86" 280 nits UHD Interactive Digital Board
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
86
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
280cd/m2 (w/Protection Glass)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating(2H), Anti-glare low reflection treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 28%(Typ.)
-
Lifetime (Typ.)
30,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
16Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDM(3), RGB, Audio, USB (USB3.0)(3), USB(USB2.0)(3, one for software update only)
-
Output
HDMI, Audio, Coaxial/optical, Touch USB 2.0(2)
-
External Control
RS232 In, RJ45 In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
17.7 mm (T/L/R), 45.7 mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
1957 × 1160 × 86 mm
-
Weight (Head)
67 kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
800 x 400 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)
365/419 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes (EU Only) / No
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes
TOUCH SPECIFICATIONS
-
Touch Type
IR
-
Available Object Size for Touch
Ø3 mm ↑
-
Accuracy
± 1.5 mm
-
Interface
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
4T (Anti-glare)
-
Multi Touch Point 1)
Max 20 points / Max 10 writing