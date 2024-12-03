We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A New Level of Classroom with
LG CreateBoard
*Image dramatised for illustrative purposes
Various Teaching Templates
LG CreateBoard provides various templates and teaching tools, including a ruler, table, and sticky notes, helping promote active student engagement facilitating intuitive lessons. With LG CreateBoard, editing images and videos has become more accessible. It allows educators to share their created resources with others through QR codes.
*Image dramatised for illustrative purposes
Multi-touch
The LG CreateBoard can detect up to 40 touchpoints simultaneously, helping to create a realistic board touch experience for students. This multi-touch functionality helps students quickly become accustomed to the board, which may assist in organic engagement during classroom sessions.
* A max of 32 points are recognised in the Android environment, and a max of 40 points are detected in the Windows environment.
* Up to 10 points can be recognised in the writing app.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
*Image dramatised for illustrative purposes
Easy to Save / Import / Export
LG CreateBoard has import and export functionality. Users can save and import resources directly to and from Google Drive or OneDrive* Files can also be imported from a USB drive, enabling users to browse resources saved on USB storage.
*This function requries internet connection.
LG CreateBoard Lab
LG’s proprietary whiteboarding software
Tools for Fluid Collaboration
A variety of tools such as a calculator, clock, and sticky note are available to facilitate smooth discussions and ensure seamless idea sharing and communication. Also, users can personalize the menu bar with their most frequently used tools, improving their work efficiency
Web Browser
When you need a reference during a discussion, you can access various information in real time with the simple click of a web browser. The necessary information found on the internet can be easily dragged and dropped into the material you’re creating, enhancing the productivity of your meetings.*
*This function requries internet connection.
Attention Effect
By simply double-tapping the LG CreateBoard screen with 4-5 fingers, an attention sign will pop up with a sound. This feature makes it easy to capture the participants’ attention during moments when you need them to focus.
Wireless ScreenShare
LG CreateBoard Share is a tool that allows users to display up to 9 shared screens or a file on a screen in real-time when the LG CreateBoard Share app is installed on their device. It also enables the host to send files to any devices connected to the LG CreateBoard Share app, and provides several quick controls for the host's convenience.
*LG CreateBoard also supports app-less sharing for PC (via website) and mobile devices within the same network.
* For a more stable connection, we recommend the installation of a dedicated app (LG CreateBoard Share).
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
An internet connection and wireless network is required.
LG ConnectedCare DMS (Optional)
LG ConnectedCare DMS is an optional cloud-based solution that enables remote monitoring, control, and management of LG CreateBoard devices installed in educational settings. With this feature, IT managers can operate and manage key resources on the devices without having to physically visit the sites.
*LG ConnectCare DMS is available separately at additional cost.
*LG ConnectedCare DMS supports the TR3DJ/TR3PJ/TR3DK Series as of now under a cloud environment.
ConnectedCare DMS Remote Control
Frequently used controls such as the power on/off, scheduling, brightness, and screen lock functions can be applied using a Remote Control Function over internet. Content including images, videos, audio messages, or live streaming can be remotely shared with connected devices.
Broadcasting / Alert Messaging
LG ConnectedCare DMS allows for the transmission of messages and other content from the main system to individual classroom devices.
Threshold Settings
Users can set thresholds in eight different categories, such as display temperature, memory usage, and signal strength, and receive warning or error notifications based on their threshold settings.
Monitoring & Fault Diagnosis
Real-time status checks and remote problem diagnosis are possible for IT managers. Additionally, issues can be categorised by their current status, allowing for easy viewing and swift responses.
Issue Management
The LG ConnectedCare DMS solution enables remote issue management.
Google Certification
Google Certification
LG CreateBoard has received Google certifi cation, enabling users to seamlessly integrate with the Google ecosystem by connecting their Google accounts.
* Exceptions apply in countries without Google services.
Google Play Store
Users have access to the Google Play Store, where they can download a wide range of applications, including education related games, tools, and more for an expanded experience.
* Exceptions apply in countries without Google services
Bluetooth Connectivity
LG CreateBoard supports wireless Bluetooth connections to various devices, including speakers, mouse, and keyboards.
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.
C-type Connection
The USB-C connection enables the charging and simultaneous data transfer over a single cable.
* USB Type-C cables are sold separately.
QR Login for Easy Cloud Access
The QR code displayed on the LG CreateBoard's home screen streamlines class preparation by allowing for quick and easy device verification. With one single QR code scan, users can sign up for a range of apps on the LG CreateBoard, including Google Drive and OneDrive, without the need for additional login processes. After completing a lesson, users can simply click the Logout button to disconnect.
Flicker-free Function
LG CreateBoard has introduced a flicker-free function. With the reduced flickering of the monitor's backlight, users may use the device comfortably for long periods
Front Connectivity Design
The LG CreateBoard boasts front-facing display ports and speakers that enhance content delivery for teachers and students alike.
Built-in OPS Slot
The LG CreateBoard boasts front-facing display ports and speakers that enhance content delivery for teachers and students alike.
* OPS : Open Pluggable Specification
* OPS Player for LG CreateBoard is sold separately.
Smart Viewing
The LG CreateBoard's Smart Viewing feature enables the display of two or more materials simultaneously on the same screen without repetitive Alt-tab commands. This feature allows displaying two materials side-by-side in multi-window mode or overlay one material on top of another in picture-in-picture mode. * Multi window mode may not work for some apps. * PIP (only supports HDMI, VGA source, not inbuilt app) mode is available for the external source screen.
* Multi window mode may not work for some apps.
* PIP mode is available for the external source screen.
Power Saving
When no external input signal is detected for a certain period of time set by the user, the device will enter standby mode. Additionally, users can schedule the automatic powering on or off of devices at specific times or days.
Secure Function
Screen Lock
Teachers can lock the screen using the Screen Lock function, and unlock it by entering a password. Users can set the Screen Lock in the Settings menu to protect the device from unidentified users.
Secure Mode
LG CreateBoard's Secure Mode disables the LG CreateBoard Share function to prevent unauthorised content from being displayed on other devices.
USB Lock Mode
USB Lock Mode is a security feature that prevents unauthorised copying of data to external devices. It's useful in environments where data security is critical.
Auto-remove Files
Users can set LG CreateBoard to delete files regularly for enhanced security.
Easy Transportation with LG Universal Stand (Optional)
The LG Createboard can be used anywhere indoors where it can be wheeled around. From classrooms to in-between spaces, it plays various roles according to each need such as lectures, group discussions, school announcements, and more.
* The stand is sold separately. (ST-860F)
** The product needs to be plugged into the appropriate power source to operate.
*** The image is created based on the 86” model.
Explore more with LG Virtual Showroom
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
55"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
3,840 X 2,160 (4K UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
-
Brightness
440 nit (w/o Glass Max.), 390 nit (w/o Glass Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200 : 1
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 × 178
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10 bit (8 bit + FRC)
-
Response Time
8 ms
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
25%
-
Life time
30,000 Hrs(L50, Min.), 50,000 Hrs (L30)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16 / 7
-
Portait / Landscape
No / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
3, HDCP 2.2
-
RGB In
VGA
-
Audio In
Yes
-
RS232C In
Yes
-
RJ45(LAN) In
Yes
-
HDMI Out
Yes
-
Audio Out
1, Optical 1 (SPDIF)
-
Touch USB
2
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
Yes
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
18 / 18 / 18 / 45 mm
-
Weight (Head)
26.1 kg
-
Packed Weight
34.5 kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,271 × 774 × 87 mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,401 × 859 × 220 mm
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
400 × 200 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 90%
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
170 W
-
Max.
395 W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
580 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 1,348 BTU/Hr (Max.)
-
DPM
≤0.5W
-
Power off
≤0.5W
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
Yes (15W × 2)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ERP / Energy Star
Yes / Yes
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
Yes (Slot)
-
OPS Power Built-in
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Connected Care
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module
-
Optional
Wall Mount(WM-L000S), Floor Stand(ST-000F)
DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH
-
Available Object Size for Touch
Ø2 mm↑
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
≤5 ms
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
±1 mm
-
Interface
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
3 T (Anti-Glare)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
88%
-
Operating System Support
Windows 7 / 8 / 10 / Linux / Mac / Android (Supports one point touch on Linux / Mac)
-
Multi Touch Point
Max 40 points (Windows), Max 20 points (Android)
DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD
-
GPU
Mali G52MP2
-
Memory(RAM)
8 GB
-
Storage
64 GB
-
Wi-Fi
802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax (Wi-Fi 6)
-
LAN
Gigabit LAN
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.0
-
OS ver. (Android)
Android 13