crestron Connected

      YES

    • Smart Energy Saving

      YES

    • PM mode

      YES

    • Wake on LAN

      YES

    • Network Ready

      YES

    • Beacon

      NO

    • HDMI-CEC

      YES

    • SI Server Setting

      YES

    • webRTC

      YES

    • Pro:Idiom

      YES

    • Brightness Compensation

      NO

    • W/B Setting by Grey scale

      YES

    • Scan Inversion

      YES

    ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

    • Operation Temperature

      0 °C to 40 °C

    • Operation Humidity

      10 % to 80 %

    POWER

    • Power Supply

      AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

    • Power Type

      Built-In Power

    POWER CONSUMPTION

    • Typ.

      200W

    • Max.

      250W

    • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

      682 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 853 BTU/Hr(Max.)

    • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

      105W

    • DPM

      0.5W

    • Power off

      0.5W

    SOUND

    • Speaker (Built-in)

      NO

    CERTIFICATION

    • Safety

      CB / NRTL

    • EMC

      FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

    • ERP / Energy Star

      YES(EU Only) / Energy Star 8.0

    • ePEAT(US only)

      NO

    OPS COMPATIBILITY

    • OPS Type compatible

      YES (Piggyback)

    • OPS Power Built-in

      NO

    SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

    • SuperSign CMS

      YES

    • SuperSign Control+

      YES

    • SuperSign WB

      YES

    • SuperSign Cloud

      YES

    • Promota

      NO

    • Mobile CMS

      NO

    • Connected Care

      YES

    LANGUAGE

    • OSD

      English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

    ACCESSORY

    • Basic

      Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

    • Optional

      OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

    SPECIAL FEATURE

    • Overlay Touch Compatibility

      N/A

    • Smart Calibration

      YES

    • Tilt (Face up)

      N/A

    • Tilt (Face down)

      N/A

    • IP Rating

      IP5X tested

    • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

      N/A

    • Power Protection

      N/A

    • Direct Sunlight

      N/A

    White Paper

    extension : pdf
    Crestron_White_Paper.pdf
    Download

    To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

