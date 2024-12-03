About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG CreateBoard

Features

Gallery

Specs

Resource

Find a dealer

LG CreateBoard

55TR3DK-BM

LG CreateBoard

()
  • LG CreateBoard, 55TR3DK-BM
  • LG CreateBoard, 55TR3DK-BM
  • LG CreateBoard, 55TR3DK-BM
  • LG CreateBoard, 55TR3DK-BM
  • LG CreateBoard, 55TR3DK-BM
  • LG CreateBoard, 55TR3DK-BM
  • LG CreateBoard, 55TR3DK-BM
LG CreateBoard, 55TR3DK-BM
LG CreateBoard, 55TR3DK-BM
LG CreateBoard, 55TR3DK-BM
LG CreateBoard, 55TR3DK-BM
LG CreateBoard, 55TR3DK-BM
LG CreateBoard, 55TR3DK-BM
LG CreateBoard, 55TR3DK-BM

Key Features

  • Internal Memory : 64GB (Storage) / 8GB (RAM)
  • Brightness (w/o Glass) : 440 nit (Max.), 390 nit (Typ.)
  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
  • Multi-Touch Point : 40 Points (Max.)
More
Class is being conducted in the classroom, and the class material screen which is displayed on the classroom wall's LG CreateBoard is being shared on the students' tablets.

A New Level of Classroom with
LG CreateBoard

*Image dramatised for illustrative purposes

Students are solving problems using various ruler models on the LG CreateBoard menu.

Various Teaching Templates

LG CreateBoard provides various templates and teaching tools, including a ruler, table, and sticky notes, helping promote active student engagement facilitating intuitive lessons. With LG CreateBoard, editing images and videos has become more accessible. It allows educators to share their created resources with others through QR codes.

*Image dramatised for illustrative purposes

In the classroom, several students are simultaneously writing on the LG CreateBoard screen.

Multi-touch

The LG CreateBoard can detect up to 40 touchpoints simultaneously, helping to create a realistic board touch experience for students. This multi-touch functionality helps students quickly become accustomed to the board, which may assist in organic engagement during classroom sessions.

* A max of 32 points are recognised in the Android environment, and a max of 40 points are detected in the Windows environment.

* Up to 10 points can be recognised in the writing app.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

Materials used to conduct class can be shared through the LG CreateBoard's import and export function after class.

*Image dramatised for illustrative purposes

Easy to Save / Import / Export

LG CreateBoard has import and export functionality. Users can save and import resources directly to and from Google Drive or OneDrive* Files can also be imported from a USB drive, enabling users to browse resources saved on USB storage.

*This function requries internet connection.

LG CreateBoard Lab

LG’s proprietary whiteboarding software

An interactive whiteboard is mounted on the wall of the conference room, with the intuitive menu bar displayed on the screen.

Tools for Fluid Collaboration

A variety of tools such as a calculator, clock, and sticky note are available to facilitate smooth discussions and ensure seamless idea sharing and communication. Also, users can personalize the menu bar with their most frequently used tools, improving their work efficiency

Web Browser

When you need a reference during a discussion, you can access various information in real time with the simple click of a web browser. The necessary information found on the internet can be easily dragged and dropped into the material you’re creating, enhancing the productivity of your meetings.*

 

*This function requries internet connection.

Attention Effect

By simply double-tapping the LG CreateBoard screen with 4-5 fingers, an attention sign will pop up with a sound. This feature makes it easy to capture the participants’ attention during moments when you need them to focus.

 

The LG CreateBoard can easily share screens with multiple devices in real time via app and website.

Wireless ScreenShare

LG CreateBoard Share is a tool that allows users to display up to 9 shared screens or a file on a screen in real-time when the LG CreateBoard Share app is installed on their device. It also enables the host to send files to any devices connected to the LG CreateBoard Share app, and provides several quick controls for the host's convenience.

*LG CreateBoard also supports app-less sharing for PC (via website) and mobile devices within the same network.

* For a more stable connection, we recommend the installation of a dedicated app (LG CreateBoard Share).

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

An internet connection and wireless network is required.

An IT manager is managing/controlling the status of the LG CreateBoard through LG ConnectedCare DMS.

LG ConnectedCare DMS (Optional)

LG ConnectedCare DMS is an optional cloud-based solution that enables remote monitoring, control, and management of LG CreateBoard devices installed in educational settings. With this feature, IT managers can operate and manage key resources on the devices without having to physically visit the sites.

*LG ConnectCare DMS is available separately at additional cost.

*LG ConnectedCare DMS supports the TR3DJ/TR3PJ/TR3DK Series as of now under a cloud environment.

ConnectedCare DMS Remote Control

Frequently used controls such as the power on/off, scheduling, brightness, and screen lock functions can be applied using a Remote Control Function over internet. Content including images, videos, audio messages, or live streaming can be remotely shared with connected devices.

Broadcasting / Alert Messaging

LG ConnectedCare DMS allows for the transmission of messages and other content from the main system to individual classroom devices.

Threshold Settings

Users can set thresholds in eight different categories, such as display temperature, memory usage, and signal strength, and receive warning or error notifications based on their threshold settings.

Monitoring & Fault Diagnosis

Real-time status checks and remote problem diagnosis are possible for IT managers. Additionally, issues can be categorised by their current status, allowing for easy viewing and swift responses.

Issue Management

The LG ConnectedCare DMS solution enables remote issue management.

 

Google Certification

Google Certification

LG CreateBoard has received Google certifi cation, enabling users to seamlessly integrate with the Google ecosystem by connecting their Google accounts.

* Exceptions apply in countries without Google services.

 

Google Play Store

Users have access to the Google Play Store, where they can download a wide range of applications, including education related games, tools, and more for an expanded experience.

 

* Exceptions apply in countries without Google services

 

The LG CreateBoard can wirelessly connect to devices such as keyboards, mice, and speakers via Bluetooth.

Bluetooth Connectivity

LG CreateBoard supports wireless Bluetooth connections to various devices, including speakers, mouse, and keyboards.

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes.

 

The LG CreateBoard easily transmits data via USB-C connectivity and can charge up to 65W.

C-type Connection

The USB-C connection enables the charging and simultaneous data transfer over a single cable.

* USB Type-C cables are sold separately.

QR Login for Easy Cloud Access

The QR code displayed on the LG CreateBoard's home screen streamlines class preparation by allowing for quick and easy device verification. With one single QR code scan, users can sign up for a range of apps on the LG CreateBoard, including Google Drive and OneDrive, without the need for additional login processes. After completing a lesson, users can simply click the Logout button to disconnect.

Flicker-free Function

LG CreateBoard has introduced a flicker-free function. With the reduced flickering of the monitor's backlight, users may use the device comfortably for long periods

Front Connectivity Design

The LG CreateBoard boasts front-facing display ports and speakers that enhance content delivery for teachers and students alike.

Built-in OPS Slot

The LG CreateBoard boasts front-facing display ports and speakers that enhance content delivery for teachers and students alike.

* OPS : Open Pluggable Specification

* OPS Player for LG CreateBoard is sold separately.

Smart Viewing

The LG CreateBoard's Smart Viewing feature enables the display of two or more materials simultaneously on the same screen without repetitive Alt-tab commands. This feature allows displaying two materials side-by-side in multi-window mode or overlay one material on top of another in picture-in-picture mode. * Multi window mode may not work for some apps. * PIP (only supports HDMI, VGA source, not inbuilt app) mode is available for the external source screen.

* Multi window mode may not work for some apps.
* PIP mode is available for the external source screen.

Power Saving

When no external input signal is detected for a certain period of time set by the user, the device will enter standby mode. Additionally, users can schedule the automatic powering on or off of devices at specific times or days.

 

Secure Function

Screen Lock

Teachers can lock the screen using the Screen Lock function, and unlock it by entering a password. Users can set the Screen Lock in the Settings menu to protect the device from unidentified users.

Secure Mode

LG CreateBoard's Secure Mode disables the LG CreateBoard Share function to prevent unauthorised content from being displayed on other devices.

USB Lock Mode

USB Lock Mode is a security feature that prevents unauthorised copying of data to external devices. It's useful in environments where data security is critical.

Auto-remove Files

Users can set LG CreateBoard to delete files regularly for enhanced security.

 

Easy Transportation with LG Universal Stand

Easy Transportation with LG Universal Stand (Optional)

The LG Createboard can be used anywhere indoors where it can be wheeled around. From classrooms to in-between spaces, it plays various roles according to each need such as lectures, group discussions, school announcements, and more.

* The stand is sold separately. (ST-860F)
** The product needs to be plugged into the appropriate power source to operate.
*** The image is created based on the 86” model.

Explore more with LG Virtual Showroom
K-12 Classroom
Higher Education Classroom
Virtual Classroom
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 X 2,160 (4K UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Brightness

    440 nit (w/o Glass Max.), 390 nit (w/o Glass Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200 : 1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 × 178

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10 bit (8 bit + FRC)

  • Response Time

    8 ms

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    25%

  • Life time

    30,000 Hrs(L50, Min.), 50,000 Hrs (L30)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16 / 7

  • Portait / Landscape

    No / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    3, HDCP 2.2

  • RGB In

    VGA

  • Audio In

    Yes

  • RS232C In

    Yes

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    Yes

  • HDMI Out

    Yes

  • Audio Out

    1, Optical 1 (SPDIF)

  • Touch USB

    2

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    Yes

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    18 / 18 / 18 / 45 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    26.1 kg

  • Packed Weight

    34.5 kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,271 × 774 × 87 mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,401 × 859 × 220 mm

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    400 × 200 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 90%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    170 W

  • Max.

    395 W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    580 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 1,348 BTU/Hr (Max.)

  • DPM

    ≤0.5W

  • Power off

    ≤0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    Yes (15W × 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Yes / Yes

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    Yes (Slot)

  • OPS Power Built-in

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

  • Optional

    Wall Mount(WM-L000S), Floor Stand(ST-000F)

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø2 mm↑

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    ≤5 ms

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    ±1 mm

  • Interface

    USB 2.0

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    3 T (Anti-Glare)

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    88%

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 7 / 8 / 10 / Linux / Mac / Android (Supports one point touch on Linux / Mac)

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max 40 points (Windows), Max 20 points (Android)

DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD

  • GPU

    Mali G52MP2

  • Memory(RAM)

    8 GB

  • Storage

    64 GB

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax (Wi-Fi 6)

  • LAN

    Gigabit LAN

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.0

  • OS ver. (Android)

    Android 13

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 